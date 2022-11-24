Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:
03-10-11-38-45
(three, ten, eleven, thirty-eight, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $276,000
