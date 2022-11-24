Read full article on original website
wfft.com
Old Fort showcases Christmas celebrations throughout Fort Wayne's history
People learned the history of Christmas traditions from as early as the 18th century, as well as the history of Fort Wayne at the Christmas at the Fort event. Old Fort showcases Christmas celebrations throughout Fort Wayne's history. People learned the history of Christmas traditions from as early as the...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo ‘matriarch’ giraffe dies
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A beloved giraffe at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo died Friday, the zoo announced, just before her 34th birthday. According to a release Monday, Zuri had been showing signs of abdominal pain and a decreased appetite in the week leading up to her death. The zoo’s care team provided several days of treatment, the release said, but Zuri’s symptoms got worse.
WANE-TV
Meet Santa’s reindeer outside Jefferson Pointe
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Santa’s reindeer are making their weekly stops at Jefferson Pointe beginning today!. This holiday season, you and your family can visit the reindeer each Saturday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. See the reindeer in full holiday attire, pet them and even take a photo!
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne tattoo shop puts twist on holiday donations
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Looking to donate new toys for some fresh ink? Tattoo Fort Wayne has you covered. Tattoo Fort Wayne is hosting its charity event “Toys for Tats” through Saturday evening. According to the shop, participants can drop off one new toy valued at $10 or more for a $50 off coupon on your next tattoo.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Owner: Union Street Market’s Brooks BBQ & Chicken comes ‘full circle’
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Cameron Brooks, who is the owner of Brooks BBQ & Chicken has special ties to Electric Works, formerly known as the General Electric Plant. His great grandmother started the business by delivering food to factories around Fort Wayne, including GE. Brooks says opening a restaurant at Electric works brings the family’s vision full circle.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne local’s goal to collect 30,000 pounds of pet food
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne resident Rachelle Reinking is asking community members for support in reaching her goal for Humane Fort Wayne’s Pet Food Pantry. Beginning Nov. 26, Reinking is hosting her “30K in 30 Days Pet Food Drive,” which will run until Dec. 26 — Reinking’s 30th birthday.
The 260HAIRBUS is bringing new vibes to Fort Wayne
For the better part of two years, Bethanie Morken has been converting a yellow school bus into a self-care paradise.
wfft.com
St. Mary's Soup Kitchen serves hundreds for Thanksgiving
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Hundreds were served at the annual St. Mary's Thanksgiving Day dinner. Chairman of the dinner Patrick McBride said they serve about 1,500 people each year between sit-down and carry-out. For those inside, McBride loves taking time to talk with as many people as he can.
Famous Taco fans ask owner to open up southwest and he’s gonna keep trying
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Put to the court of public opinion, Mexican restaurateur Martin Quintana believes people overwhelmingly want to see The Famous Taco open on West Jefferson Boulevard. The sign is up and the kitchen will be equipped as soon as he gets an OK from city planning authorities. That didn’t happen last […]
WANE-TV
Pantries program expands from Fort Wayne to Gary
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Forward Indiana has populated Fort Wayne with colorful “Community Pantries,” an idea similar to a library. If you have extra nonperishable food, you can drop it off in a pantry. If you have a need, you can take food out of it.
wfft.com
New Haven rings in Christmas Season at Holiday Homecoming
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Hundreds of New Haven families officially hung up their Thanksgiving stretchy pants and are ringing in the Christmas season at the City’s fourth annual Holiday Homecoming event. Mayor Steve McMichael says it gets better every year. "It's a great time for families to come...
wfft.com
Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after southeast Fort Wayne shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A man is in a Fort Wayne hospital with life-threatening injuries after an apparent shooting in a Southeast Fort Wayne neighborhood. Fort Wayne Police responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Spatz Avenue and Senate Avenue just after 10:00 p.m. Sunday. Officers...
wfft.com
Three injured in two Saturday morning Fort Wayne shootings
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) Three people are hospitalized - at least two with life-threatening injuries - after two shootings in Fort Wayne Saturday morning. Police first responded to the Gateway Plaza shopping center parking lot on Goshen Avenue around 2:22 a.m. to reports of shots fired. They found one man...
Bathroom vent fan starts Fort Wayne fire
Firefighters extinguished a fire at 1916 High Street Thursday evening.
WOWO News
UPDATED: Fort Wayne police investigating Sunday night shooting; arrest made
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An active holiday weekend continued for Fort Wayne Police Sunday Night. Shortly after 10 P.M. Sunday, police were called to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Spatz Ave and Senate Ave. When police arrived, they found an adult male victim in the 4400 block of South Park Dr suffering an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local area hospital where he was declared to be in life threatening condition. Several witnesses have been identified and are cooperating with the investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 436-7867, or use the free “P3 Tips” app. The incident remains under investigation.
WANE-TV
Victim ID’d in shooting near downtown Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man died after a shooting near downtown Sunday afternoon, according to the Allen County Coroner. Fort Wayne Police said officers were dispatched to reports of a shooting in the 1000 block of Rockhill Street around noon. When they arrived on-scene, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The shot was fired after a “domestic dispute,” police said.
fortwaynesnbc.com
FWPD investigates shooting Sunday on city’s south side
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says they responded to an alleged shooting late Sunday evening. Officers were called to the intersection of Spatz Avenue and Senate Avenue a little after 10 p.m. Sunday, November 27. Officials claim they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound in the 4400 block of South Park Dr.
WANE-TV
Cebolla’s on Dupont cleared to reopen after 2 weeks
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Cebolla’s on Dupont Road has been cleared to reopen two weeks after the Allen County Health Department shut it down. It was Nov. 14 when health inspectors found live and dead cockroaches inside the restaurant at 602 E. Dupont Road, along with other issues, including openings in exit doors and holes.
WANE-TV
Toboggan Run opens for season with mild weather
(WANE) – It’s that time of year again when thrill-seekers can brave the cold and take on a family-friendly adventure in northeast Indiana. Pokagon State Park, located near Angola, features a Toboggan Run in the wintertime with about 90,000 riders every season, according to a release. The refrigerated ride takes you on a quarter-mile drop that lasts 20 to 30 seconds. The top recorded speed is 42 mph.
wfft.com
Three boys accused of intentionally starting house fire in Steuben County
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - The Steuben County Sheriff's Office questioned three boys about their connection to a house fire Saturday afternoon. Police say they responded to the fire in the 7800 block of East CR 500 S around 5 p.m. Three boys who were seen running from the scene...
