Houston Texans grades: Good, bad and ugly from loss to Dolphins
Despite a horrendous start, it wasn't all bad for the Texans on Sunday.
Harbaugh, Lamar Jackson met after 'out of character' tweet
Ravens coach John Harbaugh said he has spoken to Lamar Jackson about the quarterback's vulgar tweet in response to an online critic. Harbaugh called the tweet "out of character" for the QB.
Chiefs to sign WR Bryan Edwards to practice squad
Melvin Gordon wasn’t the only big addition the Kansas City Chiefs made to the practice squad on Monday. According to the NFL’s personnel notice for Monday, the Chiefs have signed former Las Vegas Raiders third-round draft pick Bryan Edwards to the practice squad. A standout in college at South Carolina, Edwards holds a number of career records for the Gamecocks including receptions (234), receiving yards (3,045) and receiving touchdowns (22). His college success made the 6-3 and 212-pound wideout an intriguing pickup for the Raiders, even with some injuries during the pre-draft process, but that wouldn’t last.
Justin Verlander reportedly meeting with Dodgers on Monday
The reigning AL Cy Young has a wealth of suitors in free agency.
Report: Houston Astros finalizing deal with former MVP Jose Abreu
The World Series champs appear to have made an upgrade at first base.
