Burbank, CA

Key News Network

Freeway Collision Sends Vehicle Crashing Down Embankment; Mother, Child Transported to Hospital

City of Industry, Los Angeles County, CA: A vehicle allegedly racing on a freeway caused an injury traffic collision involving a child Saturday night. The Los Angeles County Fire Department and California Highway Patrol received a call around 10:14 p.m., Nov. 26, regarding a traffic collision on the South 605 Freeway and the 60 freeway in the City of Industry.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Gardena man killed in Compton area crash

WEST RANCHO DOMINGUEZ, Calif. – A Gardena man was identified Saturday as the person killed when a car crashed into parked vehicles in the unincorporated community of West Rancho Dominguez. Eddie Irby III was 56 years old and died at the scene of the accident from blunt-force injuries, according...
GARDENA, CA
Key News Network

1 Killed in Industry Head-On Traffic Collision

City of Industry, Los Angeles County, CA: One person was killed in a head-on traffic collision Friday afternoon in the City of Industry. The Los Angeles County Fire Department and California Highway Patrol received at call at 3:16 p.m., Nov. 25, for a traffic collision on the 2000 block of Workmen Mill Road and Pellissier Place with one person ejected and laying on the ground.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Key News Network

Possible Home Invasion Leaves 3 Victims Injured

El Monte, Los Angeles County, CA: El Monte Police Department officers responded to the 2700 block of Potrero Avenue near Giovane Street for a possible home invasion with three victims down early Sunday morning, Nov. 27, shortly after 1:00 a.m. The victims told 911 dispatchers that four Black males beat...
EL MONTE, CA
pasadenanow.com

Burglars Ruin Thanksgiving for Local Family

Pasadena police said burglars stole a substantial amount of property Thanksgiving evening shortly before 8 p.m. from family not home at the time of the break-in. Pasadena police Lt. Rudy Lemos said the family found the windows of the rear door of their home in the 1100 block of Arden Road smashed in and reported seeing two men carrying what appeared to pillowcases filled with stolen items.
PASADENA, CA
KTLA.com

3 injured in violent home invasions east of Los Angeles

Three people were injured when a group of thieves targeted several homes in the San Gabriel Valley early Sunday morning. El Monte police responded to the 2700 block of Potrero Avenue around 1:20 a.m. on a report of a home invasion robbery, according to RMG News. A victim who did...
EL MONTE, CA
myburbank.com

Burbank Police Log: November 7 – November 13

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2022. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.
BURBANK, CA
KTLA

Authorities pursue vehicle in East Los Angeles

Authorities pursued a suspect in East Los Angeles on Friday night. The driver was last spotted on the 710 Freeway traveling at higher speeds before exiting at Florence. The suspect pulled into a parking lot and was surrounded by police cars. The suspect stood off with patrol cars for a minute, refusing to surrender before […]
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA

