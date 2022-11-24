ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
macaronikid.com

York County Holiday Train Gardens

The Miniature Railroad Club of York was established in 1943 and has been entertaining the people of the greater York area ever since. The club currently owns its own building in the southeastern portion of the city which has a 30' x 90' HO scale layout. 2.Glen Rock Hose &...
YORK COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

We saved you a bite: Miller’s Restaurant (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)

Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
LEBANON, PA
abc27.com

Fundraising campaign announced for welcome center in Adams County

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Main Street Gettysburg recently announced a capital campaign to raise $500,000 in grant match funds to build a new welcome center. Main Street Gettysburg is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization that is focused on economic development in Gettysburg Borough according to Jill Sellers, president and CEO of Main Street Gettysburg.
GETTYSBURG, PA
WGAL

Route 222 reopens north of Reading, Pa.

READING, Pa. — A stretch of Route 222 was shut down for nearly six hours in Berks County on Monday morning. Video above: The Susquehanna Valley's busiest roads, intersections. A crash shut down the northbound lanes of Route 222 US 222 South Bus - Laureldale and Exit: US 222...
READING, PA
thetouristchecklist.com

30 Best & Fun Things to Do in Carlisle (PA)

Carlisle is an ancient town situated within Cumberland Valley, in Cumberland County, Pennsylvania, United States. Its population in 2021 was 20,144. Carlisle is Cumberland’s County seat. The town is renowned for its agricultural activities, streets lined with trees, and restored buildings. The town once housed prominent people of early...
CARLISLE, PA
macaronikid.com

York & Adams County Holiday Events Guide

Check out all the Holiday family fun happening in York and Adams County. Spring Grove Christmas Parade- December 1, 5:30 pm. The Gettysburg Outlet Shoppes is known for its spectacular holiday display, known as The Land of Lights. With over a quarter of a million gleaming lights, this annual event is not to be missed. Participating store elves have added some magic to Main Street with whimsical holiday window decor. It is our hope that these displays will bring some added joy, as you leisurely shop for the perfect gifts for all of the special people in your life.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
Lancaster Farming

Mobile Meat Trailer a Hit With Customers Looking for Farm Direct Meat

DOVER, Pa. — Few people will forget the scramble for store-bought goods in early 2020, caused by shortages across the nation from the COVID-19 pandemic that swept through the nation’s population, hindering workers and supply chains. Since that time, many consumers have changed the way they shop for food, turning their focus to locally available products, instead of relying on chain stores that sometimes still have shortages.
DOVER, PA
wdiy.org

Lancaster County Town Plans Cutting Library Funding Over ‘Conservative Values’

Citing ‘conservative values,’ a town in Lancaster County plans to cut funding for the local library. WITF’s Brett Sholtis has the details. Brett Sholtis is a health reporter for WITF/Transforming Health. Sholtis is the 2021-2022 Reveal Benjamin von Sternenfels Rosenthal Grantee for Mental Health Investigative Journalism with the Rosalynn Carter Fellowships for Mental Health Journalism. His award-winning work on problem areas in mental health policy and policing helped to get a woman moved from a county jail to a psychiatric facility. Sholtis is a University of Pittsburgh graduate and a Pennsylvania Army National Guard Kosovo campaign veteran.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX43.com

York native wins first NHRA National Title | Fast Lane

YORK, Pa. — It's always a goal of any driver to win a championship. Well, after 28 years of racing, York’s Andy Anderson finally has a win on the national stage at the NHRA nationals in Las Vegas, Nevada. “We ran right before the pros. There were probably...
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Vehicle auction in York draws in crowds

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Not many things have the power to bring crowds together quite like cars at deep discounts. Those deals are what make the York County Drug Task Force Auctions a huge hit with the community. Twenty-one vehicles were up for sale on Friday Nov. 25, all of which were seized during drug investigations.
YORK COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

York County fire, explosion causes extra response from fire crews

York County fire, explosion causes extra response from fire crews. York County fire, explosion causes extra response …. York County fire, explosion causes extra response from fire crews. Supporting small businesses in Wilkes-Barre. Supporting small businesses in Wilkes-Barre. Holiday craft fair held in Wilkes-Barre Township. Holiday craft fair held in...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Lebanon doctor to pay $86K for alleged False Claims Act violations

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lebanon doctor has agreed to pay the United States more than $86,500 to resolve civil liability for allegedly administering COVID-19 vaccines but then billing Medicare for additional services, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam said that between Feb. […]
LEBANON, PA
local21news.com

Coroner called to crash in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — York emergency dispatch confirmed reports of a vehicle crash reported shortly after 10 a.m., on November 28. According to dispatch the crash involved one vehicle with at least one person trapped inside. Dispatch also notes the coroner has been called to the scene. Check back...
YORK COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Man arrested after York County home invasion

‘Joy Through the Grove’ lights up the night at Knoebels. 'Joy Through the Grove' lights up the night at Knoebels. Massive Christmas tree donated for toys for tots …. Massive Christmas tree donated for toys for tots campaign. Shoppers see what’s in store during Black Friday …. Shoppers...
YORK COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Explosion rocks Timet plant in Berks County

MORGANTOWN, Pa. (CBS) - An explosion at Timet plant in Morgantown, Berks County rocked the building Thursday afternoon. It happened around 2:30 p.m. According to the company's website, the business makes titanium materials there.Workers were inside the building at the time but no one was hurt.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Teen injured in Lancaster County shooting

AKRON BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – West Earl Township Police are investigating a shooting that hospitalized a teenager on Saturday. Police say the shooting happened around 4:16 p.m. on High Street where a 16-year-old male was injured. The teen was transported to Lancaster General Hospital for medical treatment and was reported to be in stable condition.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy