Robin Dale Collins obituary 1956~2022
Robin Dale Collins (Blue), 66, formerly of Dry Run, passed away November 25, 2022, at Havencrest Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Monongahela, Pa. She had been residing with her daughter, son-in-law, Amanda and Mark Jones, and granddaughter, Katherine Chapman, in Belle Vernon, PA prior to her illness. She was preceded...
Robert E “Bobby” Kayhoe 1970~2022
Robert E “Bobby” Kayhoe, Jr., 52, Orrtanna, PA passed away Friday, November 25, 2022 at his home after a long illness. He was born February 17, 1970 in Waynesboro, PA the son of the late Robert E. Kayhoe, Sr. and Brenda Reed Kayhoe of Waynesboro, PA. Bob is survived by his wife Jeanette Re Kayhoe.
Sandra Lynn McCulloh obituary 1942~2022
Sandra Lynn McCulloh (Ehrhart), 80, of Greencastle, PA died November 26, 2022. Born October 23, 1942 in Chambersburg, she was a daughter of the late Ronald O. and Mary K. (Mortor) Ehrhart. Sandy was a 1960 graduate of Greencastle High School. She married Robert D. McCulloh, of Mercersburg, PA, in...
Rachel D Fleagle obituary 1938~2022
Rachel D Fleagle, loving mother and grandmother, 84, passed away peacefully at her home in Fannettsburg, PA on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. She was born on Nov. 14, 1938, in Doylesburg, PA and was the last surviving child born to the late Harry V. McLaughlin and Olive (Happle) McLaughlin. She...
Carolyn Mae Shatzer obituary 1942~2022
Carolyn Mae Shatzer, 80, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away November 24, 2022, at home. She was born on January 24, 1942, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania to the late Joseph Shockey and Catherine (Foreman) Shockey Scott. Carolyn is survived by her loving husband, Garry W. Shatzer, her mother, Catherine Scott, and her...
Nancy Lee Stouffer obituary 1939~2022
Mrs. Nancy Lee Stouffer (Wink), 82, of Marion, PA, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, November 23, 2022, in her home. Born December 10, 1939, in Waynesboro, PA, she was the daughter of the late Robert and O`Greta (Grove) Wink. She graduated from Greencastle High School with the class of 1957. She...
Harold E “Gene” Martz obituary 1941~2022
Harold E “Gene” Martz, age 81, of McConnellsburg, PA, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at the Fulton County Medical Center in McConnellsburg, PA. Gene was born on March 1, 1941, in Hustontown, PA, the son of the late Harold and Grace Kerlin Martz. He married the...
4 transported after Maryland wreck involving Mon County ambulance
Four patients, including two Monongalia County EMS workers, were transported after a collision near Cumberland, Maryland on Wednesday.
Keith M Alexander obituary 1976~2022
Keith M Alexander, 46, of Shippensburg, departed this life with his loving family at his side, on the morning of Friday, November 25, 2022, at UPMC Pinnacle Carlisle Hospital. He was born on October 23, 1976, in Carlisle, the son of Sharon (Porter) Alexander and the late Kenneth “Kenny” Alexander.
NBC Washington
Thanksgiving Baby Born Along I-270 in Maryland
A Thanksgiving baby was born along Interstate 270 in Maryland not long after midnight Thursday morning. “So, I went from having one passenger to two screaming passengers,” said Brandon Fischer of Georgetown, Maryland. “It was the wildest thing.”. He and his wife, Tiffany, will remember the day because...
Police: Texas man sought in local crime
A Texas man accused of diverting stolen money to his bank account has prompted Chambersburg Police Department to asjk for the public’s help in finding him. Uwakwe Oko, 49, of Sugar Land, Texas, received a large sum of stolen money in a bank account, police said. He then transferred the money to a separate personal account. He then wrote checks to himself from for cash.
Fire police shut down Main Street
Fire police shut down South Main Street in Chambersburg Sunday while first responders rescued a person trapped in a vehicle involved in a two-car crash. Rescuers arriving at the intersection of South Main and Derbyshire found a vehicle rolled over against a pole. Two of the occupants were outside the vehicle. One was trapped inside.
local21news.com
Six injured in mass casualty tree collision in Chambersburg
FRANKLIN COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — Six are injured, according to Franklin Fire officials, following an incredibly destructive tree collision in Chambersburg. Authorities say that the "mass casualty" accident had occurred on Nov. 23 on the 600 block of Boyer Mill Rd. at around 1 p.m. Police say that the...
Robert E Taubensee obituary 1833~2022
Mr. Robert E Taubensee, 89, a resident of Michaux Manor, Fayetteville, PA and formerly of Gettysburg, PA passed away Friday, November 18, 2022. Born August 24, 1933 in Canton, OH, Mr. Taubensee graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Meteorology. He was employed as a Meteorologist with the...
local21news.com
Coroner called to crash in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — York emergency dispatch confirmed reports of a vehicle crash reported shortly after 10 a.m., on November 28. According to dispatch the crash involved one vehicle with at least one person trapped inside. Dispatch also notes the coroner has been called to the scene. Check back...
Severe weather canceled Bedford ‘Holiday Nights of Lights’ on Sunday
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The annual Bedford County “Holiday Nights of Lights” is canceled for Sunday, Nov. 27, due to severe weather. The annual lighting takes place at the Bedford County Fairgrounds and while it will not go on Sunday evening, they will resume the event on Dec. 2, 3 and 4 from 6 […]
‘Cybersecurity incident’ disrupts Washington County website, some services
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A “cybersecurity incident” on Thanksgiving caused a disruption to certain computer systems, including the county’s website and some services. As of Friday at 7:30 p.m., the disruption was affecting some capabilities at the Emergency Communications Center, but Danielle Weaver, Washington County Public Relations and Marketing Director, said in […]
Eugene “Gene” Robert Diem 1969~2022
Eugene “Gene” Robert Diem, age 53, of Shippensburg, passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022 at York Hospital. He was born April 18, 1969 in Lebanon, PA, as the son of Melvin and the late Grace (Sweigart) Diem. Eugene attended Culbertson Mennonite High School in Chambersburg. He worked as...
Larry Dean Lehman obituary 1941~2022
Larry Dean Lehman, 80, of Newville passed away Thursday November 24, 2022 in the Hershey Medical Center. He was born December 11, 1941 in Lower Mifflin Township a son of Dean W. and Vera Fay Swartz Lehman. Mr. Lehman is survived by his wife Miriam L. Asper Ott Lehman. He...
Gary Alan Veirtz obituary 1956~2022
Gary Alan Veirtz, 66, passed away November 21, 2022, at home surrounded by his family. He was born August 12, 1956, in Frederick, Md, the son of the late Barbara Ann (Specht) and Charles Franklin Veirtz. Gary grew up in Frederick and graduated from Governor Thomas Johnson High School in...
