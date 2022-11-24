ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The untimely death of heavyweight fighting icon Kimbo Slice

World Boxing News reflects on the death of Kimbo Slice six and a half years after the heavyweight fighting icon’s untimely death. His real name being Kevin Ferguson, Slice died at the age of just 42 after embarking on an undefeated boxing career later in his life. Before boxing...
MARGATE, FL
MMAmania.com

Video: Hasbulla slugs Henry Cejudo in the jaw during Chechen vacation

Add Henry Cejudo to the long list of celebrities to feel the wrath — and tiny fists — of the vicious Hasbulla. Cejudo made the mistake of squaring up with the pint-sized social media star during a trip to Chechnya alongside UFC stars Kamaru Usman and Justin Gaethje. As “Triple C” leaned in to mean mug Hasbulla, the little man popped him with a quick right hook that caused Cejudo to shoot for a takedown. Hasbulla easily stuffed it and surged forward swinging, catching Henry with a big Liddell-style overhand punch to the temple.
411mania.com

Ronda Rousey Retains Smackdown Women’s Title at WWE Survivor Series

Ronda Rousey walked away from WWE Survivor Series with her Smackdown Women’s Title reign intact, beating Shotzi at the PPV. Rousey defeated SHotzi at Saturday’s show, making her tap out to the armbar. You can see clips from the match below. Rousey’s Smackdown Women’s Title reign now stands...
411mania.com

Roman Reigns Reportedly ‘Very Heated’ After Spot During Survivor Series Match

Fightful Select reports that Roman Reigns was said to be ‘very heated’ following a spot during the Survivor Series main event. Reigns, along with the Bloodline, took part in a Wargames match against the Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre & Kevin Owens. The Bloodline would eventually win the match.
411mania.com

Update On AEW Contract of William Regal, How Long He’s Expected To Be In Company

On last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley told William Regal to ‘run away’ and ‘don’t come back’, after Regal turned on him to help MJF win the AEW World title. This led to rumors that Regal could be leaving WWE and headed to WWE, which Dave Meltzer suggested on Wrestling Observer Radio.
411mania.com

Possible Spoiler On NXT Wrestler At Tonight’s WWE RAW

PWInsider reports that a wrestler from the WWE NXT roster is set for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW in Norfolk, Virginia. According to the report, Zoey Stark is set to be at the show. Stark recently turned heel on NXT, ending her tag team with Nikkita Lyons.
VIRGINIA STATE
411mania.com

Backstage Notes on WWE Survivor Series, More Press Conferences Planned

– Fightful Select has some additional backstage notes for this weekend’s WWE Survivor Series 2022 event. According to the report, Hit Row was brought to Boston for the event, while they weren’t booked for the show. As noted, WWE streamed another live post-show press conference for the event....
BOSTON, MA
411mania.com

The Undertaker Shares Photo With Stephanie McMahon From WWE Survivor Series

– WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker was in attendance at last night’s WWE Survivor Series show, and he shared a backstage photo with WWE Chairwoman and Co-President Stephanie McMahon at the event. Undertaker said he enjoyed the show. He wrote, “Always great to see my friend @StephMcMahon! Congratulations...
wrestlinginc.com

Shawn Spears Comments On Wife Cassie Lee's Wrestling Future

Cassie Lee and Shawn Spears are prioritizing parenthood, which Spears revealed recently. In August, the wrestling couple unveiled a major life update to the world, with the announcement of Cassie's pregnancy. The duo will soon welcome a baby boy to the world, and they will subsequently shift their focus to...
411mania.com

WWE News: Bayley Hypes Survivor Series, Ozzy Osbourne Gets Fans Ready For WarGames

– Bayley is excited to enter WarGames at Survivor Series tonight, and she recently posted to social media to hype the show. The Damage CTRL member wrote:. “In less than 4 months of my return to @wwe, you’ve pushed my body and mind beyond anything I thought I’d be capable of after my injury. There’s only one way to finally end this ANNOYING, pain in the ass, and powerful chapter of my career with you @biancabelairwwe – WAR. #WarGames”
411mania.com

Possible Spoiler on Main Event for Tonight’s WWE Survivor Series

– A report by PWInsider has an update on the expected main event for tonight’s WWE Survivor Series 2022 event. According to the report, the Men’s WarGames match will headline tonight’s show. The men’s WarGames match will feature The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch), Drew...
BOSTON, MA
411mania.com

Eric Bischoff Says Bringing WCW To Canada Was Both Expensive and ‘Difficult’

WCW was not a regular visitor to Canada during its existence, and Eric Bischoff recently revealed why. Bischoff recently spoke with Fightful and noted that heading up north was a tricky proposition for a variety of reasons. “What was it like? It was freaking expensive,” he told the site. “Doing...
411mania.com

Notes on Replacement WWE Offered for Wrestlecade, Fear on AEW Talent Missing Event

– As previously reported, Johnny Gargano, Karrion Kross, and Scarlett were pulled from working Wrestlecade this weekend in case they ere needed for Survivor Series. Fightful Select reports that WWE provided JBL as a potential replacement to make up for the situation. It was initially reported that Chelsea Green, who...
411mania.com

Unique Match Type Reportedly Pitched For WWE Royal Rumble (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

Wrestlingnews.co reports that a unique match type is reportedly in the works for the Royal Rumble PPV event in January. According to the report, the entire card has been ‘mapped out.’ Something called a ‘pitch black’ match has been suggest and is being seriously considered. It’s...

