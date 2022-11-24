Read full article on original website
WJHG-TV
Lynn Haven light display is back, and is taking donations to help the community
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -For one Lynn Haven resident, the holiday season is all about the lights. “This is something I think about literally 24 hours a day,” David Price, creator of the light display, said. Price has been putting on a free light show for the community for...
WJHG-TV
Local resident is horsing around Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach may be growing, but one local resident is helping keep the country feel.. with a little help from her horse “Pal.”. Pal and his owner, Panama City Beach resident Susan Morgan- can be seen riding all around the area. “He’s...
WJHG-TV
Merry Main Street kicks off
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The holiday spirit can be felt in historic downtown DeFuniak Springs during December. The annual Merry on Main Street Mistletoe Market event kicked off Saturday at 3 p.m. and went on until 9 p.m. It was the first Saturday of the event. It will continue every Saturday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. until its final day on December 17.
WJHG-TV
SeeLife 2 Project transitions into second phase
It is the day after Black Friday, but shopping does not stop. More than 30 vendors set up shop in Panama City Saturday for the first-ever Small Business Saturday Pop-up Market.
WJHG-TV
Christmas Tree Decorating with Kirby Holt
The SeeLife Project began in 2021 when eleven statues of dolphins and sea turtles were placed around the area. One Panama City Beach local is bringing a bit of country to the city.
Construction woes in new Lynn Haven neighborhood
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Some Lynn Haven residents are frustrated with their new neighborhood. They say the Plantation at College Point development has been left unfinished. Olivia Dobbs moved to Bay County with her husband in February. As a military family with a new baby, she said moving into a brand new house in […]
Kids find stolen gun in Destin neighborhood pond
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call in Destin on Saturday, Nov. 26 for a gun found in a pond. The deputy said a group of local kids in Destin playing in a neighborhood on Quail Lake Blvd located the gun in the pond and reported it. OCSO confirmed […]
Panama City facility still waiting to be repaired from Hurricane Michael
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Massalina Complex includes several city-owned and operated workspaces. The Maintenance Complex has several buildings, some of which have been renovated since Hurricane Michael. But, the Equipment Maintenance Facility is still in the waiting process for upgrades. “This is a facility that repairs and maintains our fleet for our solid waste, […]
cw34.com
FL Sheriff: Texas tourist killed after going head first down slide, hitting bottom of bay
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A day that was supposed to be full of fun took a tragic turn after a Texas man died while on vacation with his family. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said a 63-year-old man was going down a rental pontoon boat slide on Crab Island on Wednesday afternoon.
waltonoutdoors.com
Merry Main Street holiday events every Saturday in downtown DeFuniak Springs
Main Street DeFuniak Springs will host its annual holiday events, Merry Main Street, presented in partnership with Visit South Walton. Beginning Saturday, November 26, 2022 – Saturday, December 17, 2022, the free events will include live music and performances, the weekly outdoor Mistletoe Market, festive Food Truck Friday, rides on the Choctaw Express Train, visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, kids character appearances, and more family fun – all taking place in historic downtown DeFuniak Springs.
WJHG-TV
WSCO: Reminding drivers of low speed vehicle laws
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Where there are beaches, there are typically low-speed vehicles. Low-speed vehicles, also known as LSVs, are vehicles that are registered with a tag, and meet basic requirements such as headlights and seatbelts; they have an average top speed of 25 miles per hour. The Walton...
niceville.com
Destin man charged with felony fleeing and eluding
DESTIN, Fla. — A Destin man found himself blocked in by Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office patrol cars shortly after deputies said they flattened all his car’s tires with spike strips, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), Adrian...
WJHG-TV
The Callaway Masonic Lodge 369 Hosts Annual Charity Golf Tournament
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The season of giving is upon us, and The Callaway Masonic Lodge 369 feels the same way. It is time for their annual charity golf tournament set to tee off this Saturday at Sunny Hills Golf Course. Public Relations Coordinator, Tom Smith explained to viewers...
eenews.net
Gas project, EJ concerns collide in the Florida Panhandle
PORT ST. JOE, Fla. — Some longtime residents of this city’s predominantly Black north side smell trouble in plans to develop a natural gas export hub on a tract vacated by a massive paper mill. The St. Joe Co. plant was a major employer and a major generator...
WJHG-TV
Serious injuries in Calhoun County crash
CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A child was ejected from an SUV, and two other patients were airlifted, following a crash in Calhoun County Thursday night. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an SUV was traveling north on State Road 71 near Duncan Road. The vehicle left the roadway, drove onto the shoulder of the road, and hit a power pole. The collision then caused the SUV to roll end over end.
WJHG-TV
Mosley Drama presents Elf, the Musical
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Mosley Drama Club is hosting a Christmas musical for the whole family to enjoy. Elf, The Musical will hit the stage this weekend at the Gretchen Nelson Scott Fine Arts Center. Showtimes are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. with the last...
WJHG-TV
Washington County Sheriff’s Office investigating armed robbery
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery and they need help from the public in identifying the subjects. The sheriff’s office said that on Saturday night around 9:30 p.m. two Black men entered and robbed the Dollar General Store in Ebro...
WJHG-TV
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Two people in Jackson County have been charged with possession of a controlled substance according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office reports that around midnight deputies conducted a traffic stop and made contact with Shawn Williams and Rebecca Cosby. During the...
