The untimely death of heavyweight fighting icon Kimbo Slice
World Boxing News reflects on the death of Kimbo Slice six and a half years after the heavyweight fighting icon’s untimely death. His real name being Kevin Ferguson, Slice died at the age of just 42 after embarking on an undefeated boxing career later in his life. Before boxing...
MMAmania.com
Alex Pereira admits there was one UFC fighter who scared him: ‘I thought he was going to kill me’
Alex Pereira looks like a giant slab of stone brought to life to kill people as part of an evil curse. But, even he gets afraid when it comes to cage fighting. In a recent interview, UFC’s newly-minuted Middleweight champion revealed that he’d never been more afraid in a fight than when he had to face Sean Strickland at UFC 276 this past summer.
411mania.com
Raquel Rodriguez Sustains ‘Broken Arm’ From Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler On WWE Smackdown
Raquel Rodriguez found herself assaulted by Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler on tonight’s WWE Smackdown. Friday’s show saw the two attack Rodriguez ahead of her tag match with Shotzi against the two, slamming her arm into a crate backstage. Shotzi began the match with Rousey and Baszler on...
MMAmania.com
Video: Watch Francis Ngannou’s coach beg him to pull out of UFC 270: ‘These motherf—ers don’t give a f— about you’
Francis Ngannou has been sharing videos on YouTube for the past year detailing the slow and arduous process of rehabbing his surgically-repaired knee. But, now he’s taken things up a notch, sharing video footage leading up to his Jan. 2022 fight against Ciryl Gane as his team tried to get him to pull out of the fight.
MMAmania.com
Video: Hasbulla slugs Henry Cejudo in the jaw during Chechen vacation
Add Henry Cejudo to the long list of celebrities to feel the wrath — and tiny fists — of the vicious Hasbulla. Cejudo made the mistake of squaring up with the pint-sized social media star during a trip to Chechnya alongside UFC stars Kamaru Usman and Justin Gaethje. As “Triple C” leaned in to mean mug Hasbulla, the little man popped him with a quick right hook that caused Cejudo to shoot for a takedown. Hasbulla easily stuffed it and surged forward swinging, catching Henry with a big Liddell-style overhand punch to the temple.
411mania.com
Ronda Rousey Retains Smackdown Women’s Title at WWE Survivor Series
Ronda Rousey walked away from WWE Survivor Series with her Smackdown Women’s Title reign intact, beating Shotzi at the PPV. Rousey defeated SHotzi at Saturday’s show, making her tap out to the armbar. You can see clips from the match below. Rousey’s Smackdown Women’s Title reign now stands...
411mania.com
Roman Reigns Reportedly ‘Very Heated’ After Spot During Survivor Series Match
Fightful Select reports that Roman Reigns was said to be ‘very heated’ following a spot during the Survivor Series main event. Reigns, along with the Bloodline, took part in a Wargames match against the Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre & Kevin Owens. The Bloodline would eventually win the match.
411mania.com
Update On AEW Contract of William Regal, How Long He’s Expected To Be In Company
On last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley told William Regal to ‘run away’ and ‘don’t come back’, after Regal turned on him to help MJF win the AEW World title. This led to rumors that Regal could be leaving WWE and headed to WWE, which Dave Meltzer suggested on Wrestling Observer Radio.
411mania.com
411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: 11.26.22 – Team Damage CTRL and Team Brawling Brutes Talk War Games!
411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: 11.26.22. -Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and she is alone in WWE HQ as Matt Camp is joining us from Boston. He is there for Survivor Series and it seems there will be a special edition of The Bump from Boston as well.
2022 PFL Championships video: Dakota Ditcheva showcases brutal power with flattening knockout of Katherine Corogenes
Dakota Ditcheva is proving to be a good investment for the PFL. At the 2022 PFL Championships, Ditcheva (7-0) slugged opponent Katherine Corogenes (2-1) into unconsciousness with a brutal knockout at the 4:20 mark of Round 1. The flyweight fight took place at Hulu Theater in New York as part of the prelims.
411mania.com
Possible Spoiler On NXT Wrestler At Tonight’s WWE RAW
PWInsider reports that a wrestler from the WWE NXT roster is set for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW in Norfolk, Virginia. According to the report, Zoey Stark is set to be at the show. Stark recently turned heel on NXT, ending her tag team with Nikkita Lyons.
411mania.com
Backstage Notes on WWE Survivor Series, More Press Conferences Planned
– Fightful Select has some additional backstage notes for this weekend’s WWE Survivor Series 2022 event. According to the report, Hit Row was brought to Boston for the event, while they weren’t booked for the show. As noted, WWE streamed another live post-show press conference for the event....
411mania.com
The Undertaker Shares Photo With Stephanie McMahon From WWE Survivor Series
– WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker was in attendance at last night’s WWE Survivor Series show, and he shared a backstage photo with WWE Chairwoman and Co-President Stephanie McMahon at the event. Undertaker said he enjoyed the show. He wrote, “Always great to see my friend @StephMcMahon! Congratulations...
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Spears Comments On Wife Cassie Lee's Wrestling Future
Cassie Lee and Shawn Spears are prioritizing parenthood, which Spears revealed recently. In August, the wrestling couple unveiled a major life update to the world, with the announcement of Cassie's pregnancy. The duo will soon welcome a baby boy to the world, and they will subsequently shift their focus to...
411mania.com
WWE News: Bayley Hypes Survivor Series, Ozzy Osbourne Gets Fans Ready For WarGames
– Bayley is excited to enter WarGames at Survivor Series tonight, and she recently posted to social media to hype the show. The Damage CTRL member wrote:. “In less than 4 months of my return to @wwe, you’ve pushed my body and mind beyond anything I thought I’d be capable of after my injury. There’s only one way to finally end this ANNOYING, pain in the ass, and powerful chapter of my career with you @biancabelairwwe – WAR. #WarGames”
411mania.com
Saraya On How She Got Cleared To Return, What Moves She Won’t Take, IWC Making Up Stories
On a recent episode of AEW Unrestricted, recorded just before her return match against Dr. Britt Baker at Full Gear, Saraya discussed how she got cleared, being 100% cleared, taking it slow this time, and internet rumour-mongering (yes, she did say “eye-double-you-see”). You can read some spicy excerpts below:
411mania.com
Possible Spoiler on Main Event for Tonight’s WWE Survivor Series
– A report by PWInsider has an update on the expected main event for tonight’s WWE Survivor Series 2022 event. According to the report, the Men’s WarGames match will headline tonight’s show. The men’s WarGames match will feature The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch), Drew...
411mania.com
Eric Bischoff Says Bringing WCW To Canada Was Both Expensive and ‘Difficult’
WCW was not a regular visitor to Canada during its existence, and Eric Bischoff recently revealed why. Bischoff recently spoke with Fightful and noted that heading up north was a tricky proposition for a variety of reasons. “What was it like? It was freaking expensive,” he told the site. “Doing...
411mania.com
Notes on Replacement WWE Offered for Wrestlecade, Fear on AEW Talent Missing Event
– As previously reported, Johnny Gargano, Karrion Kross, and Scarlett were pulled from working Wrestlecade this weekend in case they ere needed for Survivor Series. Fightful Select reports that WWE provided JBL as a potential replacement to make up for the situation. It was initially reported that Chelsea Green, who...
411mania.com
Unique Match Type Reportedly Pitched For WWE Royal Rumble (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
Wrestlingnews.co reports that a unique match type is reportedly in the works for the Royal Rumble PPV event in January. According to the report, the entire card has been ‘mapped out.’ Something called a ‘pitch black’ match has been suggest and is being seriously considered. It’s...
