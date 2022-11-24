ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

LeBron James Coolly Turned Down A $90 Million Offer And $10 Million Check From Reebok Before He Got To The NBA

The NBA draft is a highly anticipated event every season, and a lot of teams are currently in the process of tanking so they can land Victor Wembanyama next season. While there is an incredible amount of hype around the young Frenchman, it pales in comparison to the excitement around LeBron James when he was in high school and getting ready to come into the NBA.
People

Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Commercial Appeal

Why Ja Morant credited Derrick Rose after Memphis Grizzlies' win over Knicks

Pictures of Derrick Rose still hang around Memphis. Whether it's in FedExForum or a restaurant like Ching's Hot Wings, Rose's one season as a Memphis Tigers point guard is etched into the city's history. Ja Morant is now doing the same thing for the Memphis Grizzlies. The similarities between Morant and Rose go far beyond being two of the most celebrated point guards to ever play in Memphis. ...
MEMPHIS, TN
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
ClutchPoints

LeBron James wanted to ‘do something’ to Zach Collins after bloody Russell Westbrook incident

LeBron James and Russell Westbrook’s relationship has been a source of speculation since midway through last season — particularly during NBA Summer League. On Saturday, however, during the Los Angeles Lakers’ fourth win in five games — a defenseless 143-138 victory over the San Antonio Spurs (L.A.’s third win this week over S.A.) — the […] The post LeBron James wanted to ‘do something’ to Zach Collins after bloody Russell Westbrook incident appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Vin Diesel’s trip to Lakers game turns into a free Britney Griner IG post

Vin Diesel was in attendance for one of the Los Angeles Lakers’ games in the Crypto.com Arena. The Hollywood superstar then decided to use one of his photos from the occasion to send a message on Instagram involving Britney Griner. In his post, Diesel stated how he’s supporting the cause for Griner’s release from a […] The post Vin Diesel’s trip to Lakers game turns into a free Britney Griner IG post appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Celtics getting Jayson Tatum boost for Hornets showdown

The NBA regular season is only a quarter of the way through, so it’s still very early, but the Boston Celtics look like the best team in the world. The team has won 12 of its last 13 games and holds the top record in the league at 16-4, all without Robert Williams, who will […] The post Celtics getting Jayson Tatum boost for Hornets showdown appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Is Anthony Davis playing for Lakers vs. Pacers?

Anthony Davis missed the Los Angeles Lakers’ previous game — a win over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday — after being listed as questionable on the injury report with a left calf contusion he suffered the night before (also a win over the Spurs at the AT&T Center). AD was initially listed as questionable […] The post Is Anthony Davis playing for Lakers vs. Pacers? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

2 reasons Lakers’ Russell Westbrook trade with Pacers fell apart before season

The Los Angeles Lakers had long been rumored to be mulling a blockbuster Russell Westbrook trade which would see Pacers’ Buddy Hield and Myles Turner head to L.A. While nothing ever materialized, the trade rumors surrounding Russ, and the likelihood of Indiana as a landing spot, have not ceased. Now, it’s been revealed why the […] The post 2 reasons Lakers’ Russell Westbrook trade with Pacers fell apart before season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

LeBron James drops truth bomb on youth basketball schedules as Bronny, Bryce star

Youth basketball has grown leaps and bounds since Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was in high school 20 years ago. Many athletes now constantly have tournaments to attend and places to travel, and basketball has become a year-round sport for these kids.  James is one of many individuals skeptical of youth basketball schedules and […] The post LeBron James drops truth bomb on youth basketball schedules as Bronny, Bryce star appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
