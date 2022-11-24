Read full article on original website
KFDM-TV
Small business Saturday brings a boost of business to Southeast Texas shop
LUMBERTON — On Friday, shoppers took the stores for lack Friday deals, but small business Saturday is not to be overlooked. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb reports.
Police mourning loss of long-time crossing guard who worked toughest 'intersection in Groves'
GROVES, Texas — The Groves Police Department is mourning the loss of a long-time crossing guard who kept area children safe at one of the city's toughest intersections. Deborah Reeves is a Groves resident and started serving as a crossing guard in February 2009. She worked as a crossing guard at Taft Elementary for years.
MySanAntonio
We asked if Beaumont is getting a Trader Joe's, Aldi, Costco
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In the city of Beaumont there are thousands of businesses, but there still always seems to be people who are not happy with the selection. Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce Vice President of Economic Development Kristie Young said a...
Texas Student Eats Own Feces After School Staff Deprived Them Of Food
A teacher and two assistants have been charged in connection to the abuse of a student.
Fire at Purely Storage on Spurlock Road in Nederland damages multiple units, investigation underway
NEDERLAND, Texas — Houses were evacuated and traffic was blocked as crews in Nederland battled a Saturday night fire at a Purely Storage. The call regarding the fire came in shortly before 9:30 p.m. The Jefferson County Water District No. 10 Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene and requested assistance from the Nederland Fire Department, Port Neches Fire Department, Groves Fire Department, Jefferson County ESD No. 4, Acadian EMS, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, State Fire Marshal’s Office, and Entergy.
KFDM-TV
PUC approves Entergy's plan to build new power station near Bridge City
ORANGE COUNTY — The Public Utility Commission of Texas has approved Entergy Texas’ proposal to build a new power station near Bridge City. KFDM/Fox4 first reported on Entergy's plan in July of 2021. The Orange County Advanced Power Station will be a 1,215-megawatt combined cycle power facility. Located...
Beaumont City councilman pushing for project to add LED lights under Interstate 10
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont councilman is pushing for a project that he believes will elevate and light up the city without burdening its residents. Many shared Facebook posts that suggested making the freeways under Interstate 10 a bit brighter with LED lights. Beaumont City Councilman A.J. Turner listened to those suggestions and feels it is the right move to get people involved.
Three Southeast Texas men arrested, charged following reports of 'suspicious vehicle' near Beaumont business
BEAUMONT, Texas — Three Southeast Texas men were arrested and charged after Beaumont Police found tools they said are commonly used in catalytic converter thefts early Saturday morning. Officers responded to Dragon Industries shortly after 1 a.m. after receiving a call about a suspicious vehicle near the business, according...
Thousands could be closer to justice three years after TPC plant explosion in Port Neches
PORT NECHES, Texas — Thousands of families could be closer to justice years after a 2019 plant explosion rocked the city of Port Neches. Many Southeast Texans will never forget the day the TPC plant exploded in November 2019. The blast damaged hundreds of homes and businesses in Port Neches and even knocked some residents out of their beds.
conroetoday.com
Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 11/25/2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 11-25-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 11/23/2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT...
cbs19.tv
UNDER THE LIGHTS: Longview takes down Port Arthur 51-7
TYLER, Texas — The Longview Lobos went head-to-head with the Port Arthur Titans in the third week of playoffs for the 2022 Texas high school season. Longview came away with the win, defeating Port Arthur, 51-7. Click the video above for the highlights.
Nederland Police Department seeks help in finding burglary suspects
NEDERLAND, Texas — The Nederland Police Department is seeking help in identifying multiple suspects that are believed to be involved in local vehicle burglaries. According to a press release by the Nederland Police Department, the incidents took place sometime between Saturday November 19, 2022, 9:30 p.m. and Sunday November 20, 2022, 4:00 a.m. between South 1st Street and South Twin City Highway.
kjas.com
The Ford Store is closing
One of the owners of the Lake Country Ford, Robby Biddy confirmed this week that the dealership dealership here in Jasper will soon close doors. According to Biddy, the decision to closed was not initiated by local management but instead by Ford Motor Company which is moving in the direction of closing smaller stores in towns like Jasper. In fact word is that Jasper is not alone and that the store in Liberty will also soon close as the company moves in a new direction. However, Biddy said his group will continue to operate Lake Country Chevrolet which is located next door and continue to serve the community without change.
Power restored for Entergy customers in Hardin County after outage
HARDIN COUNTY, Texas — More than 5,000 Hardin County Entergy customers had their power restored after a Thanksgiving day outage. At this time, it us unknown what specifically caused the outage. The outage began around 3:46 p.m. "Indication that power is restored to your area does not guarantee your...
KFDM-TV
UPDATE: BPD says woman reported missing has been found safe
BEAUMONT — The Beaumont Police Department says a woman reported missing has been found safe. Afeni Candler, 22, had been seen at 7:35 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of North Street. Police said she normally walks toward Interstate 10 East or downtown near the river. Once again, Beaumont...
thevindicator.com
Pct. 4 Constables office makes drug bust in Dayton
DAYTON – Liberty County Constable Pct. 4 Robby Thornton’s office has been on quite the roll in recent weeks after concluding another narcotics investigation. The investigation regarded the trafficking of methamphetamine in a Drug-Free Zone at 406 E. Houston St. in Dayton. Pct. 4 deputies, along with the...
kjas.com
Jasper police chief’s wife gives update on his condition following heart attack
As Jasper Police Chief Gerald Hall remains hospitalized following a Thanksgiving Day heart attack, his wife, Judy, has given an update on his condition. Judy says when Gerald was stricken on Thursday, she took him to Jasper Memorial Hospital, and from there he was flown by medical helicopter to St Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, where he remains in the intensive care unit.
ketk.com
Longview Lobos headed to Round 4 of playoffs after 51-7 win over Port Arthur Memorial
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — The Longview Lobos are going to Round 4 of the 5A DI playoffs after beating the Port Arthur Memorial Titans Friday night. The final score was: 51-7. The Lobos will go on to play the Mansfield Timberview Wolves next week in the Regional Finals. Sign...
Lake Charles American Press
UPDATE: Body of missing woman found in submerged car
The body of Stephany Fong, 32, was recovered from a submerged vehicle Monday night, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso said. Mancuso said while foul play is not suspected, his office is approaching the investigation as a homicide out of precaution. Fong was reported missing on Saturday, and was last seen...
