wabi.tv
Bucksport teacher charged with assaulting student
BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - A RSU 25 teacher has been charged with assault after an incident involving a student. According to Bucksport Police, they got a call on November 21st about an alleged assault that occurred on October 20th between a teacher and a five-year-old male student. Police say after...
Man arrested, accused of stealing police cruiser in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Maine — A 27-year-old man was arrested Saturday after Augusta police said he stole a cruiser from the station. An unnamed officer with the Augusta Police Department was taking a report inside the station around 1:30 p.m. and when the officer came back outside, the cruiser was gone, according to an email by Deputy Chief Kevin D. Lully.
WGME
Augusta Police recover stolen cruiser after family says they were harassed by suspect
AUGUSTA, Maine (WGME) -- Augusta Police say a police cruiser was stolen while an officer was taking a report in the lobby of the police station on Saturday. When the officer went back outside to return to his cruiser, it was gone. The stolen car was equipped with a GPS...
wabi.tv
Waterville Goodwill robbed, police still searching for suspect
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Police in Waterville are investigating a reported armed robbery at the Goodwill store located at 10 West Concourse. According to the agency, dispatchers received a report of the armed robbery around 11:30 a.m. Saturday. The suspect is described as a white male, around 5′9″ tall with...
Glenburn man arrested on charges related to drug, firearm possession
BANGOR, Maine — A Glenburn man was arrested on charges related to drug and firearm possession after a traffic stop on Friday, Nov. 18. Bangor police arrested 37-year-old Ryan Thibodeau after detecting illegal drugs in the vehicle operated by Thibodeau with assistance from a K-9 partner, according to a news release issued by the Bangor Police Department.
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Nov. 8-20. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Nov. 8. Joshua A. Meserve Jr.,...
wabi.tv
Winterport man charged with burglary and theft
BROOKS Maine (WABI) - A Winterport man has been indicted on multiple charges after police say he stole more than $10,000 worth of items in Brooks. 68-year-old James Hatch is charged with burglary and theft. State police were called to a home on Morgan Pitch road for a burglary last...
truecountry935.com
Icy Roads, Speed Lead to 10 Waterville Crashes Including Fatality
The Maine State Police are continuing to investigate a fatality on I-95 in Waterville last night, Nov. 25. On November 25, 2022 at approximately 7:19 pm, the Augusta Regional Communications Center received numerous calls reporting multi-vehicle crashes in both the north and southbound lanes of I-95 in Waterville due to icy roadways on the Messalonskee bridge. As the bridge became congested on the northbound lane, numerous secondary crashes occurred. 59-year-old Michelle Demchak of Madison was driving a Ford Escape and stopped to render aid to the occupant of a 2014 Hyundai Accent sedan that had crashed into the bridge barrier. 39-year-old Bradford Enos of Atkinson was driving a 2015 Ford F-150, towing a car carrier when he entered the crash area struck the Hyundai and hit Demchak who was standing near the car. Demchak was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders.
foxbangor.com
Three arrested on drug trafficking charges in Sullivan
SULLIVAN- Authorities arrested and charged three men in the town of Sullivan for drug trafficking offenses. Police arrested Steven Maldonaldo Rodriguez,27 of Lawrence, Massachusetts, 41- year-old Christopher Smith of Sullivan and Randolph Garland,58, of Sullivan. Early last month the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency’s Downeast Task Force investigated the suspected trafficking...
Central Maine Woman Dead Following Friday Night Crash
Friday night's icy roads led to a series of crashes across the State of Maine. Sadly, one of those crashes was fatal. According to a press release from Shannon Moss at the Maine Department of Public Safety, a 59 year old woman from Madison is dead following a crash that happened near Waterville on the I-95.
Madison Woman Dies In Pileup On Interstate 95 Near Waterville Friday
Friday's icy road conditions caused issues for many drivers across the state. On the interstate, near Waterville, was a particularly slick area. Maine Department of Public Safety Spokesperson Shannon Moss said emergency dispatchers started to receive calls around 7 PM about vehicles going off the road, both northbound and southbound, due to the icy conditions.
wabi.tv
House fire causes large plume of smoke over Augusta
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Calls came around 1pm Sunday afternoon for a fire in Augusta that created a plume of smoke that could be seen from miles away. Tankers were on hand as the house is located in a non-hydrant district. “It challenged them initially with the amount of fire...
wabi.tv
Moosehead Junction home heavily damaged by fire
GREENVILLE, Maine (WABI) - An apparent chimney fire left quite a bit of damage to a home in Greenville. Fire fighters were called to Rockwood Road in Moosehead Junction around 10:30 Saturday night. According to the Greenville Firefighters Association Facebook page, crews arrived to heavy smoke coming from the two...
Investigation underway after body found washed ashore on Sears Island
SEARSPORT, Maine — Police are investigating an incident on Sears Island in Searsport after a group of hikers found a body washed ashore Saturday morning. The hikers called police around 9:15 a.m. to report finding a man's body, which police believe has been in the water for some time, according to Waldo Sherriff Office Corporal Jeff Rice.
Augusta Police Looking For The Owners Of This Pup
According to the Augusta Police Department Facebook page, they are looking for the public's help in locating the owner of this adorable pup. We are looking to reunite our four legged friend with her family. Give us a call if you can know who the owners are. If you know...
This Bangor Street has Been Closed For Like A Year. Now it’s Back Open. Kinda.
Seriously, how long has the end of Essex Street been closed?. My money says that it's been way over a year. I used to use that little strip of road every single day when I still lived in Bangor. Even now, I desire to use it all the time, but have been denied at every turn, literally. I'm surprised there haven't been memes about it or anything like that. and to this day, I'm not entirely sure what they've even been doing.
Augusta, Maine, to Kickoff Holiday Season With Epic Fireworks Display
One of the great things about life in Central Maine is how our cities and towns organize some pretty amazing festivals and events. The 4th of July, beer fests, food truck festivals, summer concert series, and Halloween. Then, of course, there is the mother of all festivals, the kickoff to...
wabi.tv
Pastries de’Amor fuses Portuguese and Maine flavor staples at new Old Town location
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Don’t be fooled by the name, Pastries de’Amor is so much more than just a bakery. This Old Town eatery is defying all expectations in a newly relocated building on Main St. Besides their wide selections of savory and sweet foods, the eatery...
Forever exposure, forever anxiety: Coping with the inescapable toxicity of PFAS
PFAS permeate modern life, with water, food, dust, work settings and countless household materials all potential sources of exposure. Settings and jobs with high PFAS exposure raise concerns about long-term medical impacts. Illustration by Tim Peacock. Source: Environ. Sci.: Processes Impacts, 2020,22, 2345-2373. At the end of Joy Road in...
Holidays Can Be Difficult in the Great State of Maine
OLD TOWN — We had it rough as kids — even if we didn’t know it at the time. While the neighbor kids had Lucky Charms, Cocoa Crisps, or Sugar Smacks, we ate surplus oatmeal, rice, or cornmeal, and biscuits for breakfast.
