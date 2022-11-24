Read full article on original website
Hudson’s holiday exhibit sparks Christmas nostalgia
When you enter the Hudson’s holiday exhibit at the Detroit Historical Museum, you’re greeted by a large photo of Mr. John Williams. From 1914 till 1959, Mr. Williams worked as a doorman, greeting shoppers and visitors, so it’s only fitting his photo greets you in the exhibit, and that’s just the beginning of what you’ll see there.
‘There’s soul, there’s community’: Renewed push to shop on Detroit’s Avenue of Fashion for the holidays
DETROIT – Detroit’s historic Avenue of Fashion is located on Livernois Avenue between 6 and 8 Mile Road. It’s a place people go for luxury shopping and local organizations want to highlight the businesses on the Avenue this holiday season. As the holiday shopping season kicks off,...
Try something different for Santa’s cookie plate
Cookies are a special part of the holiday season, but gingerbread and sugar aren’t the only varieties that you can put on Santa’s plate. Instead, how about macarons? A Macomb County woman is decorating the delicate confections that could make a special addition to your holidays. Natalia Matlob...
Metallica to play 2 shows at Ford Field in Detroit on M72 World Tour
DETROIT – Metallica is stopping in Detroit to play two shows in November of next year while on their M72 World Tour. Metallica will play at Ford Field in Detroit on Nov. 10 and Nov. 12, 2023. Presale tickets for both dates go on sale Wednesday (Nov. 30), click here to purchase tickets.
Clawson’s Weiss Distilling Co. transforms into ‘grown-up winter wonderland’ for the season
CLAWSON, Mich. – It’s dark, yet fresh. Elegant, yet whimsical. Elaborate, yet effortless. Weiss Distilling Co. has done it again. Following a spooky and sultry Halloween-inspired makeover for its “Halloweiss Takeover,” the freshman tasting room in Downtown Clawson has once again transformed its decor and menu, this time to celebrate the winter season. As of Friday, Nov. 25, the speakeasy-style bar has temporarily rebranded itself as a “grown-up winter wonderland,” offering cool new cocktails in a unique, wintry setting.
Ann Arbor Summer Festival announces matching campaign ahead of Giving Tuesday
ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor Summer Festival has announced a new matching campaign just in time for Giving Tuesday, the Tuesday after Thanksgiving when people are encouraged to donate money to causes they care about. This Giving Tuesday, the Summer Festival’s Board of Trustees announced it will match every...
Tracking another round of rain before cold front crosses through Metro Detroit
DETROIT – What a weekend. After sunshine with highs in the low-to-mid-50s (10 to 12 degrees Celsius) on Saturday, Mother Nature did an about-face that left us with rain and temps near 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius) on Sunday. Once the last of the scattered raindrops and...
Rain moves through Metro Detroit: Here’s how long expected showers will be in the area
Rain clouds have moved into Metro Detroit overnight and this morning, bringing some much needed rainfall into our forecast. If you’re going to be traveling home from visiting family and friends for the end of the weekend on Sunday, soggy weather will be the rule for the Eastern 1/3rd of the United States thanks to the cold front that will bring us rainfall, so if you will be traveling by road or even by air, pack your patience and give yourself some extra time.
Applications welcome: Ann Arbor Summer Festival seeking interns for 2023 events
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Love Ann Arbor and want to be part of one of its biggest events of the year? Submit a resume and internship application to Ann Arbor Summer Festival (A2SF) for is 2023 season. Recent graduates and college students interested in event organization and arts management...
Detroit Opera announces new music director for 2022 - 2026 season
DETROIT – The Detroit Opera has announced that Roberto Kalb will be the new music director for the rest of 2022 through 2026. According to a press release, Kalb made his Detroit Opera conducting debut in the 2017–2018 season. Detroit Opera stated that Kalb is the second music...
Small Business Saturday: Taking a look at a few Wyandotte retail shops
WYANDOTTE, Mich. – Every year the day after Black Friday, many small businesses are celebrated by their communities. Many businesses in Wyandotte participated in celebrating storefronts, bakeries, restaurants and more for Small Business Saturday. Check out where Local 4′s Megan Woods went in the video players below. Stop...
Ann Arbor’s Ele’s Place names former Michigan Medicine director as new CEO
ANN ARBOR – “The Ele’s Place mission speaks to me personally, as I experienced the death of my father when I was a teenager. Like so many adults, I truly wish there had been a place like Ele’s Place when I was young and my family was grieving,” said new Ele’s Place Ann Arbor CEO Jennifer Wolfe Howard in a release.
Police: 1 dead, 1 injured after being shot outside Truth Detroit Gentlemen’s Club
DETROIT – Two men were shot outside Truth Detroit Gentlemen’s Club on Eight Mile Road, resulting in one dead and one injured, according to Detroit police. Officials say they believe the suspected gunman fired shots outside the club at the two men around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday. One...
Sunshine for Saturday before much needed rainfall heads into Metro Detroit -- what you can expect
A beautiful day today with plenty of sunshine after the cold front moved through the region with the rainfall late last night, and I am expecting the dry weather to continue into the first half of the weekend. Expect mainly clear skies to continue as we work into the overnight...
CDP: Ann Arbor is a top city for environmental leadership
ANN ARBOR – Tree Town has once again been named a global leader in environmental action and transparency on CDP’s Cities A List. The international non-profit organization recognized Ann Arbor as one of 122 cities and counties worldwide taking progressive steps toward tackling climate change. To get on...
Morning 4: Michigan, Ohio governors place wager on Michigan-Ohio State game -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Michigan Gov. Whitmer, Ohio Gov. DeWine place wager on Michigan-Ohio State game. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Ohio Governor Mike DeWine placed a friendly wager...
United Way of Washtenaw County’s Equity Challenge will return in January
ANN ARBOR – Spend 21 days in January learning about bias, privilege and prejudice with the 2023 edition of United Way of Washtenaw County’s Equity Challenge. Starting Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, challenge participants can listen, read, watch and act on prompts relating to themes including authentic self-care, white supremacy, voter suppression and honoring Michigan’s First People.
Michigan State Police: 3 handguns, stolen Dodge Charger recovered after vehicle pursuit
DETROIT – Officials arrested suspects of a stolen Dodge Charger after getting into a vehicle pursuit Saturday night. Michigan State Police tweeted that the pursuit happened around 10:25 p.m. The pursuit began on Southfield Freeway (M-39) and Grand River Avenue and ended near Lindsay Street and 7 Mile Road....
Wolverines greeted by fans in Ann Arbor after beating Ohio State
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – An enthusiastic group of fans greeted the Michigan football team as they returned to campus after beating Ohio State. The Michigan Wolverines beat the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus on Saturday, the first time winning in the Horseshoe since 2000. When the team returned to...
Human remains found in car after driver who fled Dearborn traffic stop killed in shootout with police
DEARBORN, Mich. – Human remains were found in the trunk of a vehicle in Dearborn after a chase ended in a deadly police shootout Sunday afternoon. UPDATE: 1 woman killed, another found dead after fleeing car crashes into home, sparks shootout in Detroit. According to a Tweet from Michigan...
