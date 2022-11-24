ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Hudson’s holiday exhibit sparks Christmas nostalgia

When you enter the Hudson’s holiday exhibit at the Detroit Historical Museum, you’re greeted by a large photo of Mr. John Williams. From 1914 till 1959, Mr. Williams worked as a doorman, greeting shoppers and visitors, so it’s only fitting his photo greets you in the exhibit, and that’s just the beginning of what you’ll see there.
DETROIT, MI
Try something different for Santa’s cookie plate

Cookies are a special part of the holiday season, but gingerbread and sugar aren’t the only varieties that you can put on Santa’s plate. Instead, how about macarons? A Macomb County woman is decorating the delicate confections that could make a special addition to your holidays. Natalia Matlob...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
Metallica to play 2 shows at Ford Field in Detroit on M72 World Tour

DETROIT – Metallica is stopping in Detroit to play two shows in November of next year while on their M72 World Tour. Metallica will play at Ford Field in Detroit on Nov. 10 and Nov. 12, 2023. Presale tickets for both dates go on sale Wednesday (Nov. 30), click here to purchase tickets.
DETROIT, MI
Clawson’s Weiss Distilling Co. transforms into ‘grown-up winter wonderland’ for the season

CLAWSON, Mich. – It’s dark, yet fresh. Elegant, yet whimsical. Elaborate, yet effortless. Weiss Distilling Co. has done it again. Following a spooky and sultry Halloween-inspired makeover for its “Halloweiss Takeover,” the freshman tasting room in Downtown Clawson has once again transformed its decor and menu, this time to celebrate the winter season. As of Friday, Nov. 25, the speakeasy-style bar has temporarily rebranded itself as a “grown-up winter wonderland,” offering cool new cocktails in a unique, wintry setting.
CLAWSON, MI
Rain moves through Metro Detroit: Here’s how long expected showers will be in the area

Rain clouds have moved into Metro Detroit overnight and this morning, bringing some much needed rainfall into our forecast. If you’re going to be traveling home from visiting family and friends for the end of the weekend on Sunday, soggy weather will be the rule for the Eastern 1/3rd of the United States thanks to the cold front that will bring us rainfall, so if you will be traveling by road or even by air, pack your patience and give yourself some extra time.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Opera announces new music director for 2022 - 2026 season

DETROIT – The Detroit Opera has announced that Roberto Kalb will be the new music director for the rest of 2022 through 2026. According to a press release, Kalb made his Detroit Opera conducting debut in the 2017–2018 season. Detroit Opera stated that Kalb is the second music...
DETROIT, MI
Small Business Saturday: Taking a look at a few Wyandotte retail shops

WYANDOTTE, Mich. – Every year the day after Black Friday, many small businesses are celebrated by their communities. Many businesses in Wyandotte participated in celebrating storefronts, bakeries, restaurants and more for Small Business Saturday. Check out where Local 4′s Megan Woods went in the video players below. Stop...
WYANDOTTE, MI
Ann Arbor’s Ele’s Place names former Michigan Medicine director as new CEO

ANN ARBOR – “The Ele’s Place mission speaks to me personally, as I experienced the death of my father when I was a teenager. Like so many adults, I truly wish there had been a place like Ele’s Place when I was young and my family was grieving,” said new Ele’s Place Ann Arbor CEO Jennifer Wolfe Howard in a release.
ANN ARBOR, MI
CDP: Ann Arbor is a top city for environmental leadership

ANN ARBOR – Tree Town has once again been named a global leader in environmental action and transparency on CDP’s Cities A List. The international non-profit organization recognized Ann Arbor as one of 122 cities and counties worldwide taking progressive steps toward tackling climate change. To get on...
ANN ARBOR, MI
United Way of Washtenaw County’s Equity Challenge will return in January

ANN ARBOR – Spend 21 days in January learning about bias, privilege and prejudice with the 2023 edition of United Way of Washtenaw County’s Equity Challenge. Starting Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, challenge participants can listen, read, watch and act on prompts relating to themes including authentic self-care, white supremacy, voter suppression and honoring Michigan’s First People.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
Wolverines greeted by fans in Ann Arbor after beating Ohio State

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – An enthusiastic group of fans greeted the Michigan football team as they returned to campus after beating Ohio State. The Michigan Wolverines beat the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus on Saturday, the first time winning in the Horseshoe since 2000. When the team returned to...
ANN ARBOR, MI

