2 Cities in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensFlorida State
Sheriff: A man from St. Pete was shot after making threats and brandishing a pistol at an officer.EddyEvonAnonymousSaint Petersburg, FL
To His Mom, He’s a Medical MasterpieceH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
A Davenport woman is accused of driving straight toward two Polk County deputies as she exited a pawn storeEddyEvonAnonymousPolk County, FL
Suspect arrested in Sarasota 'suspicious death' case
A suspect was arrested on Monday, one week after officials opened a homicide investigation in Sarasota.
Police: Woman facing second-degree murder charge in connection to 'suspicious death'
SARASOTA, Fla. — Sarasota police arrested a 43-year-old woman who they say is connected to a suspicious death that happened on Nov. 21. Eugenia Bright was taken into custody and is now facing charges of second-degree murder. It all started just before 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, when...
St. Pete Police Officer On “No-Duty” Status After Officer-Involved Shooting
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives assigned to the Pinellas County Use of Deadly Force Investigative Task Force are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the City of St. Petersburg. At approximately 3:48 a.m. on November 27, 2022, St. Petersburg Police Officers responded to a report of
'She elevated it to violence' | Woman accused of hitting 2 Polk County deputies with a car while leaving pawn shop
LAKELAND, Fla. — A 27-year-old woman from Davenport is accused of hitting two Polk County deputies with her car while leaving a pawn shop Saturday in Lakeland. Deputies responded to a call about Carina Holder using a stolen credit card to purchase an item at Max Pay Pawn shop on North Combee Road, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
40 DUI arrests made over holiday weekend in Hillsborough County
Nearly two dozen people were arrested for DUI over the holiday weekend and hundreds more stopped during the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office driver safety campaign dubbed “Operation Turkey Trot.”
St. Pete man killed after pointing gun at officers during welfare check, sheriff says
Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in St. Petersburg Sunday.
Hillsborough County School Board Sued Allegedly Neglecting Asthmatic Child
TAMPA, Fla. -The Frank D. Miles Elementary School located at 317 East 124th Avenue has been accused of ignoring the needs of a child known to suffer from asthma and a lawsuit has been filed against the Hillsborough County School Board. On November 22, 2022,
St. Pete man arrested for killing woman with hatchet, deputies say
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A woman attacked with a hatchet in her home days before Thanksgiving has died from her injuries. Now, her accused killer is set to face a murder charge. Just after 10:35 a.m. on Tuesday, Pinellas County deputies responded to a home near the corner of...
‘Nobody should ever have their life taken away’: Family demands justice after St. Pete woman found with hatchet in head
A St. Petersburg man was accused of trying to kill a woman with a hatchet on Tuesday morning.
St. Pete woman dies days after being attacked with hatchet, deputies say
A St. Petersburg woman has died days after she was attacked with a hatchet by a man she let stay in her home, according to deputies.
Lakeland Police Searching For Woman Who Put Dachshund Puppy In Her Purse
LAKELAND, Fla. – Police in Lakeland are searching for a woman who stole a puppy by placing it in her purse and fleeing the store location. On October 13, 2022, at approximately 2:45 p.m., an unidentified woman was captured on surveillance video stealing a
Hillsborough County detention deputy accused of driving drunk on I-275
A Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office detention deputy was accused of driving under the influence on Saturday.
Florida man accused of attempted murder after woman found with hatchet protruding from head
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A Florida man was arrested after deputies found a woman who had a hatchet protruding from her head on Tuesday. Michel Dougherty, 40, was charged with one felony count of Attempted Second Degree Murder. According to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the area...
St. Pete man accused of wielding hatchet at woman's head arrested
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A St. Petersburg man is behind bars after authorities said he put a hatchet through a woman's head days before Thanksgiving. Just after 10:35 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, Pinellas County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a home near the corner of 24th Street North and 40th Avenue North in St. Pete on a report of an attempted murder.
Neighbor tries to save 82-year-old Dunedin woman from fire; burglary, homicide detectives investigating
DUNEDIN, Fla. - An 82-year-old woman died after a fire broke out in her home Thanksgiving morning, and now the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office homicide and burglary units are investigating. Deputies say a neighbor tried to save 82-year-old Patricia Mitchell after hearing the woman yelling for help at 9 a.m....
20-year-old charged with attempted murder in Bradenton shooting
BRADENTON, Fla. — Deputies arrested a 20-year-old accused of shooting another man during an argument on Thanksgiving Day. Jahmari Mays was charged with attempted murder, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. The 23-year-old who he allegedly shot is at the hospital in critical condition, according to authorities.
Florida woman found with hatchet ‘protruding from her head,’ deputies say
A man in St. Petersburg is accused of trying to kill a woman with a hatchet on Tuesday morning.
Woman arrested under controversial Florida voter fraud program pleads 'no contest,' man heads to trial
TAMPA, Fla. — Two of the six controversial voter fraud cases in Hillsborough County came before a judge Monday morning. They are among 20 people arrested in August under a controversial election fraud program launched by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The governor said the people charged were convicted of murder or a felony sexual offense and therefore exempt from a constitutional amendment that restores voting rights to some felons.
An 82-year-old lady died after being rescued from a Dunedin house fire by a neighbor.
The fire is thought to have started accidentally. An elderly woman who was rescued from a fire in Dunedin has died.Photo byWarren Buckland. DUNEDIN, FLORIDA: According to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, an 82-year-old lady died from her injuries after a fire at her residence on Thursday morning. Firefighters rushed just after 9 a.m. to the residence on Palm Lake Lane and Rainbow Drive, where they discovered the structure involved in flames, according to an earlier statement from the Dunedin Fire Department.
Hernando County deputies locate missing 32-year-old woman
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Editor's note: Sara Monahan was found safe in the Gainesville area, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office said in an update Monday morning. "Thanks for everyone's assistance," deputies said in the update. The previous story is down below. --- Have you seen Sara Monahan?. Deputies in...
