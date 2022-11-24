Read full article on original website
1 man, 1 teen arrested in deadly St. Bernard Parish shooting
A 21-year-old man and 16-year-old boy face murder charges for a fatal shooting that happened last week in St. Bernard Parish. Cody Adams and the teen will both be booked with second degree murder, said Sheriff James Pohlmann.
2 people 'burned beyond recognition' in double homicide in Covington, police say
Two people were "burned beyond recognition" in a double homicide in Covington, police said Monday. Update: Covington priest, associate missing as investigation continues into burned bodies, station reports. The bodies were found outside, behind Dependable Glass, by employees when they arrived for work around 7 a.m. Monday, according to Sgt....
Four people shot to death Thanksgiving weekend are identified by New Orleans coroner
The New Orleans coroner identified four people shot dead during a bloody Thanksgiving holiday, including a teenager from Baton Rouge and a father of three. Ervin Walker Jr., 31, was fatally shot at around 3:47 p.m. Wednesday in Central City. Police responded to reports of gunfire in the 2220 block Oretha C. Haley Boulevard and found Walker dead in a vehicle. A relative said Walker was the father of a girl and two boys who loved music and had been looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with family.
2 persons of interest questioned in shocking Covington double homicide
Covington police are questioning two persons of interest in connection with the shocking discovery Monday morning of two bodies burned beyond recognition outside a downtown business. But Sgt. Edwin Masters, a Covington Police Department spokesperson, said Monday morning that police still did not have solid suspects in the case. The...
Houma police investigating shooting that injured 1 man
HOUMA, La. — Houma Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that injured one man in the early hours of Monday. According to police, the victim was standing in the parking lot of Club Thirsty, located in the 1300 block of Barataria Avenue, when someone began shooting for an unknown reason.
18-year-old Baton Rouge man dies in fatal NO.O shooting; suspect from Plaquemine, police say
An 18-year-old man from Baton Rouge was fatally shot Saturday night on Canal Street in New Orleans; the suspected shooter is a 15-year-old male from Plaquemine, the New Orleans Police Department said. The 18-year-old was walking in the 700 block of Canal Street at 8:40 p.m. Saturday, when the suspect...
