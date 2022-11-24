Melvin Gordon wasn’t the only big addition the Kansas City Chiefs made to the practice squad on Monday. According to the NFL’s personnel notice for Monday, the Chiefs have signed former Las Vegas Raiders third-round draft pick Bryan Edwards to the practice squad. A standout in college at South Carolina, Edwards holds a number of career records for the Gamecocks including receptions (234), receiving yards (3,045) and receiving touchdowns (22). His college success made the 6-3 and 212-pound wideout an intriguing pickup for the Raiders, even with some injuries during the pre-draft process, but that wouldn’t last.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 21 MINUTES AGO