Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
50,000 People Die in Pennsylvania - GettysburgTy D.Gettysburg, PA
Wine and Cheese at Southern Market: Traveling The World Through Sweet and Savory DeliciousnessMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Plain Talk on Town's PodcastGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
3 Places to Go Ice Skating in and Around Lancaster, PA This SeasonMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
This Day in History: November 19William Saint ValGettysburg, PA
Related
macaronikid.com
York County Holiday Train Gardens
The Miniature Railroad Club of York was established in 1943 and has been entertaining the people of the greater York area ever since. The club currently owns its own building in the southeastern portion of the city which has a 30' x 90' HO scale layout. 2.Glen Rock Hose &...
lebtown.com
We saved you a bite: Miller’s Restaurant (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)
Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
abc27.com
Fundraising campaign announced for welcome center in Adams County
GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Main Street Gettysburg recently announced a capital campaign to raise $500,000 in grant match funds to build a new welcome center. Main Street Gettysburg is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization that is focused on economic development in Gettysburg Borough according to Jill Sellers, president and CEO of Main Street Gettysburg.
WGAL
Route 222 reopens north of Reading, Pa.
READING, Pa. — A stretch of Route 222 was shut down for nearly six hours in Berks County on Monday morning. Video above: The Susquehanna Valley's busiest roads, intersections. A crash shut down the northbound lanes of Route 222 US 222 South Bus - Laureldale and Exit: US 222...
thetouristchecklist.com
30 Best & Fun Things to Do in Carlisle (PA)
Carlisle is an ancient town situated within Cumberland Valley, in Cumberland County, Pennsylvania, United States. Its population in 2021 was 20,144. Carlisle is Cumberland’s County seat. The town is renowned for its agricultural activities, streets lined with trees, and restored buildings. The town once housed prominent people of early...
macaronikid.com
York & Adams County Holiday Events Guide
Check out all the Holiday family fun happening in York and Adams County. Spring Grove Christmas Parade- December 1, 5:30 pm. The Gettysburg Outlet Shoppes is known for its spectacular holiday display, known as The Land of Lights. With over a quarter of a million gleaming lights, this annual event is not to be missed. Participating store elves have added some magic to Main Street with whimsical holiday window decor. It is our hope that these displays will bring some added joy, as you leisurely shop for the perfect gifts for all of the special people in your life.
Lancaster Farming
Mobile Meat Trailer a Hit With Customers Looking for Farm Direct Meat
DOVER, Pa. — Few people will forget the scramble for store-bought goods in early 2020, caused by shortages across the nation from the COVID-19 pandemic that swept through the nation’s population, hindering workers and supply chains. Since that time, many consumers have changed the way they shop for food, turning their focus to locally available products, instead of relying on chain stores that sometimes still have shortages.
Pa. spot among ‘best small towns’ for Christmas visits: study
Then why not drop by this spot in Pennsylvania, which was just ranked as one of the “best small towns” for a Christmas visit?. SIMILAR STORIES: 2 Pa. spots among ‘most magical winter wonderlands’ in U.S. Trips to Discover compiled a list of 21 small towns...
wdiy.org
Lancaster County Town Plans Cutting Library Funding Over ‘Conservative Values’
Citing ‘conservative values,’ a town in Lancaster County plans to cut funding for the local library. WITF’s Brett Sholtis has the details. Brett Sholtis is a health reporter for WITF/Transforming Health. Sholtis is the 2021-2022 Reveal Benjamin von Sternenfels Rosenthal Grantee for Mental Health Investigative Journalism with the Rosalynn Carter Fellowships for Mental Health Journalism. His award-winning work on problem areas in mental health policy and policing helped to get a woman moved from a county jail to a psychiatric facility. Sholtis is a University of Pittsburgh graduate and a Pennsylvania Army National Guard Kosovo campaign veteran.
FOX43.com
York native wins first NHRA National Title | Fast Lane
YORK, Pa. — It's always a goal of any driver to win a championship. Well, after 28 years of racing, York’s Andy Anderson finally has a win on the national stage at the NHRA nationals in Las Vegas, Nevada. “We ran right before the pros. There were probably...
abc27.com
Vehicle auction in York draws in crowds
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Not many things have the power to bring crowds together quite like cars at deep discounts. Those deals are what make the York County Drug Task Force Auctions a huge hit with the community. Twenty-one vehicles were up for sale on Friday Nov. 25, all of which were seized during drug investigations.
pahomepage.com
York County fire, explosion causes extra response from fire crews
York County fire, explosion causes extra response from fire crews. York County fire, explosion causes extra response …. York County fire, explosion causes extra response from fire crews. Supporting small businesses in Wilkes-Barre. Supporting small businesses in Wilkes-Barre. Holiday craft fair held in Wilkes-Barre Township. Holiday craft fair held in...
Lebanon doctor to pay $86K for alleged False Claims Act violations
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lebanon doctor has agreed to pay the United States more than $86,500 to resolve civil liability for allegedly administering COVID-19 vaccines but then billing Medicare for additional services, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam said that between Feb. […]
Part of PA 272 closed in Lancaster County due to crash
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash closed down a section of Pennsylvania Route 272 in Lancaster County. According to PennDOT, there is a crash on PA 272 in both directions between 0772/0531 SH, TO 0772/0520 SH, and OAK ST. All lanes were closed as part of the response.
local21news.com
Coroner called to crash in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — York emergency dispatch confirmed reports of a vehicle crash reported shortly after 10 a.m., on November 28. According to dispatch the crash involved one vehicle with at least one person trapped inside. Dispatch also notes the coroner has been called to the scene. Check back...
pahomepage.com
Man arrested after York County home invasion
‘Joy Through the Grove’ lights up the night at Knoebels. 'Joy Through the Grove' lights up the night at Knoebels. Massive Christmas tree donated for toys for tots …. Massive Christmas tree donated for toys for tots campaign. Shoppers see what’s in store during Black Friday …. Shoppers...
Berks County Mansion With Basketball Court, Movie Theater Listed At $1.67M
A basketball court, swimming pool and movie theater are just some of the luxuries included in a Berks County mansion listed at $1.67 million. The Wyomissing home on Reading Boulevard has nine bedrooms, nine bathrooms and spans 10,665 square feet. Built in 1927, the home was designed by Philadelphia architects...
WGAL
Jurassic World Live Tour arrives at Giant Center in Hershey this weekend
HERSHEY, Pa. — The Jurassic World Live Tour is coming to the Giant Center in Hershey this weekend. News 8 got a behind-the-scenes look at how they created the dinosaurs, including one named Gino. The show will feature more than 24 life-size dinosaurs. Each performer spends a lot of...
Explosion rocks Timet plant in Berks County
MORGANTOWN, Pa. (CBS) - An explosion at Timet plant in Morgantown, Berks County rocked the building Thursday afternoon. It happened around 2:30 p.m. According to the company's website, the business makes titanium materials there.Workers were inside the building at the time but no one was hurt.
abc27.com
Teen injured in Lancaster County shooting
AKRON BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – West Earl Township Police are investigating a shooting that hospitalized a teenager on Saturday. Police say the shooting happened around 4:16 p.m. on High Street where a 16-year-old male was injured. The teen was transported to Lancaster General Hospital for medical treatment and was reported to be in stable condition.
Comments / 3