New Los Alamos Chamber member Raaga-Go will begin delivering gourmet Indian food twice per month to Los Alamos and White Rock in December. Paddy Rawal, a native of Mumbai who moved to the U.S. in 2001, has been in the restaurant business for nearly three decades. He opened Raaga in Santa Fe in 2011. In 2014, Rawal published his first cookbook, The Raaga Cookbook: Modern Indian Cuisine. A year later, he produced another, Curry, Korma & Kebab: A Culinary Journey of India. In 2016 Rawal appeared as a contestant on the Food Network’s Chopped and in 2020 he out-cooked star Bobby Flay on the Beat Bobby Flay show with a signature dish, chicken tikka masala. While Raaga is no longer open, Rawal launched Raaga-Go for takeout in fall, 2018.

LOS ALAMOS, NM ・ 20 HOURS AGO