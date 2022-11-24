Read full article on original website
nbc15.com
Small businesses from around the state gather at Something Special from Wisconsin Holiday Market
JOHNSON CREEK, Wis. (WMTV) - This weekend, gifts from all over the state of Wisconsin were featured at the third Something Special from Wisconsin Holiday Market. Vendors said they not only partake in the event to make a profit, but to build connections with fellow businesses around the state. “Something...
WISN
Check out holiday lights displays around southeast Wisconsin
It's time to get in the holiday spirit, and there are beautiful light displays all over southeastern Wisconsin to help you do just that. The fun and colorful arrangement will feature more than 80 life-sized stuffed animals in the ground floor windows of BMO Tower. The display will also be illuminated at night.
nbc15.com
Volunteers sell cheese curds for a cause at Camp Randall concessions
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Volunteers work concession stands at the Wisconsin Badger football games at Camp Randall to make money for non-profit organizations. Fans like John Shaw said cheese curds are essential on game day. ”There a good Wisconsin tradition, it’s really important and nice to have them at the...
nbc15.com
Immersive Van Gogh Exhibition paints Madison area
Small businesses from around the state gather at Something Special from Wisconsin Holiday Market. This weekend, gifts from all over the state of Wisconsin were featured at the third Something Special from Wisconsin Holiday Market. Volunteers sell cheese curds for a cause at Camp Randall concessions. Updated: Nov. 26, 2022...
Town Gets Label of “WORST Place In Wisconsin” and Residents Are Pissed
Everyone has an opinion and you know what they say about that, right? But then again, small-town pride doesn't care about your opinion. If you've ever wandered into a strange bar full of townies for the first time...you know what I mean. You get the "you ain't from around here" glances thrown at you from what most likely are sweet old men once you get to know them.
spectrumnews1.com
No-Till November: Wisconsin farmer shares benefits of not tilling land
JACKSON, Wis. — For farmers across the U.S., November is recognized as “No-Till November.”. And one Wisconsin farmer is sharing why that’s a beneficial practice. In nearly three decades, Ross Bishop hasn’t tilled his Jackson farm. It’s a process that also includes planting cover crops, which...
This Is The Official State Cheese Of Wisconsin
Every state has a "state bird" or "state flower" the list goes on and on. I was surprised to see that up until earlier this year the state known for its cheese did NOT have a "state cheese." Thankfully it does now, but people are divided on it. How It...
wpr.org
Guess hoo’s back? Despite a slow start to the season, snowy owls dazzle Wisconsin bird-watchers
Autumn brings the first blankets of snow to Wisconsin each year, and with it the first sightings of the snowy owl. Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources conservation biologist Ryan Brady said the snowy owl's bright white feathers and dazzling yellow eyes captivate experienced and novice bird-watchers alike. "If they're not...
nbc15.com
Wisconsinites flock to Christmas tree farms early this year
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Thanksgiving is over, and people are ready to find Christmas trees. Every year almost two million Christmas trees are harvested in Wisconsin, making it fifth in the nation for Christmas tree production. Many families gathered the day after thanksgiving to pick out the perfect Christmas tree. Owner...
Wisconsin's 2022 gun deer hunting season comes to a close
HUDSON, Wis. – You won't be seeing as much blaze orange across the border in the days ahead.Sunday was the last day for hunters in Wisconsin that were hoping to get a deer during gun season. While the season is now over, here are your options now: Muzzleloader season starts Monday, and the archery season is still underway through early January.MORE: Wisconsin DNR: Opening weekend deer kill up 14% from 2021
wpr.org
Rash of illnesses among Wisconsin kids keeping caregivers home from work
Kristin Murphey's 2-year-old daughter Emma has been home sick just about every other week since September. There have been colds, a full body rash, RSV with pneumonia and pneumonia without RSV. They've taken multiple trips to the pediatrician, and had one stint in the emergency department. All the while, Murphey...
nbc15.com
Dane County Humane Society offers tips to pet owners this holiday season
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sparkly decorations and special foods can encourage the holiday spirit but pose a danger to pets. The Dane County Humane Society (DCHS) is reminding families how to keep their pets safe throughout the holiday season. Decorations should be picked wisely, as DCHS says that sparkly decorations...
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service.
isthmus.com
What's lost with Wisconsin's move to digital deer registration
The last time I shot a deer it was 2018. That was the first year we lived in a condo. So when I headed to deer camp I had to walk two blocks on the near west side to my car while carrying my deer rifle. A young woman was coming the other way on the sidewalk. I braced for a nasty glare at the least and a lecture at the worst. Instead, she smiled and said, “Good luck.” Her dad must be a hunter, I thought, as I breathed a sigh of relief.
nbc15.com
Edgewater Hotel holds 8th annual holiday tree lighting
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Edgewater Hotel held its eighth annual tree lighting ceremony in Madison Friday evening. It began at 2 p.m. with a slew of entertainment, local performances and story times. Madison’s very own children’s entertainer David Landau, the Central Midwest Ballet Academy and Santa and Mrs. Claus were at the event.
Wisconsin Man Flirts with Death after New Furnace Installation
A Wisconsin man had a close call with death after he had a new furnace manufactured by Rheem installed in his home. A few days after installation he described he felt like he was coming down something.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Be thankful for wherever you call home
Wisconsin produces more cranberries than anywhere else. And nowhere in Wisconsin is the tart red fruit more ubiquitous than the central sands area in Jackson, Monroe, Juneau and Wood counties, where cranberries are grown on about 270 farms spread across 21,000 acres. See how one of those farms, Wetherby Cranberry Company in Warrens, harvests this fruit that is unique to North America.
Proposal would give Wisconsin families hundreds of dollars each month
money and envelopesPhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Unsplash/Creative Commons) As the cost of living continues to rise in Wisconsin, are you feeling like you're having a hard time keeping up with all of your expenses?
wuwm.com
Tanning the hides of animals they loved, meet women-owned Driftless Tannery
It’s gun deer hunting season in Wisconsin. Some hunters are not only thinking harvesting the meat, but the hides too. Tanning is top of mind, all the time, for a women-owned business in rural southwest Wisconsin. The team at Driftless Tannery in Argyle, Wisconsin is striving to live out...
wrcitytimes.com
Photos of Wisconsin Vets on Vietnam wall featured in Highground exhibit
NEILLSVILLE — Army Corporal Jerome Morneau of Neillsville has a photo. Army First Lieutenant Charles Beranek of Mosinee has a photo. Their photos – and more than 1,100 others – were collected by volunteers from throughout Wisconsin as part of a national effort to put a face to the names listed on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C.
