Sanju Samson was not included in India’s playing XI once again on Sunday after being given an opportunity in the first ODI against New Zealand in Auckland. While he failed to put up a big score on the board with the bat, his 38-ball 36 was instrumental in his 96-run partnership with Shreyas Iyer which allowed India to cross the 300-run barrier. But skipper Shikhar Dhawan’s decision to leave him out of the side in the second game left Indian cricket supporters fuming who went on to call it a curious case of “favoritism” in the Indian camp.

1 DAY AGO