The U.S. Geological Survey issued a warning on Monday after reporting Mauna Loa’s first eruption since 1984. It is the volcano’s 34th recorded eruption since a historical eruption occurred in 1843. The last eruption in 1984 caused lava to come within 5 miles of Hilo, the largest city in the region.

HILO, HI ・ 10 HOURS AGO