LOS ANGELES -- The LA Clippers will continue to be without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George through at least Sunday. Clippers head coach Ty Lue said Leonard, George and Luke Kennard remain out for Sunday's game againstIndianadue to injuries. Lue, though, added that he doesn't believe the Clippers will be without their two stars for an extended period of time.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO