Bridge City, LA

WDSU

Two arrested for fatal shooting in Violet, including a 16-year-old

ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. — St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office announces two arrests in connection with the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old in Violet. Cody Adams, 21, of Violet, and a 16-year-old juvenile from Chalmette, are both in custody in Picayune, Mississippi. The two suspects are awaiting extradition to...
VIOLET, LA
NOLA.com

2 people 'burned beyond recognition' in double homicide in Covington, police say

Two people were "burned beyond recognition" in a double homicide in Covington, police said Monday. Update: Covington priest, associate missing as investigation continues into burned bodies, station reports. The bodies were found outside, behind Dependable Glass, by employees when they arrived for work around 7 a.m. Monday, according to Sgt....
COVINGTON, LA
NOLA.com

Four people shot to death Thanksgiving weekend are identified by New Orleans coroner

The New Orleans coroner identified four people shot dead during a bloody Thanksgiving holiday, including a teenager from Baton Rouge and a father of three. Ervin Walker Jr., 31, was fatally shot at around 3:47 p.m. Wednesday in Central City. Police responded to reports of gunfire in the 2220 block Oretha C. Haley Boulevard and found Walker dead in a vehicle. A relative said Walker was the father of a girl and two boys who loved music and had been looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with family.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Woman shot dead in a parking lot near UMC hospital, police say

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a shooting in a parking lot not far from University Medical Center that left a woman dead. It happened early Monday morning at the corner of S. Rocheblave and Canal Streets police say. “Upon arrival, officers located a 40-year-old black female victim...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Woman shot dead in parking lot on Canal Street near VA hospital, NOPD says

A 40-year-old woman was killed in a shooting near the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in New Orleans, police said Monday. The shooting was reported to authorities at 12:30 a.m. in a parking lot at Canal and South Rocheblave streets (map). The woman was found on the ground next to a vehicle.
NOLA.com

2 persons of interest questioned in shocking Covington double homicide

Covington police are questioning two persons of interest in connection with the shocking discovery Monday morning of two bodies burned beyond recognition outside a downtown business. But Sgt. Edwin Masters, a Covington Police Department spokesperson, said Monday morning that police still did not have solid suspects in the case. The...
COVINGTON, LA
WDSU

Houma police investigating shooting that injured 1 man

HOUMA, La. — Houma Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that injured one man in the early hours of Monday. According to police, the victim was standing in the parking lot of Club Thirsty, located in the 1300 block of Barataria Avenue, when someone began shooting for an unknown reason.
HOUMA, LA
WWL-AMFM

Two burned bodies found on the Northshore

Police say they are investigating after finding a pair of burned bodies in the Historic Downtown Covington. “On Monday, November 28, 2022, at approximately 7:00 AM, the Covington Police Department responded to the scene of an apparent double homicide
COVINGTON, LA
brproud.com

APSO investigating after shots fired in Geismar late Sunday night

GEISMAR, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office was asked to investigate a report of shots fired last night. Deputies arrived at a location on Oak Fields Dr. at approximately 10:30 p.m. and found that there were no shooting victims. APSO does not have any suspects in...
GEISMAR, LA
KTBS

Five people shot on Bourbon Street early Sunday morning

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating an early Sunday morning shooting on Bourbon Street that injured five people. NOPD officials say three male victims and two female victims sustained non-life threatening gunshot wounds after shots were fired shortly before 2 a.m. in the 200 block of Bourbon Street.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

