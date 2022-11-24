ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Afton, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Franklin County Free Press

Robin Dale Collins obituary 1956~2022

Robin Dale Collins (Blue), 66, formerly of Dry Run, passed away November 25, 2022, at Havencrest Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Monongahela, Pa. She had been residing with her daughter, son-in-law, Amanda and Mark Jones, and granddaughter, Katherine Chapman, in Belle Vernon, PA prior to her illness. She was preceded...
MONONGAHELA, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Robert E “Bobby” Kayhoe 1970~2022

Robert E “Bobby” Kayhoe, Jr., 52, Orrtanna, PA passed away Friday, November 25, 2022 at his home after a long illness. He was born February 17, 1970 in Waynesboro, PA the son of the late Robert E. Kayhoe, Sr. and Brenda Reed Kayhoe of Waynesboro, PA. Bob is survived by his wife Jeanette Re Kayhoe.
ORRTANNA, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Sandra Lynn McCulloh obituary 1942~2022

Sandra Lynn McCulloh (Ehrhart), 80, of Greencastle, PA died November 26, 2022. Born October 23, 1942 in Chambersburg, she was a daughter of the late Ronald O. and Mary K. (Mortor) Ehrhart. Sandy was a 1960 graduate of Greencastle High School. She married Robert D. McCulloh, of Mercersburg, PA, in...
GREENCASTLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Rachel D Fleagle obituary 1938~2022

Rachel D Fleagle, loving mother and grandmother, 84, passed away peacefully at her home in Fannettsburg, PA on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. She was born on Nov. 14, 1938, in Doylesburg, PA and was the last surviving child born to the late Harry V. McLaughlin and Olive (Happle) McLaughlin. She...
FANNETTSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Carolyn Mae Shatzer obituary 1942~2022

Carolyn Mae Shatzer, 80, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away November 24, 2022, at home. She was born on January 24, 1942, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania to the late Joseph Shockey and Catherine (Foreman) Shockey Scott. Carolyn is survived by her loving husband, Garry W. Shatzer, her mother, Catherine Scott, and her...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Nancy Lee Stouffer obituary 1939~2022

Mrs. Nancy Lee Stouffer (Wink), 82, of Marion, PA, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, November 23, 2022, in her home. Born December 10, 1939, in Waynesboro, PA, she was the daughter of the late Robert and O`Greta (Grove) Wink. She graduated from Greencastle High School with the class of 1957. She...
MARION, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Keith M Alexander obituary 1976~2022

Keith M Alexander, 46, of Shippensburg, departed this life with his loving family at his side, on the morning of Friday, November 25, 2022, at UPMC Pinnacle Carlisle Hospital. He was born on October 23, 1976, in Carlisle, the son of Sharon (Porter) Alexander and the late Kenneth “Kenny” Alexander.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
NBC Washington

Thanksgiving Baby Born Along I-270 in Maryland

A Thanksgiving baby was born along Interstate 270 in Maryland not long after midnight Thursday morning. “So, I went from having one passenger to two screaming passengers,” said Brandon Fischer of Georgetown, Maryland. “It was the wildest thing.”. He and his wife, Tiffany, will remember the day because...
MARYLAND STATE
Franklin County Free Press

Police: Texas man sought in local crime

A Texas man accused of diverting stolen money to his bank account has prompted Chambersburg Police Department to asjk for the public’s help in finding him. Uwakwe Oko, 49, of Sugar Land, Texas, received a large sum of stolen money in a bank account, police said. He then transferred the money to a separate personal account. He then wrote checks to himself from for cash.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Fire police shut down Main Street

Fire police shut down South Main Street in Chambersburg Sunday while first responders rescued a person trapped in a vehicle involved in a two-car crash. Rescuers arriving at the intersection of South Main and Derbyshire found a vehicle rolled over against a pole. Two of the occupants were outside the vehicle. One was trapped inside.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
local21news.com

Six injured in mass casualty tree collision in Chambersburg

FRANKLIN COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — Six are injured, according to Franklin Fire officials, following an incredibly destructive tree collision in Chambersburg. Authorities say that the "mass casualty" accident had occurred on Nov. 23 on the 600 block of Boyer Mill Rd. at around 1 p.m. Police say that the...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Robert E Taubensee obituary 1833~2022

Mr. Robert E Taubensee, 89, a resident of Michaux Manor, Fayetteville, PA and formerly of Gettysburg, PA passed away Friday, November 18, 2022. Born August 24, 1933 in Canton, OH, Mr. Taubensee graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Meteorology. He was employed as a Meteorologist with the...
FAYETTEVILLE, PA
local21news.com

Coroner called to crash in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — York emergency dispatch confirmed reports of a vehicle crash reported shortly after 10 a.m., on November 28. According to dispatch the crash involved one vehicle with at least one person trapped inside. Dispatch also notes the coroner has been called to the scene. Check back...
YORK COUNTY, PA
DC News Now

‘Cybersecurity incident’ disrupts Washington County website, some services

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A “cybersecurity incident” on Thanksgiving caused a disruption to certain computer systems, including the county’s website and some services. As of Friday at 7:30 p.m., the disruption was affecting some capabilities at the Emergency Communications Center, but Danielle Weaver, Washington County Public Relations and Marketing Director, said in […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
Franklin County Free Press

Eugene “Gene” Robert Diem 1969~2022

Eugene “Gene” Robert Diem, age 53, of Shippensburg, passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022 at York Hospital. He was born April 18, 1969 in Lebanon, PA, as the son of Melvin and the late Grace (Sweigart) Diem. Eugene attended Culbertson Mennonite High School in Chambersburg. He worked as...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Larry Dean Lehman obituary 1941~2022

Larry Dean Lehman, 80, of Newville passed away Thursday November 24, 2022 in the Hershey Medical Center. He was born December 11, 1941 in Lower Mifflin Township a son of Dean W. and Vera Fay Swartz Lehman. Mr. Lehman is survived by his wife Miriam L. Asper Ott Lehman. He...
NEWVILLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Gary Alan Veirtz obituary 1956~2022

Gary Alan Veirtz, 66, passed away November 21, 2022, at home surrounded by his family. He was born August 12, 1956, in Frederick, Md, the son of the late Barbara Ann (Specht) and Charles Franklin Veirtz. Gary grew up in Frederick and graduated from Governor Thomas Johnson High School in...
FREDERICK, MD
Franklin County Free Press

Franklin County Free Press

Chambersburg, PA
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Franklin County Free Press is your local independent online news source, free to read.

 https://fcfreepresspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy