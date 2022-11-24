PEKIN (25 News Now) - A weekend house fire in North Pekin sent one person to the hospital and left several pets dead. According to the North Pekin Fire Department, firefighters were called to Elm Street Saturday around 1:00 a.m. One person was hospitalized for smoke inhalation and burns. Two cats were found dead, with another taken to an animal hospital for treatment. A dog was also known to reside there, but was not recovered.

