India batting icon Virat Kohli’s latest Twitter post sent the internet into a frenzy on Saturday and even led to his retirement rumors on the influential messaging app. Virat Kohli, who is at present resting at home alongside other senior players like skipper Rohit Sharma, vice-captain KL Rahul, spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, and pacer Mohammed Shami took to the microblogging platform to share a picture of his match-winning knock against Pakistan in the recently concluded T20 World Cup in Australia.
Team India supporters are ripping into Rishabh Pant for his continuing failures in limited-overs cricket as he was dismissed cheaply in the first ODI against New Zealand on Friday. Not only the Men in Blue lost the match by seven wickets, but Rishabh Pant too could only make 15 runs in the contest.
Sanju Samson was not included in India’s playing XI once again on Sunday after being given an opportunity in the first ODI against New Zealand in Auckland. While he failed to put up a big score on the board with the bat, his 38-ball 36 was instrumental in his 96-run partnership with Shreyas Iyer which allowed India to cross the 300-run barrier. But skipper Shikhar Dhawan’s decision to leave him out of the side in the second game left Indian cricket supporters fuming who went on to call it a curious case of “favoritism” in the Indian camp.
Ruturaj Gaikwad has become the first cricketer to hit seven sixes in one over in a limited-overs match. The India batter, 25, broke the record in a Vijay Hazare Trophy quarter-final, playing for Maharashtra against Uttar Pradesh in Ahmedabad on Monday. Left-arm spinner Shiva Singh was the bowler hit for...
While Brazil faced off with Switzerland at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Monday, they were without their best player in Neymar as the star winger continues to deal with an ankle injury. While Neymar wasn’t on the field, the superstar could be seen in the crowd cheering on his team. Only, it wasn’t actually […] The post Epic Neymar impersonator has fans all over him during Brazil vs. Switzerland at World Cup appeared first on ClutchPoints.
