Popeyes Adds New Chicken Sandwich to Menu
Popeyes announced a new chicken sandwich... the Blackened Chicken Sandwich. And the best part of this news is that The Blackend Chicken Sandwich is out now. According to a statement, the new sandwich will feature Cajun and Creole-seasoned flavors complemented with a brioche bun and crisp pickles. And to add an extra kick, customers can choose between spicy mayo or classic house mayo.
Internet Freaks Out and Now Wants Own ‘Tepee Christmas Tree’ [PHOTO]
Some folks are so creative when it comes to Christmas decor. Someone posted a photo of their Christmas tree this year, and it is very unique because it is a "Teppe Christmas Tree." The Facebook page "Kitchen Fun With My 3 Sons" posted a photo of someone's Christmas tree and...
Amazon Cyber Monday deal: Grab the Roku Ultra 2022 at a discount while you still can
The Roku Ultra 2022 is on sale right now on Amazon.
Try Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just $1 during Cyber Monday and get a whole library of games
Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription service offers access to hundreds of games. Find out how to join for just $1 during Cyber Monday.
Remembering 8 Retro Recipe Ingredients Every Louisiana Family Used
The holiday season is here, and with everyone traveling for Thanksgiving and Christmas for big family gatherings, we often like to gather around the kitchen to cook and eat a lot of food. What makes these gatherings so much fun for a lot of big families is remembering all the...
Live: 48 best Cyber Monday home deals to shop before it's too late
Cyber Monday home deals are still available but going fast. We're rounding up the best discounts from The Home Depot, Amazon, and more.
