CBS Sports
Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau: Game-time decision
Gaudreau (illness) will be a game-time decision Monday against Vegas. Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports. Gaudreau didn't take part in the morning skate after skipping Sunday's practice. He has amassed seven goals and 20 points in 20 games this season.
CBS Sports
Bruins' Anton Stralman: Hits waivers
Stralman was placed on waivers Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports. Stralman has been credited with three shots on goal, 10 blocks and 12 hits in eight games with Boston this season. Derek Forbort (finger) is close to a return to the lineup, so Stralman could be on his way to the AHL.
CBS Sports
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Earns two early helpers
Kucherov was credited with three assists and a plus-2 rating during Friday's 5-2 victory over the visiting Blues. Kucherov, the Lightning's leading scorer with 31 points, set the tone early Friday by earning helpers on Brayden Point's two first-period markers. The 29-year-old sniper added two shots and two hits as the Lightning claimed their fifth win in six games. The 2019 Hart Trophy recipient has collected 10 points, including four goals, in his past six outings.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Solid showing before early exit
Hill (undisclosed) brought in six of nine targets for 85 yards and rushed once for five yards in the Dolphins' 30-15 win over the Texans on Sunday. He left the game in the second half due to cramping, per Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald. Hill put together an efficient...
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Foot injury appears minor
Coach Doug Pederson said Monday that Etienne is dealing with a sprained foot, but the running back doesn't require a boot or crutches, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports. Pederson added that Etienne will be eased into practice during the week. Given that context, Etienne will likely have his practice reps capped, but it sounds like Jacksonville's starting running back could be back on the field as soon as Sunday's Week 13 game in Detroit.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Questionable to face Chicago
Markkanen (knee) is questionable for Monday's game against the Bulls, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Markkanen is having a career-best season with the Jazz, but there's a chance he might not get to face his former team since he's dealing with a right knee contusion. The forward sustained the injury when he collided knees with Deandre Ayton in Saturday's contest against the Suns, and if he can't go Monday, then Talen Horton-Tucker and Malik Beasley would be candidates for an expanded role.
CBS Sports
Suns' Chris Paul: Not playing Monday
Paul (heel) won't play Monday against the Kings, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports. The veteran floor general is set to miss his 10th straight game with a heel injury that has turned out to be more complicated than originally expected. Cameron Payne should remain the Suns' starting point guard until Paul is ready to return.
CBS Sports
Celtics bury Kings with avalanche 35-4 run; Jaylen Brown says Payton Pritchard is 'mastering' microwave role
With three minutes and 12 seconds remaining in the third quarter on Friday, the Boston Celtics trailed the Sacramento Kings 84-78. At the 5:04 mark of the fourth quarter, they led the Kings 113-88. Do the math and that's a 35-4 run over a little more than 10 game minutes.
CBS Sports
Pacers' Myles Turner: Screaming efficiency
Turner chipped in 23 points (9-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two blocks over 34 minutes during Friday's 128-117 victory over Brooklyn. Turner is shooting 64.5 percent from the field across his last seven contests en route to 20.0 points per game. The 26-year-old is receiving consistent usage and paying elite dividends in scoring, rebounding and shot blocking.
CBS Sports
Bills' Nyheim Hines: Battling illness
Hines isn't participating during the Bills' team workout Sunday due to an illness, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. Following the Bills' Thanksgiving Day win over the Lions, Hines is one of several Bills players who is sitting out the unofficial Sunday practice session due to an illness. The severity of Hines' ailment isn't known, but he'll at least have a few days to move past the illness before the Bills return to action with another Thursday game Week 13 versus the Patriots. Since being acquired from the Colts on Nov. 1, Hines has held a minimal role with his new team outside of the return game. In his first three games with Buffalo, Hines has played 19 total snaps on offense and has accounted for four yards on three touches (two carries, one reception).
CBS Sports
Vikings' Andrew Booth: Undergoing knee surgery Monday
Booth will undergo a procedure on his knee Monday, the significance of which won't be determined until post-surgery, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. The surgeon needs to be able to access the knee before determining what specific procedure Booth will undergo, potentially ending his season after he popped up on the injury report in Week 12. The rookie made 12 tackles over the last two weeks prior to being absent Thursday and Kris Boyd will likely see a slight uptick in usage moving forward in Booth's absence.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Marcus Mariota: Costly pick in loss
Mariota completed 15 of 25 passes for 174 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 19-13 loss to the Commanders. He added six rushes for 49 yards. From a fantasy perspective, Mariota performed as expected thanks to work with his legs, as he's now topped 40 rushing yards in five of his last eight games. He also tossed a four-yard touchdown pass on a misdirection play midway through the second quarter. However, Mariota's performance left plenty to be desired, as he averaged only 7.0 yards per attempt and also threw an interception at the Commnanders' goal line with just over a minute remaining in the contest. Despite the uninspiring performance, Mariota is likely to remain Atlanta's starting quarterback so long as the team remains in playoff contention.
CBS Sports
Suns' Devin Booker: Inefficient in 27-point effort
Booker accumulated 27 points (8-27 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 10-11 FT), 11 rebounds and seven assists in 39 minutes during Saturday's 113-112 win over the Jazz. While Booker extended his streak of 20-plus point performances to seven games, he didn't have a good shooting night, especially from beyond the arc. However, he went 10-for-11 from the charity stripe and enjoyed a strong game on the boards, recording a season-high 11 rebounds. Booker also made his fantasy managers happy with seven assists, so the strong all-around stat line largely makes up for the shooting inefficiency. The star guard can be relied upon to pour in points even when not entirely sharp, as he ranks 10th in the NBA with 27.1 points per contest on the season.
