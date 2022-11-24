ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

WJHG-TV

Local resident is horsing around Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach may be growing, but one local resident is helping keep the country feel.. with a little help from her horse “Pal.”. Pal and his owner, Panama City Beach resident Susan Morgan- can be seen riding all around the area. “He’s...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Merry Main Street kicks off

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The holiday spirit can be felt in historic downtown DeFuniak Springs during December. The annual Merry on Main Street Mistletoe Market event kicked off Saturday at 3 p.m. and went on until 9 p.m. It was the first Saturday of the event. It will continue every Saturday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. until its final day on December 17.
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL
WMBB

Construction woes in new Lynn Haven neighborhood

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Some Lynn Haven residents are frustrated with their new neighborhood. They say the Plantation at College Point development has been left unfinished. Olivia Dobbs moved to Bay County with her husband in February. As a military family with a new baby, she said moving into a brand new house in […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WKRG News 5

Kids find stolen gun in Destin neighborhood pond

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call in Destin on Saturday, Nov. 26 for a gun found in a pond. The deputy said a group of local kids in Destin playing in a neighborhood on Quail Lake Blvd located the gun in the pond and reported it. OCSO confirmed […]
DESTIN, FL
WMBB

Panama City facility still waiting to be repaired from Hurricane Michael

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Massalina Complex includes several city-owned and operated workspaces. The Maintenance Complex has several buildings, some of which have been renovated since Hurricane Michael. But, the Equipment Maintenance Facility is still in the waiting process for upgrades. “This is a facility that repairs and maintains our fleet for our solid waste, […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
waltonoutdoors.com

Merry Main Street holiday events every Saturday in downtown DeFuniak Springs

Main Street DeFuniak Springs will host its annual holiday events, Merry Main Street, presented in partnership with Visit South Walton. Beginning Saturday, November 26, 2022 – Saturday, December 17, 2022, the free events will include live music and performances, the weekly outdoor Mistletoe Market, festive Food Truck Friday, rides on the Choctaw Express Train, visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, kids character appearances, and more family fun – all taking place in historic downtown DeFuniak Springs.
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL
WJHG-TV

WSCO: Reminding drivers of low speed vehicle laws

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Where there are beaches, there are typically low-speed vehicles. Low-speed vehicles, also known as LSVs, are vehicles that are registered with a tag, and meet basic requirements such as headlights and seatbelts; they have an average top speed of 25 miles per hour. The Walton...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Destin man charged with felony fleeing and eluding

DESTIN, Fla. — A Destin man found himself blocked in by Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office patrol cars shortly after deputies said they flattened all his car’s tires with spike strips, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), Adrian...
DESTIN, FL
eenews.net

Gas project, EJ concerns collide in the Florida Panhandle

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. — Some longtime residents of this city’s predominantly Black north side smell trouble in plans to develop a natural gas export hub on a tract vacated by a massive paper mill. The St. Joe Co. plant was a major employer and a major generator...
PORT SAINT JOE, FL
WJHG-TV

Serious injuries in Calhoun County crash

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A child was ejected from an SUV, and two other patients were airlifted, following a crash in Calhoun County Thursday night. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an SUV was traveling north on State Road 71 near Duncan Road. The vehicle left the roadway, drove onto the shoulder of the road, and hit a power pole. The collision then caused the SUV to roll end over end.
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Mosley Drama presents Elf, the Musical

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Mosley Drama Club is hosting a Christmas musical for the whole family to enjoy. Elf, The Musical will hit the stage this weekend at the Gretchen Nelson Scott Fine Arts Center. Showtimes are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. with the last...
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WJHG-TV

Washington County Sheriff’s Office investigating armed robbery

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery and they need help from the public in identifying the subjects. The sheriff’s office said that on Saturday night around 9:30 p.m. two Black men entered and robbed the Dollar General Store in Ebro...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Traffic stop leads to drug arrest

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Two people in Jackson County have been charged with possession of a controlled substance according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office reports that around midnight deputies conducted a traffic stop and made contact with Shawn Williams and Rebecca Cosby. During the...

