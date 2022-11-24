Read full article on original website
Related
Omaha retailer, shoppers approach Cyber Monday amid high inflation
Shoppers and retailers participate in Cyber Monday during higher prices and supply chain issues. Shoppers share their approach while retailers share advice for the holiday shopping season.
NBC Connecticut
Holiday Rush: Why Investors May Want to Add Retail ETFs to Their Cart
'Tis the season for shopping — and maybe for some investors: ETFs. Despite consumer headwinds tied to the economic slowdown, Amplify ETFs' Brian Giere sees opportunities in retail. "We are expecting continued outperformance or record growth in online specifically," the firms' head of national accounts told CNBC's "ETF Edge"...
NBC Connecticut
Shopping on Cyber Monday? Make Sure to Think Before You Click
It’s the Monday after Thanksgiving. That means it is Cyber Monday: a day to cash in on holiday shopping sales online. Like Black Friday, Cyber Monday is no longer a single-day event to get a great deal online. Retailers tend to be extending their deals and steals for longer...
Live: 48 best Cyber Monday home deals to shop before it's too late
Cyber Monday home deals are still available but going fast. We're rounding up the best discounts from The Home Depot, Amazon, and more.
Comments / 0