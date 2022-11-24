LA Lottery

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) _ These Louisiana lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Easy 5

06-11-18-21-22

(six, eleven, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $210,000

Lotto

01-03-10-25-28-31

(one, three, ten, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $2,300,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 284,000,000

Pick 3

8-4-9

(eight, four, nine)

Pick 4

9-0-8-3

(nine, zero, eight, three)

Pick 5

5-2-0-4-3

(five, two, zero, four, three)

Powerball

01-02-31-39-66, Powerball: 25, Power Play: 2

(one, two, thirty-one, thirty-nine, sixty-six; Powerball: twenty-five; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $48,000,000

The Associated Press

Ohio awards nearly $58M more for school security upgrades

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — More than 700 K-12 schools in Ohio will share in $57.8 million for security upgrades in the latest grants awarded through a state program. The 708 schools in 57 counties are getting up to $100,000 each for “physical security expenses” such as new security cameras, public address systems, automatic door locks, visitor badging systems and exterior lighting. The program was launched last year with an initial $5 million, then expanded with $100 million in grants this year. In August, the state awarded $47 million to over 1,100 schools, but some declined the funding at that point, leaving that total at $42.2 million. The difference was included in the newest round of grants.
OHIO STATE
The Associated Press

GOP-controlled Arizona county refuses to certify election

PHOENIX (AP) — Republican officials in a rural Arizona county refused on Monday to certify the 2022 election, despite no evidence of anything wrong with the count, amid pressure from prominent Republicans to reject results showing Democrats winning top races. State election officials have said they will sue Cochise County if the board of supervisors misses Monday’s deadline to approve the official tally of votes, known as the canvass. The two Republican county supervisors delayed the canvass vote until hearing once more about concerns over the certification of ballot tabulators, though election officials have repeatedly said the equipment is properly approved. Democratic election attorney Marc Elias pledged on Twitter to sue the county. Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs’s office had previously said it would sue if the county missed the deadline. “The Board of Supervisors had all of the information they needed to certify this election and failed to uphold their responsibility for Cochise voters,” Sophia Solis, a spokeswoman for Hobbs, said in an email.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
The Associated Press

NJ hires firms to review governor's handling of COVID-19

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday his administration has launched a promised review of its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. The administration hired regional law firm Montgomery McCracken Walker & Rhoads — which has offices in the state as well as Delaware, Pennsylvania and New York — along with management consulting firm Boston Consulting Group to conduct the review, Murphy said in a statement Monday. The review is expected to end with a report in late 2023, the governor said. “The COVID-19 pandemic was one of the biggest challenges our State — and nation — has ever faced,” Murphy said. “Throughout the pandemic, my responsibility as Governor demanded that I make every decision based on the available data, facts, and science in order to preserve the health and safety of all 9.3 million residents, regardless of the politics.”
NEW JERSEY STATE
The Associated Press

UNLV fires football coach Marcus Arroyo after 7-23 record

LAS VEGAS (AP) — When UNLV began this season 4-1, coach Marcus Arroyo’s job security wasn’t in question. Then the Rebels lost six games in a row to seemingly fall out of bowl contention, and even a victory over their biggest rival Saturday wasn’t enough to save Arroyo’s job. Just two days after UNLV defeated Nevada 27-22, athletic director Erick Harper announced his decision Monday to move on from Arroyo, who went 7-23 over three seasons. Arroyo had two years left on his $7.7 million contract. Harper said Arroyo would be paid a $2.3 million buyout over the remainder of that term. UNLV spokesman Andy Grossman said the money for the buyout would be privately raised.
PARADISE, NV
The Associated Press

Southern California triple homicide suspect pronounced dead

NEEDLES, Calif. (AP) — The suspect of an apparent triple homicide in Southern California was pronounced dead Friday, authorities confirmed. Deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department killed the suspect linked to three individuals found dead after a house fire in Riverside, California, said department spokeswoman Gloria Huerta.
RIVERSIDE, CA
The Associated Press

Missouri Supreme Court weighs fate of death row inmate

Kevin Johnson might not be facing imminent execution if he was white, attorneys speaking on his behalf told the Missouri Supreme Court on Monday. Meanwhile, Gov. Mike Parson announced he will not grant clemency. Johnson, 37, is scheduled to die by injection at 6 p.m. Tuesday for killing Kirkwood, Missouri, Police Officer William McEntee in 2005.
MISSOURI STATE
The Associated Press

Clingan lifts UConn past Iowa State for Phil Knight title

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Donovan Clingan had 15 points and 10 rebounds to power No. 20 UConn to a 71-53 win over Iowa State in the championship game of the Phil Knight Invitational on Sunday night. Tristen Newton scored 13 points for the Huskies (8-0), who went 20 for 25 at the free-throw line. Alex Karaban and Andre Jackson, Jr. each had 10 points. Osun Osunniyi led Iowa State (5-1) with 14 points. Tamin Lipsey had 12 points and Jaren Holmes finished with 11. “They were the more aggressive team,” Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger said. “We wanted a physical game. We didn’t want a physical game with them getting the rebounds and then also us putting them on the foul line. Lesson that we’ve got to learn is we need to embrace being the aggressor at both ends of the floor at all times.”
AMES, IA
The Associated Press

Arbitrator will referee Dr. J's suit against brand developer

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware judge on Monday halted a lawsuit filed by basketball legend Julius Erving against a brand-development and marketing company, ruling that the dispute must go to arbitration. The lawsuit by the Hall of Fame player known as “Dr. J” stems from a 2016 agreement to sell a majority interest in his trademark and other intellectual property to Authentic Brands Group LLC. According to court records, ABG and its controlling member and CEO, James Salter, promised to grow Erving’s brand through new licensing agreements, promotional appearances, and other marketing opportunities. The lawsuit, which was filed last year, alleges that ABG and Salter failed to devote adequate resources to grow the “Dr. J” brand and focused instead on more profitable brands.
DELAWARE STATE
The Associated Press

W.Va. appoints new DHHR deputy secretary following review

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia has appointed a new deputy secretary of child and adult services following recommendations in a $1 million report completed earlier this month by a consulting firm hired to study restructuring the agency responsible for running the state’s foster care system. Cammie Chapman, previously West Virginia’s Department of Health and Human Resource’s associate general counsel, will oversee the agency’s Bureau for Child Support Enforcement and Bureau for Social Services effective immediately, Cabinet secretary Bill Crouch announced Monday. The Bureau for Child Support Enforcement is in charge of establishing and administering child support enforcement plans and enforcing alimony court orders. The Bureau for Social Services is in charge of running the state’s foster care system. Republican Gov. Jim Justice earlier this year vetoed a bill that proposed to split West Virginia’s Department of Health and Human Resources into two departments. The McChrystal Group of Alexandria, Virginia, was hired to review the Department of Health and Human Resources and concluded that the current configuration “is not an option” but that splitting the agency would “divert time, funding, and leadership’s focus away from serving West Virginians.”
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
The Associated Press

Fed Court Declares Newsom's Actions Against AHF Unconstitutional

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 28, 2022-- AHF, the world’s largest provider of health care services to people living with HIV and AIDS, hailed a federal court ruling issued today granting a preliminary injunction in a free speech case against the state of California’s Department of Health Care Services (DHCS) and its Director, Michelle Baass. The sweeping injunction prevents the state and Baass from preemptively cancelling a Medi-Cal contract with AHF’s Positive Healthcare special needs plan (PHC) on December 31, 2022. (Link to Injunction Ruling ) This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115006575/en/ AHF’s motion for preliminary injunction sought to prevent California’s DHCS from “… terminating or refusing to amend or extend” AHF’s contract for its Positive Healthcare special needs plan—a 27-year-old AIDS care program created and operated by AHF and the only specialized managed care plan for people living with AIDS in California—while the state’s cancellation of the contract remains under formal appeal by AHF. The motion was filed October 4, 2022, in United State District Court for the Central District of California [Case No. 2:22-CV-06636-MEMF (Ex)].
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Mike White can make case he's the Jets' QB of now and future

Mike White is the present for the New York Jets. And maybe even the future. Sure, overreactions are part of the playbook on Mondays during the NFL season. But this might not qualify as such. Not when you have the type of performance White had at quarterback in a 31-10 victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday in place of a benched Zach Wilson. “He was just doing Mike White things,” running back Ty Johnson said Monday.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

