Clippers' Kawhi Leonard, Paul George to remain out Sunday due to injuries, Ty Lue says
LOS ANGELES -- The LA Clippers will continue to be without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George through at least Sunday. Clippers head coach Ty Lue said Leonard, George and Luke Kennard remain out for Sunday's game againstIndianadue to injuries. Lue, though, added that he doesn't believe the Clippers will be without their two stars for an extended period of time.
Westbrook, Hield, Turner: Five questions to answer before the proposed Lakers-Pacers trade
After the Indiana Pacers play the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday at Crypto.com Arena and continue on the road to Sacramento, center Myles Turner might have mixed feelings about boarding the team plane instead of staying in L.A. Last month, after trade talks between the Pacers and Lakers fizzled just...
Lakers' Anthony Davis (calf) sits out; should return Monday
SAN ANTONIO -- TheLos Angeles Lakersexpect star big man Anthony Davisto return Monday night against Indiana, sources told ESPN. The eight-time All-Star sat out the143-138 winSaturday night over theSan Antonio Spursbecause of a left calf contusion. "He was kicked at some point in the second half [Friday] night and it's...
LeBron James, Anthony Davis take over in 4th quarter as Lakers pick up first road win
SAN ANTONIO --Los Angeles LakersstarLeBron James returned Friday night against the San Antonio Spurs following a five-game absence because of a left groin strainand teamed withAnthony Davisto take control in the fourth quarter. "The fourth quarter has always been my favorite quarter," James said after scoring eight of his 21...
Portland plays conference rival Los Angeles
Los Angeles Clippers (12-9, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (11-9, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles plays Portland in Western Conference action Tuesday. The Trail Blazers have gone 8-4 against Western Conference teams. Portland is eighth in the Western Conference with 10.6 offensive...
Los Angeles takes home win streak into matchup with Indiana
Indiana Pacers (11-8, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (7-11, 13th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Lakers take on Indiana. The Lakers have gone 5-5 in home games. Los Angeles is last...
