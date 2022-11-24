Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Head-On Traffic Collision Leaves 1 Dead, 1 Injured; Vehicle Involved Flees Scene
Sylmar, Los Angeles, CA: A head-on traffic collision occurred late Sunday morning leaving one person deceased at the scene on the 13800 block of Foothill Boulevard in the Sylmar neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley. Los Angeles Police Department Sgt. John Matassa was interviewed at the scene of the incident...
Freeway Collision Sends Vehicle Crashing Down Embankment; Mother, Child Transported to Hospital
City of Industry, Los Angeles County, CA: A vehicle allegedly racing on a freeway caused an injury traffic collision involving a child Saturday night. The Los Angeles County Fire Department and California Highway Patrol received a call around 10:14 p.m., Nov. 26, regarding a traffic collision on the South 605 Freeway and the 60 freeway in the City of Industry.
Shot Motorist Crashes onto Sidewalk Pinning Transient Under Vehicle
Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA: A motorist was shot while driving eastbound on 6th Street just west of Towne Avenue in the Downtown Los Angeles area of Skid Row on Saturday, Nov. 26, around 4:00 a.m. The victim lost control and crashed onto a sidewalk, pinning a transient underneath the vehicle.
foxla.com
Police chase suspect gets cornered in LA shopping center parking lot, drives off anyways
A man is in custody after leading authorities on a dangerous chase across the South Gate area. The Bell Police Department initially chased the suspect on the 10 Freeway. The chase continued across other parts of Los Angeles County and at one point, the suspect led officers to a parking lot in the South Gate-East Los Angeles area.
Deputy Shoots Female Armed with Weapon Used in Alleged Vandalism
Covina, Los Angeles County, CA: A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in a shooting at the intersection of Vincent Avenue and Cypress Street in the city of Covina just after 10:00 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26. A sheriff deputy fired his weapon three times, striking a female that...
Gunshot Victim Dies on Bike Path; 2 Possible Suspects in Custody
Whittier, Los Angeles County, CA: Whittier Police Department and the Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call at 12:13 a.m. Nov. 27, on East Lorene Street… Read more "Gunshot Victim Dies on Bike Path; 2 Possible Suspects in Custody"
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID Gardena man killed in Compton area crash
WEST RANCHO DOMINGUEZ, Calif. – A Gardena man was identified Saturday as the person killed when a car crashed into parked vehicles in the unincorporated community of West Rancho Dominguez. Eddie Irby III was 56 years old and died at the scene of the accident from blunt-force injuries, according...
5 arrested after 2 separate police chases involving stolen vehicles across SoCal
Five people were under arrest Saturday following two separate pursuits in Southern California, one of which ended with police recovering a machete and a wig from a stolen vehicle.
1 Killed in Industry Head-On Traffic Collision
City of Industry, Los Angeles County, CA: One person was killed in a head-on traffic collision Friday afternoon in the City of Industry. The Los Angeles County Fire Department and California Highway Patrol received at call at 3:16 p.m., Nov. 25, for a traffic collision on the 2000 block of Workmen Mill Road and Pellissier Place with one person ejected and laying on the ground.
Torrance Police Department To Conduct DUI Patrols
The Torrance Police Department will conduct patrols for drivers suspected of driving under the influence Monday night and Tuesday morning.
Possible Home Invasion Leaves 3 Victims Injured
El Monte, Los Angeles County, CA: El Monte Police Department officers responded to the 2700 block of Potrero Avenue near Giovane Street for a possible home invasion with three victims down early Sunday morning, Nov. 27, shortly after 1:00 a.m. The victims told 911 dispatchers that four Black males beat...
Driver deliberately plows into 7-Eleven in LA County, police say
ARCADIA, Calif. (KTLA) – The driver of a vehicle that crashed through an Arcadia 7-Eleven Thursday morning has been arrested and faces possible charges for attempted murder after police determined he drove through the store on purpose. Officers from the Arcadia Police Department responded to the convenience store on the 1000 block of South Baldwin […]
Three People Shot in Hawthorne, One Struck by Vehicle
Three people suffered gunshot wounds in Hawthorne, possibly at a house party, authorities said Saturday.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID victim, suspect in possible road-rage shooting in Orange County
COSTA MESA, Calif. – Coroner’s officials Saturday released the name of a man who was fatally wounded during a shooting in Costa Mesa that police believe was triggered by a minor traffic incident on Thanksgiving Day. The victim was identified as Lucas Rivera-Velasco of Costa Mesa, according to...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Arraignment Set for Man Who Allegedly Targeted, Killed Woman on Foothill 210 Freeway
Sidney Terrance Johnson, 26, who faces murder charges in connection with the death of a Pasadena woman in a car-to-car shooting on Sept. 4, 2021, will be arraigned on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at the Pasadena Courthouse. The shooting occurred in eastbound lanes of the I-210 Foothill Freeway in Arcadia just...
pasadenanow.com
Burglars Ruin Thanksgiving for Local Family
Pasadena police said burglars stole a substantial amount of property Thanksgiving evening shortly before 8 p.m. from family not home at the time of the break-in. Pasadena police Lt. Rudy Lemos said the family found the windows of the rear door of their home in the 1100 block of Arden Road smashed in and reported seeing two men carrying what appeared to pillowcases filled with stolen items.
KTLA.com
3 injured in violent home invasions east of Los Angeles
Three people were injured when a group of thieves targeted several homes in the San Gabriel Valley early Sunday morning. El Monte police responded to the 2700 block of Potrero Avenue around 1:20 a.m. on a report of a home invasion robbery, according to RMG News. A victim who did...
Shootings occur in Hawthorne, near Boyle Heights, Hawaiian Gardens
Shootings occurred this weekend in several communities in Los Angeles County, including one incident in which tree people were shot and one victim was hit by a vehicle in Hawthorne, authorities said. A watch commander at the Hawthorne Police Department confirmed that a shooting had occurred at about 10:40 p.m....
myburbank.com
Burbank Police Log: November 7 – November 13
Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2022. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.
Authorities pursue vehicle in East Los Angeles
Authorities pursued a suspect in East Los Angeles on Friday night. The driver was last spotted on the 710 Freeway traveling at higher speeds before exiting at Florence. The suspect pulled into a parking lot and was surrounded by police cars. The suspect stood off with patrol cars for a minute, refusing to surrender before […]
Comments / 1