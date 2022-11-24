Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Day trip: Denham SpringsM HendersonDenham Springs, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Grocery Stores Selling Thanksgiving DinnerM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Related
brproud.com
WATCH: LSU Tigers excited to take on ‘tough challenge’ in SEC Championship game against Georgia
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — LSU football head coach Brian Kelly looks ahead to the Tigers’ upcoming SEC Championship game versus Georgia in a Monday presser. “Georgia’s again proven themselves to be the best team and we’re excited about that challenge,” he said. “We know it’s going to be a tough challenge, but we’re certainly up for this chance to win the SEC.”
heartlandcollegesports.com
TCU vs. K-State Big 12 Championship Odds, Points Total Released
The Big 12 Championship Game is all set between the TCU Horned Frogs and K-State Wildcats on Saturday and Vegas has announced the odds and points total for the game. TCU has opened up as a 2.5-point favorite in this match up and the over/under point total opened at 60.5 points.
brproud.com
LSU Drops Regular Season Finale to Texas A&M, 38-23
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Devon Achane rushed for 215 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Aggies past No. 5 LSU, 38-23, on Saturday night in the regular season finale. LSU falls to 9-3 on the season. The Tigers return to action next Saturday in the SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium against No. 1 Georgia at 3 p.m. CT on CBS.
CFP world slams Brian Kelly after LSU’s brutal loss
After Ohio State was routed at home by Michigan, No. 5 LSU’s path to the College Football Playoff seemed set. Beat Georgia in the SEC Championship Game on December 3 and a trip to the CFP would likely be in the cards. That’s not an easy path — but everything was laid out clearly for Read more... The post CFP world slams Brian Kelly after LSU’s brutal loss appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SEC Announces Punishment For Texas A&M's Field Rush
Texas A&M ended a disappointing season with a 38-23 upset over LSU. Aggies fans celebrated their fifth and final win of the 2022 campaign by storming the field. On Sunday, the SEC fined the school $250,000 for its third violation of the conference's "access to competition area policy." Texas A&M...
brproud.com
LSU trio post double-doubles in #12 LSU blowout win vs UAB
BIMINI, Bahamas — Jasmine Carson, Flau’jae Johnson and Angel Reese recorded double-doubles as No. 12 LSU closed out its trip to the Bahamas on Saturday with a 99-64 win over UAB at Gateway Christian Academy. Carson recorded the first double-double of her career as she scored 12 points...
brproud.com
WATCH: Southern HC and ‘Prime Time’ speak before 2022 SWAC Championship game
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Southern Jaguars are Jackson State Tigers are set to tangle for the second time in 2022. This time it will be for the SWAC Championship on Saturday, December 3. Jackson State shutout Southern by a score of 35-0 in their first meeting on...
Unbeatens Arkansas, Kansas State set for Saturday Paradise Jam battle
Unbeatens Arkansas, Clemson set to battle Sunday
theadvocate.com
LSU, Texas A&M and others are about to have a big issue to deal with: free agency
The day after details emerged about Mark Stoops’ contract extension with Kentucky, the coach held his weekly show. As callers asked about a range of topics Monday night, they congratulated Stoops on his new deal. Stoops’ annual salary had increased to $8.6 million per year plus incentives through the...
brproud.com
GAME BLOG: SU Jags beat GSU Tigers at 49th Annual Bayou Classic
NEW ORLEANS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Bayou Classic returns to the New Orleans Caesars Superdome for its 49th year Saturday, Nov. 26 at 1 p.m. The Southern University A&M Jaguars (6-4) take on the Grambling State University Tigers (3-7) for the historic matchup. Where to watch the game:. TV:...
brproud.com
#10 Parkview Baptist falls short to #2 St. Charles Catholic, 40-21
BATON ROUGE, La — Parkview Baptist’s run in the Division III state playoffs ends in the quarterfinals at home to St. Charles Catholic, 40-21. Samare Scott opened the game with a 92-yard kick return to the house for the Comets. The Eagles put together an opening drive score,...
brproud.com
#1 Ruston gets the best of #9 Denham Springs, 49-31
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. – No. 1 Ruston (10-1) defeats No. 9 Denham Springs (10-2) 49-31 on Friday night at Denham Springs High School. It was an eclectic atmosphere at Denham Springs in the non-select quarterfinals. The Yellowjackets took awhile to get things going on offense. Denham Springs had two turnovers in the first half. However, give credit to the Bearcat defense. They recorded at least two sacks.
brproud.com
Letters volley between DOTD, La. AG about I-10 widening project
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry’s office is claiming that the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) isn’t being upfront about plans for lane closures on I-10 during construction. In a letter sent the day before Veterans Day, DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson...
brproud.com
Shooting at Bluebonnet overpass, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Authorities are investigating a shooting on the overpass near the Mall of Louisiana on Friday night. Officials say there was a reported shooting on the overpass. It was said that two cars were allegedly shooting at each other. EBRSO says two individuals had taken...
brproud.com
Black Friday deals drawing in crowds in the capital area
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Black Friday deals at the Mall of Louisiana have been drawing in crowds. According to the National Retail Federation, a record-breaking 166.3 million people are expected to shop through the weekend. That’s 8 million more people than last year. Some shoppers say the...
brproud.com
Police respond to hit & run off Greenwell Springs Road
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities are responding to a Monday (November 28) afternoon hit and run off Greenwell Springs Road. The incident occurred around 2 p.m. on Oak Villa Boulevard near Courtland Drive, and officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) are at the scene.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge Police: Possible Thanksgiving weekend shooting under investigation
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – After a Thanksgiving weekend incident left one person wounded and hospitalized, Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) officers were dispatched to the capital area hospital to investigate. According to BRPD, one person sustained what appeared to be a gunshot wound during a Saturday, November 26 incident.
brproud.com
Man taken to hospital after shooting in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office says a man with a gunshot injury was driven to the hospital by his girlfriend on Sunday. The injury is non-life-threatening and the shooting possibly occurred at a storage facility on Florida Boulevard, according to the sheriff’s office.
brproud.com
Southern University board elects Myron Lawson as chairman
NEW ORLEANS (BRPROUD) — In its November meeting last Friday, the Southern University Board of Supervisors unanimously elected Myron Lawson as chairman. Lawson was elected after chairman Edwin Shorty decided not to seek reelection. “It has been my privilege and honor to serve as this Board’s chair,” Shorty said....
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Congestion at Scenic Hwy, Scotland Hwy
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials are reporting congestion along Scenic Highway at Scotland Highway Saturday night. The incident occurred around 9:25 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police are at the scene. There is no word on what caused the congestion. Area drivers should use caution or take a different...
Comments / 0