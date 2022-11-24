COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Columbia Regional Airport opened its doors to travelers at the new $23 million terminal in October .

With Thanksgiving travelers getting ready for their holidays plans, the airport has not had any major delays or cancelations.

According to the airport's flight schedule , it sent off four flights today, and four others arrived.

All of the flights arriving and departing today were either early or on time.

"Everything's going smooth here in Columbia," Columbia Regional Airport Manager Mike Parks said. "Of course, we're continue to see an increase in traffic as we get closer to Thanksgiving."

The airport currently only offers flights through American Airlines, and only offers flights to Chicago or Dallas-Fort Worth.

Airport officials are working with American Airlines to offer other destinations, including Charlotte. There is still no time frame for when those new destinations will be added.

Parks said American Airlines requires travelers to arrive early for check-in.

"American Airlines has a 45 minutes cut off so make sure that you check in before that 45 minute cut off," Parks said.

Parks also said to follow TSA rules will make check-ins run smoothly.

"Make sure that you're packing your bags according to what TSA requires," he said. "So make sure that you don't exceed the amount allowed for liquids and so forth in your baggage."

In October, the airport flew 15,600 passengers, with a total of 134,819 travelers walking through its doors since the beginning of the year.

The post Columbia Regional Airport’s new terminal starts first holiday season appeared first on ABC17NEWS .