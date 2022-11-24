ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

WESH

Cat rescued from checked suitcase enjoys big Thanksgiving meal

ORLANDO, Fla. — A cat that was foundzipped inside a checked suitcase for a flight from New York JFK to Orlando, Florida, on Nov. 16 was enjoying some much-deserved relaxation over the holiday weekend. As it rolled through the X-ray machine, TSA officials could see what appeared to be...
ORLANDO, FL
westorlandonews.com

Orlando Police Assist Law Enforcement in Sanibel Island

The Orlando Police Department has been asked to assist law enforcement in Sanibel Island with patrol functions for the next five weeks. Florida’s west coast was hammered by Hurricane Ian. Sanibel Island is one area still feeling the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Orlando officers will assist in patrol operations,...
ORLANDO, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg woman gives black eye to man friend who wasn’t trying to better their situation

A Leesburg woman gave a man a black eye when she allegedly attacked him because he wasn’t trying to better their situation. A Leesburg police officer was dispatched to that location when a witness called 911 early in the afternoon of Nov. 17 at the intersection of South 14th Street and Sumter Street. The officer talked to the witness who said he saw a woman, later identified as 26-year-old China Jordan, arguing loudly with a man. The man turned and started walking away from Jordan who then attacked the man striking him several times in the head.
LEESBURG, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg man allegedly attacks woman at Lake Square Mall

A Leesburg man allegedly attacked a woman in the parking lot at Lake Square Mall. Leesburg police were dispatched to the mall Tuesday afternoon after the woman called 911 to report the attack. The woman told the officer who interviewed her that she has been in a romantic relationship with 39-year-old Chaz Horne. She said that they had been celebrating his birthday by driving around the city when Horne told her to take him to Orlando to celebrate his birthday. She refused to take him because he had previously bought narcotics in Orlando. She said he got angry and that when she called her daughter on her cell phone to de-escalate the argument, Horne struck the left side of her face and grabbed her cell phone. He proceeded to throw the cell phone to the ground, shattering the phone’s screen. He hit her in the face with his fist a second time before getting out of the car and walking away. The officer noted in his report that he could see that her makeup was smeared and that her face was beginning to swell where she indicated Horne had hit her.
LEESBURG, FL
WESH

Deputies looking for missing Central Florida child who fell off boat

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Polk County are looking for a 9-year-old boy who they say fell off of a pontoon boat near Dundee over the weekend. The Polk County sheriff’s office said the boy was on Lake Annie with his father and two brothers on Saturday afternoon when he fell off and was hit by the boat’s propeller.
POLK COUNTY, FL
westorlandonews.com

Orlando Traffic Stop Reveals Stolen Gun, Illegal Narcotics

Recently, the Orlando Police Department’s Parramore Bike Unit was on the beat and conducted a traffic stop in the area of Central Patrol. The Orlando traffic stop revealed a stolen gun and illegal narcotics, which included trafficking amounts of MDMA. Here’s a photo of what local police seized:
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

New footage released of man reported missing in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — There's new video that's just released from the Osceola County Sheriff's Office. It shows one family's loved one who has been missing since Thanksgiving, an older adult who suffers from dementia. Deputies hope someone recognizes the man in the video to help him get back...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

'She elevated it to violence' | Woman accused of hitting 2 Polk County deputies with a car while leaving pawn shop

LAKELAND, Fla. — A 27-year-old woman from Davenport is accused of hitting two Polk County deputies with her car while leaving a pawn shop Saturday in Lakeland. Deputies responded to a call about Carina Holder using a stolen credit card to purchase an item at Max Pay Pawn shop on North Combee Road, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
POLK COUNTY, FL
WESH

21-year-old man shot, killed in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach Police say 21-year-old D'Shawn McLaury was shot and killed after leaving a hookah bar Sunday morning. They say deputies were responding to a call of a person shot in the area of Wild Olive and Seabreeze Blvd at around 4 a.m. Sunday, when they found McLaury with a gunshot wound.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
leesburg-news.com

Business owner startled to find woman sleeping inside bubble tea shop

A business owner was startled to find a woman sleeping inside his bubble tea shop in historic downtown Clermont. Lake County Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a 911 call this past Tuesday after the woman was found sleeping inside Teamont Boba located at 821 W. Minneola Ave. in Clermont. When...
CLERMONT, FL
villages-news.com

Wildwood man in more trouble after phoning ex-wife from jail

A Wildwood man is in more trouble after phoning his ex-wife from jail. James William Mellor, 59, has been held since Sept. 13 at the Sumter County Detention Center on charges of sexual assault of a victim under the age of 12 and lewd and lascivious behavior. Earlier this month,...
WILDWOOD, FL

Community Policy