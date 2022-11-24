Read full article on original website
The 52 best Black Friday deals on Amazon ahead of Cyber Monday
Missed the Amazon deals this Black Friday? If you look closely, you can still find some amazing deals. Whether you're looking for a new laptop or just a great pair of earbuds, you can find a great deal on an item and skip the shopping lines. Also: Live blog: The...
The 15 best early HP Cyber Monday deals on PCs, monitors, and accessories
HP's PCs and laptops have gotten many of us through high school, college, and beyond. It's a brand that's endured over the decades in an industry where surviving even a few years is an accomplishment. So, it's understandable people would seek it out when it comes time to look for a quality PC, monitor, or accessory.
The 14 best Apple Black Friday deals on AirPods, iPads, and more
Just like that, the holidays are around the corner and it's time to start shopping again. Holiday shopping can be stressful if you want to give gifts that won't disappoint without breaking the bank. If you know someone who already has an Apple ecosystem of devices, buying them another Apple item to build on their collection is a gift sure to impress.
The 3 best Cyber Monday laptop deals under $1,000
Cyber Monday is finally here! Laptops are the first thing I think of today: I want the most affordable laptop with the best possible features. If you're in the same boat, there are three laptops to keep in mind that ring in for less than $1,000: The MacBook Air with Apple's M1 chip for $799 at Amazon (save $200), the LG gram 17-inch laptop at Costco for $999 (save $500), and the Latitude 7420 business laptop at Dell for $889 (save $1,320).
The 54 best early Cyber Monday laptop deals: Mac, Chromebook, 2-in-1, more
Cyber Monday deals and discounts are now available on laptops of all kinds from retailers and device manufacturers. Black Friday is behind us, but Cyber Monday is on Nov. 28 and there are still some excellent deals to be had. ZDNET has rounded up its top picks for Cyber Monday...
The 13 best Cyber Monday tech deals you can shop at Target right now
Cyber Monday is today, which means everyone is on the hunt for the best deals they may have missed on Black Friday. Whether you're prepping for holiday gifts or just taking advantage of seasonal price drops, we made it a little easier and compiled the best tech deals Target has to offer.
The 25 best Black Friday Samsung deals on Galaxy phones, TVs, and more
Live blog: 110+ of the best early Cyber Monday tech deals in real time Did you miss out on Black Friday 2022? No problem: Early Cyber Monday deals are here, with internet retailers offering their lowest prices of the year. ZDNET is surfacing the latest and best sales online in real time for you to check out now. Read now.
The Sony 48-inch Bravia A9S OLED TV just dropped to $799 at Best Buy
Do you love watching football is super-crisp 4K? You can now watch in style with the Sony 48-inch A9S OLED4K UHD Bravia smart android TV. Best of all, it's also $300 off right now at Best Buy. You can pick it up for $799. This Sony model features 4K UHD...
Cyber Monday: Save $90 on DJI Mini 2 Fly, plus five drone accessory deals
Cyber Monday is a great time for drone pilots to pick up some new gear for less -- whether that be a new drone or some more microSD cards (as a drone pilot you can't have enough microSD cards for your footage), you'll get more bang for your bucks today than you usually will.
This $8 iPhone webcam mount is a must-have for WFH during Cyber Monday
When Apple first announced Continuity Camera back in June -- a MacOS Ventura feature that leverages your iPhone's rear cameras as the webcam -- it was safe to say that many eyebrows raised. After years of video calls and virtual collaboration, who knew that the phones in our pockets were the key to professional-looking, front-facing video?
The top 38 Black Friday deals you can shop at Best Buy right now
Ahead of Black Friday, retailers like Amazon, Target, Walmart, and more are offering deals sooner ahead of massive stock buildup. What this means is that if you're looking to shop earlier this year, you're in luck. Best Buy also jumped on the Black Friday deals bandwagon, and if you're looking to save now, you can shop amazing deals right now.
The 23 best Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals on iRobot, Roborock, and more
This is the time of year when household budgets are stretched thin planning out holiday celebrations and gift giving. It's also the time of year when the deals really start to heat up as retailers fight for your hard earned dollars. Live blog: 110+ of the best early Cyber Monday...
The 19 best Apple Watch early Cyber Monday deals at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
Black Friday and Cyber Monday are some of the best times of the year to snag a bargain on tech. Live blog: 110+ of the best early Cyber Monday tech deals in real time. Did you miss out on Black Friday 2022? No problem: Early Cyber Monday deals are here, with internet retailers offering their lowest prices of the year. ZDNET is surfacing the latest and best sales online in real time for you to check out now.
17 best early Cyber Monday storage deals: SSD, flash drive, HDD sales
November is here, marking the run up to the Holiday season and first Black Friday and then Cyber Monday, which have become some of the biggest shopping days of the year. This year Cyber Monday is on Monday 28th November with significant savings available if you look in the right places.
Want an Apple Pencil? Second-gen model is $40 off for Cyber Monday
The biggest online shopping day of the year is finally here: Cyber Monday. Today you'll be able to find online discounts and free shipping perks across various retailers on the biggest tech products. If you're looking to save big on devices like phones, computers, and tablets, now is the time to shop.
Live: 48 best Cyber Monday home deals to shop before it's too late
Cyber Monday home deals are still available but going fast. We're rounding up the best discounts from The Home Depot, Amazon, and more.
Cyber Monday gaming deal: Save on a Seagate PS5 external hard drive
Cyber Monday is a great time to pick up a new external hard drive. For PlayStation 5 owners, there are a few deals on Seagate hard drives at Best Buy worth checking out. We're partial to the Horizon Forbidden West Limited Edition Game Drive for PlayStation Consoles, and good news -- right now, it's on sale for $150, saving you $10.
Got your eye on a Fitbit? Save $100 on Sense 2 smartwatch for Black Friday
We love when we find great deals on wearable fitness gear, and so when we stumbled upon the Fitbit Sense 2 for 33% off, we knew we had to spread the word. Originally $299, you can score this fitness watch for only $200 -- saving you $100. This watch can...
Want a robot vacuum for less than $120? Anker's Eufy is 60% off at Walmart
The holiday season is the perfect time to invest in smart home technology, and it helps that Black Friday deals are still going strong. Robot vacuums are relatively new, but price points continue to drop every year -- making them affordable for the average household. We've found a robot vacuum deal ahead of Black Friday for the Eufy Clean by Anker RoboVac G32 Pro. Normally priced at $299, Walmart has discounted the product by $180, so you only pay $119.
Supercharge your PC: 240Hz gaming monitor Black Friday 2022 deals
You've got the powerful processor and the beefy graphics card, and your system is packed with fast RAM -- but have you put thought into the main part of any gaming PC setup?. Upgrading to a monitor with a fast 240Hz refresh rate can massively improve the gaming experience. Smoother gameplay is more immersive and engaging, and oftentimes can make the difference between winning and losing.
