ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverview, FL

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
10 Tampa Bay

'She elevated it to violence' | Woman accused of hitting 2 Polk County deputies with a car while leaving pawn shop

LAKELAND, Fla. — A 27-year-old woman from Davenport is accused of hitting two Polk County deputies with her car while leaving a pawn shop Saturday in Lakeland. Deputies responded to a call about Carina Holder using a stolen credit card to purchase an item at Max Pay Pawn shop on North Combee Road, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
POLK COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

20-year-old charged with attempted murder in Bradenton shooting

BRADENTON, Fla. — Deputies arrested a 20-year-old accused of shooting another man during an argument on Thanksgiving Day. Jahmari Mays was charged with attempted murder, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. The 23-year-old who he allegedly shot is at the hospital in critical condition, according to authorities.
BRADENTON, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Woman arrested under controversial Florida voter fraud program pleads 'no contest,' man heads to trial

TAMPA, Fla. — Two of the six controversial voter fraud cases in Hillsborough County came before a judge Monday morning. They are among 20 people arrested in August under a controversial election fraud program launched by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The governor said the people charged were convicted of murder or a felony sexual offense and therefore exempt from a constitutional amendment that restores voting rights to some felons.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
EddyEvonAnonymous

An 82-year-old lady died after being rescued from a Dunedin house fire by a neighbor.

The fire is thought to have started accidentally. An elderly woman who was rescued from a fire in Dunedin has died.Photo byWarren Buckland. DUNEDIN, FLORIDA: According to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, an 82-year-old lady died from her injuries after a fire at her residence on Thursday morning. Firefighters rushed just after 9 a.m. to the residence on Palm Lake Lane and Rainbow Drive, where they discovered the structure involved in flames, according to an earlier statement from the Dunedin Fire Department.
DUNEDIN, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
37K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

 https://www.10tampabay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy