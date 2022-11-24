Read full article on original website
Billionaire Mark Cuban Attacks Charities
And the reason for this sadness can be found in something that may come back into fashion with the coming recession. The covid-19 pandemic has contributed to the widening of socio-economic inequalities. The gap between the haves and have-nots has grown enormously during the pandemic. The richest 10% of the...
A Beverly Hills mansion that MacKenzie Scott donated to a housing charity sold for $37 million, report says
The 52-year-old writer and philanthropist donated two Beverly Hills mansions worth about $55 million to a charity in September, Market Watch reported.
Warren Buffett Just Bought More of This Cheap Stock
Economic pressure is mounting, but the future looks very bright for this company.
10 Genius Things Warren Buffett Says To Do With Your Money
Warren Buffett is arguably the best-known, most-respected investor of all time. Buffett is also known for his folksy charm and his memorable quotes about the art of investing. The Future of Finances:...
Gizmodo
Missing Employees, a Billion-Dollar Loan, and Emoji Payments: The 9 Most Batshit Revelations From FTX's Bankruptcy Filing
Once upon a time, the cryptocurrency exchange FTX was a jewel of the web3 world. Now, in the span of a week, its reputation has gone from shooting star to sinking ship. After admitting to mismanaging large amounts of customer money, the exchange’s founder and CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried (also known by his initials “SBF”) ignominiously stepped down last Friday, and the company filed for bankruptcy. Now, as the dust settles and the air clears, the adults in the room are trying to pick up the pieces and figure out just how screwed the company and all its investors are.
CNBC
Dolly Parton receives $100 million award from Jeff Bezos: 'I will do my best to do good things with this money'
Country music superstar Dolly Parton is no stranger to charitable giving. In 2020, she donated $1 million to Vanderbilt University's coronavirus research, which helped create Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine. In 2021, she raised $700,000 to help victims of flooding in Tennessee. Now, the 76-year-old singer-songwriter has another $100 million to give...
Lowe's Announces Sweeping Changes in December
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Jeff Bezos plans to give away the majority of his fortune
In brief: Jeff Bezos intends to give away the majority of his wealth during his lifetime, the Amazon founder told CNN in a recent interview. As of writing, Bezos is listed as the world's second wealthiest person with a fortune of $151 billion according to the Forbes 400. Serial entrepreneur Elon Musk sits in the top position with a net worth of $251 billion.
High Stakes: Diddy Spends $185 Million To Become The Owner Of The First & Largest Black-Owned Cannabis Company
Sean 'Diddy' Combs is now the cannabis industry! Last week, he acquired two cannabis businesses in a deal worth up to $185 million.
Motley Fool
2 No-Brainer Buffett Stocks to Buy for 2023
Berkshire Hathaway maintains a stock portfolio worth hundreds of billions of dollars. Warren Buffett is widely known as one of the greatest investors of all time. It's not a bad idea to take a page out of Buffett's playbook. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Bank of America offering no downpayment, no closing costs, no credit score home loans
NATIONWIDE – Bank of America announced a new loan, Community Affordable Loan Solution, which allows zero down payment, zero closing cost and no minimum credit requirement for first-time homebuyers in Black and Latino designated neighborhoods. This program is in addition to the bank’s partnership with the Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America (NACA) to provide zero down, zero closing cost, no minimum credit score loans for low-to-moderate income homebuyers through May 2027.
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Reportedly Spent $2,500 On Food — A Day — in The Bahamas. He Also Owned $40 Million Penthouse.
Crypto exchange FTX and its affiliated ventures went up in flames this month, but Bankman-Fried was reportedly living lavishly in the Bahamas right before it all went down.
FTX owned an $11.5 million stake in a tiny rural bank in Washington state with just 3 employees, bankruptcy hearing shows
FTX's investment was double the net worth of Farmington State Bank, the 26th-smallest bank in the US, which is based in a rural farming town.
Wells Fargo Faces Huge Fine After Latest Scandal
If you're banking with the San Francisco-based mega-bank Wells Fargo (WFC) - Get Free Report, you've likely noticed that the company just can’t seem to stay out of hot water. The last few months have seen the bank's name in headlines for a lot of very no-good reasons. Most...
u.today
Co-founder of Crypto Firm Amber Group Dies at 30
Tiantian Kullander, the co-founder of the $3 billion cryptocurrency firm Amber Group, has died. He was 30. Amber announced his death on Friday in a statement published on its website. The statement says that Kullander unexpectedly died in his sleep on Wednesday. “His passing is a tragedy and our thoughts...
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried Personally Collected $300,000,000 After Raising Funds for Bankrupt FTX Last Year: Report
The disgraced founder of FTX reportedly personally took in hundreds of millions of dollars last year after a funding round for the embattled crypto exchange. According to a new Wall Street Journal report, FTX launched a $420 million funding spree in October 2021, telling high-profile investors that the money would be used to grow the crypto exchange, improve the experience of its customers and capture the interest of regulators.
JPMorgan is about to spend $1 billion on hundreds of rental homes across the US on the way to becoming a megalandlord
JPMorgan and Haven Realty Capital entered into a joint venture agreement on November 15. The companies plan to acquire up to $1 billion in build-to-rent properties, starting in Atlanta. Housing experts warn that it can take a long time to bring build-to-rent properties to market. A new joint venture between...
Billionaire George Soros Punishes Rivian
George Soros is betting on the auto industry. The billionaire continues to invest in this sector, which is in the process of abandoning gas cars in favor of electric cars, while public policies in Europe in particular, provide incentives towards green vehicles. He thus chose his winners and losers. Initially...
Essence
America's Richest Black Man Robert F. Smith, Stackwell, and Prudential Financial Launch First Ever HBCU Student Investment Program
The multi-year strategic partnership grants $500,000 in funding to students attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). The average college student spends about $2,270 per month on living expenses. Unfortunately, between the demand of coursework, extracurriculars and social activity, there’s little time left for many young adults to carve out working time.
