ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC7 Los Angeles

Clippers' Kawhi Leonard, Paul George to remain out Sunday due to injuries, Ty Lue says

LOS ANGELES -- The LA Clippers will continue to be without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George through at least Sunday. Clippers head coach Ty Lue said Leonard, George and Luke Kennard remain out for Sunday's game againstIndianadue to injuries. Lue, though, added that he doesn't believe the Clippers will be without their two stars for an extended period of time.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC7 Los Angeles

Lakers' Anthony Davis (calf) sits out; should return Monday

SAN ANTONIO -- TheLos Angeles Lakersexpect star big man Anthony Davisto return Monday night against Indiana, sources told ESPN. The eight-time All-Star sat out the143-138 winSaturday night over theSan Antonio Spursbecause of a left calf contusion. "He was kicked at some point in the second half [Friday] night and it's...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC7 Los Angeles

Portland plays conference rival Los Angeles

Los Angeles Clippers (12-9, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (11-9, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles plays Portland in Western Conference action Tuesday. The Trail Blazers have gone 8-4 against Western Conference teams. Portland is eighth in the Western Conference with 10.6 offensive...
PORTLAND, OR
ABC7 Los Angeles

Los Angeles takes home win streak into matchup with Indiana

Indiana Pacers (11-8, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (7-11, 13th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Lakers take on Indiana. The Lakers have gone 5-5 in home games. Los Angeles is last...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy