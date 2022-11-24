ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Holiday Rush: Why Investors May Want to Add Retail ETFs to Their Cart

'Tis the season for shopping — and maybe for some investors: ETFs. Despite consumer headwinds tied to the economic slowdown, Amplify ETFs' Brian Giere sees opportunities in retail. "We are expecting continued outperformance or record growth in online specifically," the firms' head of national accounts told CNBC's "ETF Edge"...
Shopping on Cyber Monday? Make Sure to Think Before You Click

It’s the Monday after Thanksgiving. That means it is Cyber Monday: a day to cash in on holiday shopping sales online. Like Black Friday, Cyber Monday is no longer a single-day event to get a great deal online. Retailers tend to be extending their deals and steals for longer...
