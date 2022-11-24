ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Popeyes announced a new chicken sandwich... the Blackened Chicken Sandwich. And the best part of this news is that The Blackend Chicken Sandwich is out now. According to a statement, the new sandwich will feature Cajun and Creole-seasoned flavors complemented with a brioche bun and crisp pickles. And to add an extra kick, customers can choose between spicy mayo or classic house mayo.
