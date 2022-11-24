Read full article on original website
County: Save Your Seat For Peter Pesic’s Exciting Program Series In Los Alamos
The staff at Mesa Public Library, in partnership with the Los Alamos Arts Council, is excited to present three programs presented by scientist, author, and musician Peter Pesic on Dec. 8 and 9. Please join us at Fuller Lodge for two lunchtime concerts at Fuller Lodge, in which Pesic will...
Raaga-Go Gourmet Indian Food To Begin Delivery To Los Alamos And White Rock In December
New Los Alamos Chamber member Raaga-Go will begin delivering gourmet Indian food twice per month to Los Alamos and White Rock in December. Paddy Rawal, a native of Mumbai who moved to the U.S. in 2001, has been in the restaurant business for nearly three decades. He opened Raaga in Santa Fe in 2011. In 2014, Rawal published his first cookbook, The Raaga Cookbook: Modern Indian Cuisine. A year later, he produced another, Curry, Korma & Kebab: A Culinary Journey of India. In 2016 Rawal appeared as a contestant on the Food Network’s Chopped and in 2020 he out-cooked star Bobby Flay on the Beat Bobby Flay show with a signature dish, chicken tikka masala. While Raaga is no longer open, Rawal launched Raaga-Go for takeout in fall, 2018.
Stop By The Affordable Arts At Fuller Lodge During WinterFest Week
Members of the Los Alamos High School Olions wrap gifts for Fuller Lodge Art Center patrons during Small Business Saturday. Photo Courtesy LAAC. Some of the items available at the Affordable Arts show at Fuller Lodge Art Center. Photo Courtesy LAAC. LAAC NEWS RELEASE. The Los Alamos Arts Council wants...
Laboratory Retiree Group Meets For First Tuesday Breakfast Dec. 6
Fully vaccinated Lab retirees (and potential retirees) are invited to drop in at the LRG monthly breakfast, Tuesday December 6, between the hours of 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. at the Morning Glory Restaurant, 1377 Diamond Drive, Los Alamos, across from the high school. Morning Glory serves a full breakfast and pastries. Retirees buy their breakfast; LRG will pay for coffee or tea. Contact sgirard@losalamos.com or 505-672-3497 for more information.
New Mexico Museum Of Natural History & Science To Participate In Old Town Holiday Stroll Dec. 2
The City of Albuquerque’s Old Town Holiday Stroll is returning Dec. 2 after a two-year hiatus, and the New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science (NMMNHS) is part of the festivities. The Old Town Holiday Stroll is an annual, all-ages event hosted by the City of Albuquerque, featuring...
Rio Rancho Winterfest: Parade, Santa, and hot chocolate
Winterfest will return to Campus Park at City Center on Friday, December 2. The City promises there will be plenty to do in between for the entire family. The event will start with a parade and end with a tree-lighting. Santa will be in town for some photos, there will...
Saturday Afternoon Views From The ‘Other’ Side Of The Rio Grande
The Los Alamos Reporter played hooky Saturday and visited the ‘other side’ of the Rio Grande at the Buckman Diversion. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com. The Rio Grande flowing through the Buckman Diversion area. To get there, take the Camino de la Tierra exit from NM599 and follow the signs. There are several miles of dirt roads so be sure to drive a vehicle with higher clearance. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com.
Santa Mailbox Has Appeared In Front Of Pet Pangaea, LLC Where You Can Mail Your Letter To Santa
Pet Pangaea LLC owner Cyndi Wells stands beside a Santa mailbox that has appeared in front of the store. Courtesy photo. Pet Pangaea LLC is excited to announce that a Santa mailbox has appeared in front of their store. Pet Pangaea LLC is a local pet supply store offering high-quality pet food and supplies, located in Los Alamos, NM. Known for its 24/7 client service, Pet Pangaea is a staple of the community.
New Mexico Manhattan Project featured in new passport stamp set
LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The history of the Manhattan Project is front and center in the 2023 “Passport to your National Parks” stamp set. The stamps are a collector’s item designed to help educate and inspire U.S. National Park visitors. Since 1986, the “Passport to your National Parks” commemorative stamps have been a family favorite for […]
Amber Dawn Bear Robe, Moving Indigenous Fashion Forward
Giving the audience an experience they can not find anywhere else – curator of the Indigenous fashion show at the Santa Fe Indian Market, Amber Dawn Bear Robe’s mission is to establish a platform for Native fashion and designers. THE DAYTON CONTEMPORARY DANCE COMPANY. Rooted in the civil...
Santa Fe Community College Moves Fall 2022 Commencement Ceremony To Spring 2023
SANTA FE — To maximize engagement and keep the campus community as safe as possible during a particularly active cold, flu and COVID season, Santa Fe Community College (SFCC) will postpone its 2022 fall commencement ceremony – originally scheduled for Dec. 10, 2022. The ceremony will be combined...
Annual Santa Fe Plaza lighting, happening tonight
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe will be hosting its annual Holiday Plaza light celebration on November 25. City staff has been hard at work by hanging 30,000 energy-efficient LED lights and decorating around the Plaza. Attendees can enjoy live entertainment by Bells of St. Francis, Sol Fire, Santo Nino Choir, and […]
Santa Fe, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Festival of Trees happening in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque Hotel was filled with holiday spirit for the 2022 Festival of Trees. The event is held by the Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation at the Marriot in Uptown which features 65 decorated trees. The trees on display are for sale and the proceeds go to the foundation to support child patients. […]
Sights and Sounds: Indian Center Thanksgiving
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Indian Center held its annual Thanksgiving meal at their Texas Street location on Wednesday. Head cook Gordon Joe said the center expected around 250 people to come over for the feast. People from the community were able to come and help themselves to some traditional Thanksgiving food. “I prepared […]
Albuquerque Animal Welfare extends Black Friday sale
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department will be extending its Black Friday pet adoption event. The Black Friday sale offers waived adoption fees for animals. The department states that 40 animals were able to find their forever homes on Friday. Today and tomorrow the event will continue at all shelter locations. Each adoption […]
Excellence in Indigenous Fashion Was on Display at the Santa Fe Indian Market
In honour of the Santa Fe Indian Market’s 100th anniversary, discover some of the event’s top fashion talents. One hundred years of fashion can feel like a long time, with styles evolving and, more often than not, returning. (We see you, low-rise jeans.) But for the designers who took part in the 100th edition of the Santa Fe Indian Market in New Mexico, clothing is about so much more than trends.
Free tattoo event to provide gifts for kids
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One local business is offering a permanent thank you for buying a toy for a kid in need. The fourth annual ‘Tats for Toys’ is happening at Kool Kids Tattoo. Kool Kids Tattoo says all people have to do is bring in $30 worth of unopened toys and individuals will get a […]
Daily Postcard: Pair Of Turkeys Spotted At Bandelier
Daily Postcard: A pair of turkeys is spotted Tuesday strolling around Bandelier National Monument. Turkeys were an essential component in the lives of the Ancestral Pueblo people who lived at Bandelier for more than 400 years (1150 CE – 1550 CE). Evidence suggests that indigenous people had domesticated turkeys more than 2,000 years ago in the American Southwest. Initially, it appears these birds were valued more for utilitarian purposes than for meat. Feathers from turkeys were twined with yucca fibers to make warm blankets, bones were carved into tools, flutes and whistles and paint could be made with turkey egg yolks. Courtesy/BNM.
Current Version Of Lighting Section Of Proposed Revision Of Chapter 16 Development Code
Los Alamos County is at last on the threshold of adopting a new lighting ordinance, which should make it possible for our community to join our neighbor, the Valles Caldera National Preserve, as one of 200-plus internationally recognized Dark Sky Places (see the website of the International Dark-Sky Association — www.darksy.org). The new lighting ordinance under consideration is part of the massive rewrite of the County’s Development Code, which will be considered by the County Council in a public hearing this coming Wednesday, Nov. 30 starting at 6 pm.
