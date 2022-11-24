Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Night’ game

LAS VEGAS (AP) — When UNLV began this season 4-1, coach Marcus Arroyo’s job security wasn’t in question. Then the Rebels lost six games in a row to seemingly fall out of bowl contention, and even a victory over their biggest rival Saturday wasn’t enough to save Arroyo’s job. Just two days after UNLV defeated Nevada 27-22, athletic director Erick Harper announced his decision Monday to move on from Arroyo, who went 7-23 over three seasons. Arroyo had two years left on his $7.7 million contract. Harper said Arroyo would be paid a $2.3 million buyout over the remainder of that term. UNLV spokesman Andy Grossman said the money for the buyout would be privately raised.
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Donovan Clingan had 15 points and 10 rebounds to power No. 20 UConn to a 71-53 win over Iowa State in the championship game of the Phil Knight Invitational on Sunday night. Tristen Newton scored 13 points for the Huskies (8-0), who went 20 for 25 at the free-throw line. Alex Karaban and Andre Jackson, Jr. each had 10 points. Osun Osunniyi led Iowa State (5-1) with 14 points. Tamin Lipsey had 12 points and Jaren Holmes finished with 11. “They were the more aggressive team,” Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger said. “We wanted a physical game. We didn’t want a physical game with them getting the rebounds and then also us putting them on the foul line. Lesson that we’ve got to learn is we need to embrace being the aggressor at both ends of the floor at all times.”
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — More than 700 K-12 schools in Ohio will share in $57.8 million for security upgrades in the latest grants awarded through a state program. The 708 schools in 57 counties are getting up to $100,000 each for “physical security expenses” such as new security cameras, public address systems, automatic door locks, visitor badging systems and exterior lighting. The program was launched last year with an initial $5 million, then expanded with $100 million in grants this year. In August, the state awarded $47 million to over 1,100 schools, but some declined the funding at that point, leaving that total at $42.2 million. The difference was included in the newest round of grants.
Mike White is the present for the New York Jets. And maybe even the future. Sure, overreactions are part of the playbook on Mondays during the NFL season. But this might not qualify as such. Not when you have the type of performance White had at quarterback in a 31-10 victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday in place of a benched Zach Wilson. “He was just doing Mike White things,” running back Ty Johnson said Monday.
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (AP) — Ads with the candidates’ ex-wives. Cries of “liar” flying in both directions. Stories of a squalid apartment building and abortions under pressure. Questioning an opponent’s independence. His intellect. His mental stability. His religious faith. The extended Senate campaign in Georgia...
PHOENIX (AP) — Republican officials in a rural Arizona county refused on Monday to certify the 2022 election, despite no evidence of anything wrong with the count, amid pressure from prominent Republicans to reject results showing Democrats winning top races. State election officials have said they will sue Cochise County if the board of supervisors misses Monday’s deadline to approve the official tally of votes, known as the canvass. The two Republican county supervisors delayed the canvass vote until hearing once more about concerns over the certification of ballot tabulators, though election officials have repeatedly said the equipment is properly approved. Democratic election attorney Marc Elias pledged on Twitter to sue the county. Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs’s office had previously said it would sue if the county missed the deadline. “The Board of Supervisors had all of the information they needed to certify this election and failed to uphold their responsibility for Cochise voters,” Sophia Solis, a spokeswoman for Hobbs, said in an email.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Incoming and returning Republicans to the North Carolina Senate chose on Monday a key lawmaker on tax, voting and energy issues to become the chamber’s majority leader for the next two years. The Senate Republican Caucus, meeting privately, elected Sen. Paul Newton of Cabarrus...
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s attorney general stood firmly behind the state’s near-total abortion ban Monday, saying he promotes Kentucky values “without fear or favor” though the Republican gubernatorial candidate stopped short of saying whether he supports adding more exceptions to the ban. At a...
Kevin Johnson might not be facing imminent execution if he was white, attorneys speaking on his behalf told the Missouri Supreme Court on Monday. Meanwhile, Gov. Mike Parson announced he will not grant clemency. Johnson, 37, is scheduled to die by injection at 6 p.m. Tuesday for killing Kirkwood, Missouri, Police Officer William McEntee in 2005.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — When John Fetterman goes to Washington in January as one of the Senate’s new members, he’ll bring along an irreverent style from Pennsylvania that extends from his own personal dress code — super casual — to hanging marijuana flags outside his current office in the state Capitol.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A former college student who randomly killed a Florida couple in their garage six years ago and then chewed on one victim’s face finally goes on trial Monday, with a judge deciding whether he goes to prison for life or to a mental hospital.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A judge accepted a plea deal Monday for a man who randomly killed a Florida couple in their garage six years ago and then chewed on one victim’s face that will send him to a mental hospital for treatment. Austin Harrouff, 25, pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to two counts of first-degree murder and other charges for the 2016 slayings of John Stevens, 59, and his wife, Michelle Mishcon Stevens, 53. He also seriously injured a neighbor who tried to help them. Harrouff, who attended Florida State University before the attack, will be committed to a secure mental health facility until doctors and a judge agree that he is no longer dangerous. If the trial had gone forward, Harrouff could have faced life in prison. “Austin must also contend with the pain he has caused the families,” defense attorney Nellie King said in a statement. “Upon learning of the events of that night, Austin has sought answers for the grief and anguish caused by his actions. Austin is extremely remorseful for all that has occurred; for being at the center of this episode which has caused such unthinkable pain and devastating loss.”
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday his administration has launched a promised review of its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. The administration hired regional law firm Montgomery McCracken Walker & Rhoads — which has offices in the state as well as Delaware, Pennsylvania and New York — along with management consulting firm Boston Consulting Group to conduct the review, Murphy said in a statement Monday. The review is expected to end with a report in late 2023, the governor said. “The COVID-19 pandemic was one of the biggest challenges our State — and nation — has ever faced,” Murphy said. “Throughout the pandemic, my responsibility as Governor demanded that I make every decision based on the available data, facts, and science in order to preserve the health and safety of all 9.3 million residents, regardless of the politics.”
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee panel on Monday approved a $40 million state economic incentive for a company that plans to invest $3.2 billion to develop a cathode materials plant for electric vehicle batteries. The State Funding Board cast the vote to sign off on the FastTrack grant...
HONOLULU (AP) — The world’s largest active volcano was erupting Monday and wasn’t immediately threatening communities on Hawaii’s Big Island, but officials warned residents to be ready for worse. Many current residents weren’t living there when Mauna Loa last erupted 38 years ago. The U.S. Geological...
NEEDLES, Calif. (AP) — The suspect of an apparent triple homicide in Southern California was pronounced dead Friday, authorities confirmed. Deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department killed the suspect linked to three individuals found dead after a house fire in Riverside, California, said department spokeswoman Gloria Huerta.
DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware judge on Monday halted a lawsuit filed by basketball legend Julius Erving against a brand-development and marketing company, ruling that the dispute must go to arbitration. The lawsuit by the Hall of Fame player known as “Dr. J” stems from a 2016 agreement to sell a majority interest in his trademark and other intellectual property to Authentic Brands Group LLC. According to court records, ABG and its controlling member and CEO, James Salter, promised to grow Erving’s brand through new licensing agreements, promotional appearances, and other marketing opportunities. The lawsuit, which was filed last year, alleges that ABG and Salter failed to devote adequate resources to grow the “Dr. J” brand and focused instead on more profitable brands.
