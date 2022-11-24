ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

brproud.com

WATCH: LSU Tigers excited to take on ‘tough challenge’ in SEC Championship game against Georgia

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — LSU football head coach Brian Kelly looks ahead to the Tigers’ upcoming SEC Championship game versus Georgia in a Monday presser. “Georgia’s again proven themselves to be the best team and we’re excited about that challenge,” he said. “We know it’s going to be a tough challenge, but we’re certainly up for this chance to win the SEC.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
heartlandcollegesports.com

TCU vs. K-State Big 12 Championship Odds, Points Total Released

The Big 12 Championship Game is all set between the TCU Horned Frogs and K-State Wildcats on Saturday and Vegas has announced the odds and points total for the game. TCU has opened up as a 2.5-point favorite in this match up and the over/under point total opened at 60.5 points.
FORT WORTH, TX
brproud.com

LSU Drops Regular Season Finale to Texas A&M, 38-23

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Devon Achane rushed for 215 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Aggies past No. 5 LSU, 38-23, on Saturday night in the regular season finale. LSU falls to 9-3 on the season. The Tigers return to action next Saturday in the SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium against No. 1 Georgia at 3 p.m. CT on CBS.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Comeback

CFP world slams Brian Kelly after LSU’s brutal loss

After Ohio State was routed at home by Michigan, No. 5 LSU’s path to the College Football Playoff seemed set. Beat Georgia in the SEC Championship Game on December 3 and a trip to the CFP would likely be in the cards. That’s not an easy path — but everything was laid out clearly for Read more... The post CFP world slams Brian Kelly after LSU’s brutal loss appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

SEC Announces Punishment For Texas A&M's Field Rush

Texas A&M ended a disappointing season with a 38-23 upset over LSU. Aggies fans celebrated their fifth and final win of the 2022 campaign by storming the field. On Sunday, the SEC fined the school $250,000 for its third violation of the conference's "access to competition area policy." Texas A&M...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
brproud.com

LSU trio post double-doubles in #12 LSU blowout win vs UAB

BIMINI, Bahamas — Jasmine Carson, Flau’jae Johnson and Angel Reese recorded double-doubles as No. 12 LSU closed out its trip to the Bahamas on Saturday with a 99-64 win over UAB at Gateway Christian Academy. Carson recorded the first double-double of her career as she scored 12 points...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

GAME BLOG: SU Jags beat GSU Tigers at 49th Annual Bayou Classic

NEW ORLEANS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Bayou Classic returns to the New Orleans Caesars Superdome for its 49th year Saturday, Nov. 26 at 1 p.m. The Southern University A&M Jaguars (6-4) take on the Grambling State University Tigers (3-7) for the historic matchup. Where to watch the game:. TV:...
GRAMBLING, LA
brproud.com

#1 Ruston gets the best of #9 Denham Springs, 49-31

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. – No. 1 Ruston (10-1) defeats No. 9 Denham Springs (10-2) 49-31 on Friday night at Denham Springs High School. It was an eclectic atmosphere at Denham Springs in the non-select quarterfinals. The Yellowjackets took awhile to get things going on offense. Denham Springs had two turnovers in the first half. However, give credit to the Bearcat defense. They recorded at least two sacks.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
brproud.com

Letters volley between DOTD, La. AG about I-10 widening project

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry’s office is claiming that the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) isn’t being upfront about plans for lane closures on I-10 during construction. In a letter sent the day before Veterans Day, DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Shooting at Bluebonnet overpass, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Authorities are investigating a shooting on the overpass near the Mall of Louisiana on Friday night. Officials say there was a reported shooting on the overpass. It was said that two cars were allegedly shooting at each other. EBRSO says two individuals had taken...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Black Friday deals drawing in crowds in the capital area

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Black Friday deals at the Mall of Louisiana have been drawing in crowds. According to the National Retail Federation, a record-breaking 166.3 million people are expected to shop through the weekend. That’s 8 million more people than last year. Some shoppers say the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Police respond to hit & run off Greenwell Springs Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities are responding to a Monday (November 28) afternoon hit and run off Greenwell Springs Road. The incident occurred around 2 p.m. on Oak Villa Boulevard near Courtland Drive, and officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) are at the scene.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Man taken to hospital after shooting in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office says a man with a gunshot injury was driven to the hospital by his girlfriend on Sunday. The injury is non-life-threatening and the shooting possibly occurred at a storage facility on Florida Boulevard, according to the sheriff’s office.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Southern University board elects Myron Lawson as chairman

NEW ORLEANS (BRPROUD) — In its November meeting last Friday, the Southern University Board of Supervisors unanimously elected Myron Lawson as chairman. Lawson was elected after chairman Edwin Shorty decided not to seek reelection. “It has been my privilege and honor to serve as this Board’s chair,” Shorty said....
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Congestion at Scenic Hwy, Scotland Hwy

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials are reporting congestion along Scenic Highway at Scotland Highway Saturday night. The incident occurred around 9:25 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police are at the scene. There is no word on what caused the congestion. Area drivers should use caution or take a different...
BATON ROUGE, LA

