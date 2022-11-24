ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Columbia Regional Airport’s new terminal starts first holiday season

By Marina Diaz
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aJTzB_0jM3sbIn00

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Columbia Regional Airport opened its doors to travelers at the new $23 million terminal in October .

With Thanksgiving travelers getting ready for their holidays plans, the airport has not had any major delays or cancelations.

According to the airport's flight schedule , it sent off four flights today, and four others arrived.

All of the flights arriving and departing today were either early or on time.

"Everything's going smooth here in Columbia," Columbia Regional Airport Manager Mike Parks said. "Of course, we're continue to see an increase in traffic as we get closer to Thanksgiving."

The airport currently only offers flights through American Airlines, and only offers flights to Chicago or Dallas-Fort Worth.

Airport officials are working with American Airlines to offer other destinations, including Charlotte. There is still no time frame for when those new destinations will be added.

Parks said American Airlines requires travelers to arrive early for check-in.

"American Airlines has a 45 minutes cut off so make sure that you check in before that 45 minute cut off," Parks said.

Parks also said to follow TSA rules will make check-ins run smoothly.

"Make sure that you're packing your bags according to what TSA requires," he said. "So make sure that you don't exceed the amount allowed for liquids and so forth in your baggage."

In October, the airport flew 15,600 passengers, with a total of 134,819 travelers walking through its doors since the beginning of the year.

The post Columbia Regional Airport’s new terminal starts first holiday season appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc17news.com

Tracking warming temperatures before a cooldown

Today: Afternoon highs warm into the mid-50s as winds remain out of the southwest at 5-10 mph. Skies remain mostly sunny thanks to a nearby high pressure system. Tonight: Overnight lows cool to the mid-40s with partly cloudy skies. Winds remain out of the southwest with possible patchy fog. Extended:...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Talks with American Airlines about routes at Columbia Regional Airport continue

COLUBMIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Leaders say talks are happening about adding new destinations to the Columbia Airport. Today, REDI President Stacey Button told ABC17 News the conversations are continuing with American Airlines and different “low-fare” airlines. Button described those locations as tourist destinations like Phoenix or Las Vegas. Button also said the American Airlines route to Charlotte is still in the The post Talks with American Airlines about routes at Columbia Regional Airport continue appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KIX 105.7

Branson Missouri Is A Must Visit. Check Out These 11 Definite Must Do’s

Many of us know that Branson Missouri is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the country. We are fortunate that it is only a few hours away from us here in Sedalia. If you have been, then you know how much fun it can be. Plenty of options to check out for sure. If you have never been, here are 12 "Must Do's" when you go that you may want to check out that will be worth while.
BRANSON, MO
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Missouri

Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. What's your favorite food? If the first thing that comes to mind is a good pizza, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing pizza places in Missouri that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Road work scheduled for North Garth Avenue and Proctor Drive Nov. 29-Dec. 3

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) On Tuesday, pavement maintenance work will happen on North Garth Avenue between Business Loop 70 West and Interstate 70, according to a press release. Work will also be done on Proctor Drive starting at Bear Creek Drive and extending approximately 1,200 feet toward Proctor Park. At least one lane of North Garth Avenue and Proctor Drive The post Road work scheduled for North Garth Avenue and Proctor Drive Nov. 29-Dec. 3 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

For Columbia's unhoused, Turning Point offers services no one else does

At Turning Point Day Center, unhoused Columbia residents can go through the same morning routine as someone getting ready in their own home. On any given weekday morning, the upper floor of Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church is full of the hustle of people starting their days: drinking coffee, opening their mail or waiting for a shower.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 8 traffic fatalities & 2 drownings over Thanksgiving holiday weekend

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports eight traffic fatalities over the Thanksgiving Holiday Weekend. One of those fatalities included an out-of-state pedestrian who died while crossing Highway 65 just south of Sedalia. The Patrol reports Mark Eduardos, 52, of Evansville, Tennessee, was struck Saturday night. Eduardos was pronounced dead at...
SEDALIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Room at the Inn opens temporary shelter for homeless at new location

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) On Monday, Room at the Inn is set to open an emergency shelter at a new location Room at the Inn website Organizers will welcome guests to the shelter at the old VFW Post 280 building at 1509 Ashley St. in Columbia. The move follows the Columbia City Council's approval of the The post Room at the Inn opens temporary shelter for homeless at new location appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Additional homeless services in Columbia begin Monday

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) On Monday, Nov. 28, Room at the Inn will begin providing overnight emergency shelter services and Turning Point will begin offering overnight warming center and Sunday homeless drop-in center services.Room at the Inn's winter overnight shelter will open Monday, Nov. 28 and run through April 2, 2023. The shelter will be open The post Additional homeless services in Columbia begin Monday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
martincitytelegraph.com

“Marching Mizzou” leads 97th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

The University of Missouri, Columbia marching band has been invited to participate in this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City as one of five bands that will be marching the 2.5 mile route plus doing a short show. These bands were chosen from over a hundred applicants to participate. The 350 members of the MU band includes 50 students from the Kansas City area. The band includes drum majors, twirlers, color guard and the Golden Girls.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Preparing for winter roadways: Columbia Public Works staffing down 20%

Columbia Public Works staffing is still down 20% from where it needs to be.  “That's by no means a bar from providing good service to the community,” Columbia Public Works spokesman John Ogan said. “Some other city divisions, as I've spoken about, are 30% down, so we're doing pretty well... [crews] come to work on The post Preparing for winter roadways: Columbia Public Works staffing down 20% appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
lakeexpo.com

Christmas Lights At The Lake! Here's Where To See Them

It’s that time of year: communities at Lake of the Ozarks are growing merry and bright, for Christmas, New Years, and December holidays. From one-day events to the largest light display in central Missouri, here’s where to see the holiday light displays around the Lake this year. **Holiday...
OSAGE BEACH, MO
KRMS Radio

UPDATE: Highway Patrol Releases Details Following Double Drowning in Lake Ozark on Saturday

The highway patrol has released details into the double drowning near the .5 mile mark, along Thornsberry Road, in Lake Ozark. The report does not identify a kayak being involved but does confirm that the two men, 24-year-old Uthej Kunta and 25-year-old Shiva Kelligari, were from the Country of India. The incident happened Saturday afternoon when one of the men started to struggle while in the water, went under and did not resurface. The second victim jumped in trying to help before he, also, did not resurface. One body was recovered a couple hours after the incident on Saturday while the second body was recovered Sunday morning…neither of the men had been wearing a life jacket. Responding to the scene was the highway patrol’s dive team with assistance from the Lake Ozark police and fire departments.
LAKE OZARK, MO
KOMU

'Everybody needs access to this!': Combatting period poverty in Columbia

COLUMBIA - Period poverty, or the inability to afford menstrual products, has become a public health issue in the state of Missouri. “There’s a lot of women and girls that are missing school and missing work because they don’t have access to the products they need to manage their periods each month,” Muriel Smith, executive director of the St. Louis Alliance for Period Supplies, said.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy