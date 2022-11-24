Read full article on original website
WESH
Cat rescued from checked suitcase enjoys big Thanksgiving meal
ORLANDO, Fla. — A cat that was foundzipped inside a checked suitcase for a flight from New York JFK to Orlando, Florida, on Nov. 16 was enjoying some much-deserved relaxation over the holiday weekend. As it rolled through the X-ray machine, TSA officials could see what appeared to be...
floridapolitics.com
Anti-abortion posts on Facebook cost a pastor his hospital chaplain job. Now he’s suing Orlando Health.
McCaig had strong personal views on abortion and considered it to be 'immoral, a sin against God, and contrary to such teachings of the Bible.'. An ex-Orlando Health chaplain says he was fired from his job after he posted his anti-abortion opinions on his personal social media account. Rev. Jay...
WESH
Officials to give update on 73-year-old Florida pastor who vanished on Thanksgiving
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — UPDATE:. On Monday, Osceola County Sheriff Marcos R. Lopez gave an update on the search. He said crews are focusing their efforts on looking in the area where Herman McClenton Sr. was last seen. "We're hoping he's still in this area," he said. Lopez asked residents...
westorlandonews.com
Orlando Police Assist Law Enforcement in Sanibel Island
The Orlando Police Department has been asked to assist law enforcement in Sanibel Island with patrol functions for the next five weeks. Florida’s west coast was hammered by Hurricane Ian. Sanibel Island is one area still feeling the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Orlando officers will assist in patrol operations,...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg woman gives black eye to man friend who wasn’t trying to better their situation
A Leesburg woman gave a man a black eye when she allegedly attacked him because he wasn’t trying to better their situation. A Leesburg police officer was dispatched to that location when a witness called 911 early in the afternoon of Nov. 17 at the intersection of South 14th Street and Sumter Street. The officer talked to the witness who said he saw a woman, later identified as 26-year-old China Jordan, arguing loudly with a man. The man turned and started walking away from Jordan who then attacked the man striking him several times in the head.
Orlando police investigate after shooting at Pine Hills home
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police are trying to figure out who shot up a house in Orlando. The shooting happened around 11 p.m. on Ribblesdale Lane, near North Lane and Pine Hills Road. A Channel 9 crew observed evidence markers on the road where police found shell casings at the...
fox35orlando.com
VIDEO: Florida father who vanished on Thanksgiving seen walking near pond
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - The Osceola County Sheriff's Office released new surveillance video Sunday that shows a missing 73-year-old Florida man with dementia – who vanished on Thanksgiving Day – walking near a pond. According to investigators, Herman McClenton has been missing since Thursday, Nov. 24, after he...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man allegedly attacks woman at Lake Square Mall
A Leesburg man allegedly attacked a woman in the parking lot at Lake Square Mall. Leesburg police were dispatched to the mall Tuesday afternoon after the woman called 911 to report the attack. The woman told the officer who interviewed her that she has been in a romantic relationship with 39-year-old Chaz Horne. She said that they had been celebrating his birthday by driving around the city when Horne told her to take him to Orlando to celebrate his birthday. She refused to take him because he had previously bought narcotics in Orlando. She said he got angry and that when she called her daughter on her cell phone to de-escalate the argument, Horne struck the left side of her face and grabbed her cell phone. He proceeded to throw the cell phone to the ground, shattering the phone’s screen. He hit her in the face with his fist a second time before getting out of the car and walking away. The officer noted in his report that he could see that her makeup was smeared and that her face was beginning to swell where she indicated Horne had hit her.
WESH
Deputies looking for missing Central Florida child who fell off boat
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Polk County are looking for a 9-year-old boy who they say fell off of a pontoon boat near Dundee over the weekend. The Polk County sheriff’s office said the boy was on Lake Annie with his father and two brothers on Saturday afternoon when he fell off and was hit by the boat’s propeller.
Orlando police officers help Sanibel Island with patrols
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police officers will assist law enforcement in Sanibel Island for the next five weeks, the department announced Friday. This is because there has been an increase in burglaries and thefts, even after Hurricane Ian. Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith met with the first group of...
Florida man accused of starving 4 dogs to death; 39 others rescued
A Florida man was arrested after deputies found four dead dogs and over three dozen dogs in poor health in his home, according to officials.
westorlandonews.com
Orlando Traffic Stop Reveals Stolen Gun, Illegal Narcotics
Recently, the Orlando Police Department’s Parramore Bike Unit was on the beat and conducted a traffic stop in the area of Central Patrol. The Orlando traffic stop revealed a stolen gun and illegal narcotics, which included trafficking amounts of MDMA. Here’s a photo of what local police seized:
Florida man found dead behind bloody apartment door: report
Deputies in Seminole County investigated a homicide after a man was found dead in an apartment Tuesday night.
WESH
New footage released of man reported missing in Osceola County
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — There's new video that's just released from the Osceola County Sheriff's Office. It shows one family's loved one who has been missing since Thanksgiving, an older adult who suffers from dementia. Deputies hope someone recognizes the man in the video to help him get back...
'She elevated it to violence' | Woman accused of hitting 2 Polk County deputies with a car while leaving pawn shop
LAKELAND, Fla. — A 27-year-old woman from Davenport is accused of hitting two Polk County deputies with her car while leaving a pawn shop Saturday in Lakeland. Deputies responded to a call about Carina Holder using a stolen credit card to purchase an item at Max Pay Pawn shop on North Combee Road, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
WESH
21-year-old man shot, killed in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach Police say 21-year-old D'Shawn McLaury was shot and killed after leaving a hookah bar Sunday morning. They say deputies were responding to a call of a person shot in the area of Wild Olive and Seabreeze Blvd at around 4 a.m. Sunday, when they found McLaury with a gunshot wound.
leesburg-news.com
Business owner startled to find woman sleeping inside bubble tea shop
A business owner was startled to find a woman sleeping inside his bubble tea shop in historic downtown Clermont. Lake County Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a 911 call this past Tuesday after the woman was found sleeping inside Teamont Boba located at 821 W. Minneola Ave. in Clermont. When...
Florida Puerto Rican Parade in Downtown Orlando is coming back in the spring of 2023
ORLANDO, Fla. — The 2023 Florida Puerto Rican Parade and Festival will be held in April. Next year’s parade will be dedicated to the city of Loiza, to celebrate their bomba music, traditional Taino and African dishes, folk art, and distinct cultural expressions. The parade theme will be...
villages-news.com
Wildwood man in more trouble after phoning ex-wife from jail
A Wildwood man is in more trouble after phoning his ex-wife from jail. James William Mellor, 59, has been held since Sept. 13 at the Sumter County Detention Center on charges of sexual assault of a victim under the age of 12 and lewd and lascivious behavior. Earlier this month,...
