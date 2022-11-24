ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

Billionaire Mark Cuban Attacks Charities

And the reason for this sadness can be found in something that may come back into fashion with the coming recession. The covid-19 pandemic has contributed to the widening of socio-economic inequalities. The gap between the haves and have-nots has grown enormously during the pandemic. The richest 10% of the...
Gizmodo

Missing Employees, a Billion-Dollar Loan, and Emoji Payments: The 9 Most Batshit Revelations From FTX's Bankruptcy Filing

Once upon a time, the cryptocurrency exchange FTX was a jewel of the web3 world. Now, in the span of a week, its reputation has gone from shooting star to sinking ship. After admitting to mismanaging large amounts of customer money, the exchange’s founder and CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried (also known by his initials “SBF”) ignominiously stepped down last Friday, and the company filed for bankruptcy. Now, as the dust settles and the air clears, the adults in the room are trying to pick up the pieces and figure out just how screwed the company and all its investors are.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Lowe's Announces Sweeping Changes in December

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
TechSpot

Jeff Bezos plans to give away the majority of his fortune

In brief: Jeff Bezos intends to give away the majority of his wealth during his lifetime, the Amazon founder told CNN in a recent interview. As of writing, Bezos is listed as the world's second wealthiest person with a fortune of $151 billion according to the Forbes 400. Serial entrepreneur Elon Musk sits in the top position with a net worth of $251 billion.
Motley Fool

2 No-Brainer Buffett Stocks to Buy for 2023

Berkshire Hathaway maintains a stock portfolio worth hundreds of billions of dollars. Warren Buffett is widely known as one of the greatest investors of all time. It's not a bad idea to take a page out of Buffett's playbook. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
The HD Post

Bank of America offering no downpayment, no closing costs, no credit score home loans

NATIONWIDE – Bank of America announced a new loan, Community Affordable Loan Solution, which allows zero down payment, zero closing cost and no minimum credit requirement for first-time homebuyers in Black and Latino designated neighborhoods. This program is in addition to the bank’s partnership with the Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America (NACA) to provide zero down, zero closing cost, no minimum credit score loans for low-to-moderate income homebuyers through May 2027.
TheStreet

Wells Fargo Faces Huge Fine After Latest Scandal

If you're banking with the San Francisco-based mega-bank Wells Fargo (WFC) - Get Free Report, you've likely noticed that the company just can’t seem to stay out of hot water. The last few months have seen the bank's name in headlines for a lot of very no-good reasons. Most...
u.today

Co-founder of Crypto Firm Amber Group Dies at 30

Tiantian Kullander, the co-founder of the $3 billion cryptocurrency firm Amber Group, has died. He was 30. Amber announced his death on Friday in a statement published on its website. The statement says that Kullander unexpectedly died in his sleep on Wednesday. “His passing is a tragedy and our thoughts...
dailyhodl.com

Sam Bankman-Fried Personally Collected $300,000,000 After Raising Funds for Bankrupt FTX Last Year: Report

The disgraced founder of FTX reportedly personally took in hundreds of millions of dollars last year after a funding round for the embattled crypto exchange. According to a new Wall Street Journal report, FTX launched a $420 million funding spree in October 2021, telling high-profile investors that the money would be used to grow the crypto exchange, improve the experience of its customers and capture the interest of regulators.
TheStreet

Billionaire George Soros Punishes Rivian

George Soros is betting on the auto industry. The billionaire continues to invest in this sector, which is in the process of abandoning gas cars in favor of electric cars, while public policies in Europe in particular, provide incentives towards green vehicles. He thus chose his winners and losers. Initially...
Essence

America's Richest Black Man Robert F. Smith, Stackwell, and Prudential Financial Launch First Ever HBCU Student Investment Program

The multi-year strategic partnership grants $500,000 in funding to students attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). The average college student spends about $2,270 per month on living expenses. Unfortunately, between the demand of coursework, extracurriculars and social activity, there’s little time left for many young adults to carve out working time.

