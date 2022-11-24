Read full article on original website
WAND TV
Allerton Park GLOWS up for Holiday Showcase
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) — Allerton Park and Retreat Center's Holiday Showcase will kick off Friday, December 2 from 5 to 9 p.m. The Holiday Showcase begins in conjunction with the start of the Holiday GLOW outdoor lighting show. Friday's showcase, presented by Sterling Wealth Management, will feature 26 vendors...
WAND TV
Gigantic advent calendar takes place of pride in downtown Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — Downtown Jacksonville is feeling the holiday spirit with their brand new advent calendar. The Farmers State Bank and Trust Company has utilized 24 of their windows to create one of the world's tallest advent calendars. The windows on the 1913 building will reveal one Christmas icon each day until December 25.
WAND TV
Memorial Holiday Fest brings family activities to downtown Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Memorial Holiday Fest will unwrap its annual holiday gift to the community on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. The festival, presented by the Springfield Memorial Foundation in partnership with Downtown Springfield, Inc., will feature community events and family activities on Saturdays and Wednesday evenings between November 26 and December 21 in downtown Springfield.
WAND TV
Donation funds set up for woman killed in suspected domestic violence shooting
WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WAND) - A GoFundMe and donation fund have been set up for the family of the Warrensburg woman killed on Wednesday. According to the Village Of Warrensburg Facebook page, an account is set up at the Buena Vista National Bank in Warrensburg. The account, “Lourash Family Assistance” fund, will accept donations to assist the four children impacted by the shooting death of Tabitha Lourash.
25newsnow.com
One hospitalized, several pets dead after Pekin house fire
PEKIN (25 News Now) - A weekend house fire in North Pekin sent one person to the hospital and left several pets dead. According to the North Pekin Fire Department, firefighters were called to Elm Street Saturday around 1:00 a.m. One person was hospitalized for smoke inhalation and burns. Two cats were found dead, with another taken to an animal hospital for treatment. A dog was also known to reside there, but was not recovered.
WAND TV
Officials: Crews respond to 2-alarm house fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Two Decatur firefighters suffered minor injuries after responding to two-alarm house fire. According to the Decatur Fire Department, crews responded to the 1500 block of North Main Street at 9:40 a.m. Sunday morning to a report of a house fire. Upon arrival firefighters found a 2 story...
wmay.com
Construction Underway On Solar Farm Project
Construction is now underway for a major solar farm project at the western edge of Sangamon County. The Springfield Sangamon Growth Alliance says work on the Double Black Diamond Solar Farm began once crops were harvested from the farmland where the solar panels will sit. The 41-hundred acre site also includes property in Morgan County.
Woman hurt in Decatur shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department responded to a shooting early Saturday morning. The shooting happened around 6 a.m. at the 1200 block of East Sedgwick Street. The police found a 31-year-old woman with life-threatening gunshot injuries on the scene and sent her to a local hospital. The Decatur Police Department is continuing to […]
advantagenews.com
SoS Police gear up for disability placard sting
Illinois Secretary of State Police are gearing for up their annual disability placard stings at local malls. The campaign to catch those illegally using disability placards and parking spaces kicks off on Black Friday at shopping malls in Chicago, Fairview Heights, Peoria, Rockford, Schaumburg and Springfield. Secretary of State spokesperson...
wcbu.org
Foodborne illness outbreak under investigation by Tazewell County Health Department
Health authorities in Tazewell County are investigating a foodborne illness outbreak stemming from a Washington restaurant. As of Monday afternoon, Tazewell County Health Department officials said 155 had reported symptoms like vomiting, diarrhea, stomachaches, and body aches after dining at the Monical's Pizza in the Cherry Tree Shopping Center. Tazewell...
freedom929.com
STATE NEWS BRIEF (11/26/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) With Black Friday in the books, the busiest shopping weekend now turns to Small Business Saturday today, a day to celebrate and support small businesses and all they do for their communities. Folks are encouraged to shop local and help out those who are recovering from the pandemic effects from the past two years.
foxillinois.com
House fire claims life of man in rural Meredosia
MORGAN COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA, WLDS) — A man has died after his house caught fire on Wednesday night in rural Meredosia, according to our media partner WLDS. Around 7:25 p.m., an Illinois State trooper and Pike County Sheriff’s deputy reported to dispatch they both saw flames and smoke from a highway near Meredosia.
$550,000 Lottery ticket sold in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The numbers 9-12-16-33-44 in that order don’t mean much to many people, but for one Illinois Lottery player, they are thankful for those numbers ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Freedom Oil gas station in Bloomington sold a Lucky Day Lotto ticket on Sunday. The player matched all five of those numbers […]
WAND TV
Man struck by Amtrak train in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man was injured after being struck by an Amtrak train in Springfield Sunday. Police told WAND a 32-year-old man suffered minor injuries after being hit at North Grand and 6th St. just before 5 p.m. He was clipped by Amtrak train 318 that was traveling...
wlds.com
Water Line Break at Area Manufacturing Facility Cause of Large Thanksgiving Day Boil Order
A break in an industrial service line was the cause of an unusually large boil order being issued on Thanksgiving day in Jacksonville. The Jacksonville water treatment plant began receiving calls of low water pressure across the west side of town at about 9:30 Thursday morning. Municipal Utilities Superintendent Ricky Hearin says around that same time, personnel at the water plant were noticing a sudden spike in water usage meaning there was a break somewhere in the system.
WAND TV
Early morning house fire under investigation in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur firefighters responded to an early Saturday morning house fire. According to the department, on Saturday at 1:03 a.m. firefighters were dispatched to the 500 block of S. Jackson Street to a house fire. When firefighters arrived they found heavy smoke coming from all of the...
WAND TV
MacArthur wins first Decatur Turkey Tournament Championship since 2015
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The 52nd Decatur Turkey Tournament Championship featured MacArthur and defending champ Bolingbrook. The Generals took down the Raiders, 75-64 to earn their first Turkey Tournament title since 2015.
Illinois Woman Urinates On Police Officers
Witnessing A Crazy Person Getting Arrested In Illinois. Several years ago, I was hanging out with some friends at a bar called O'Neil's right here on East State Street in Rockford. We were having a late lunch and a couple of beers while watching a game on a Saturday afternoon.
WAND TV
Woman dies after weekend shooting in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A woman who was shot in Decatur Saturday has died. On Saturday just before 6 a.m., Decatur police were called to the 1200 block of E. Sedgwick Street for shots fired. Officers found Shakita S. Bond, 31, unresponsive in a vehicle. Bond was rushed to a...
wlds.com
Papa Murphy’s Robbery Suspect Turns Self In to Jacksonville Police
Jacksonville Police arrested a woman yesterday afternoon in connection to an investigation to a burglarized business from Thanksgiving Day. Jacksonville Police officials say that 52 year old Patricia L. Maddox of the 700 block of West State Street turned herself in to police at the police station at 4:24PM Sunday.
