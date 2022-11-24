ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaffney, SC

Upstate veterans home in need of more direct care staff

By Alessandra Young
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iw0qP_0jM3josz00

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A home for our nation’s heroes is in need of more nurses and CNAs.

The Palmetto Patriots Home, located in Gaffney, has a mission to help serve veterans, but they need a little bit more help in doing that.

The home said they’re in huge need of direct caregivers, so they can help serve more veterans and open more homes within their community.

“We just love this place. We love Palmetto Patriots. Everybody here loves this place,” said Charles Davis.

Charles Davis served in the Navy for eight years and moved to Palmetto Patriots in April.

“Finally, people in America, people in the state of South Carolina know that veterans do exist and that veterans need a place like this,” he said.

He told 7NEWS it is his home away from home.

“The CNAs and Nurses are the backbone to what we do today,” said Davis.

The former sailor said the staff helps them all the time.

“They have a set schedule of what medications we take, if you need anything else, all you do is punch a call button and within 10 minutes, you are helped,” he said.

They need more help in assisting their veterans.

“There’s a huge demand for nurses, in particular, RNs, LPNs, and CNAs here. I don’t know that we can hire enough,” said Greg McNeill.

Greg McNeill is the administrator of Palmetto Patriots Home. He said this start-up has 51 veterans and can take up to 104.

“This is a way to continue to serve, the veterans here are just a great group of people,” he said.

Their staff has all hands on deck providing skilled nursing care.

“It could be somebody that maybe had a stroke and then don’t have the mobility that they had before,” said McNeill. “Maybe it’s somebody that needs help with their ADLs, activities of daily living.”

To become a resident, McNeill said you have to have lived in South Carolina for over a year along with other basic requirements.

“You had to be honorably discharged from active-duty service and then you need to meet the level of care for skilled nursing care,” he said.

McNeill said the cost is about $2,000 a month for 24-hour, skilled nursing care. If a veteran is at least 70% service-connected disabled, then the cost of care is free.

They’re looking to hire 30 to 50 more direct care staff. So, they never have to turn a man or woman of service away.

“Well, certainly that would be a concern, we haven’t gotten there yet,” said McNeill. “I would like to open things faster than what we are.”

With four of their eight homes open, they hope to continue to open more doors for our nation’s heroes.

McNeill said they’re on track with opening their fifth home in the beginning of April.

If you have a loved one who is a veteran and fits the criteria, want to apply to become a part of their staff, or want to learn more, click here .

You can also call (864) 649-2000 or contact one of the people listed below.:

  • Greg McNeill, Administrator: gmcneill@hmrvsi.com
  • Jenna Camp, Admissions Nurse: jcamp@hmrvsi.com
  • Arvin Dewberry, Human Resources: adewberry@hmrvsi.com
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
golaurens.com

Residents complain about explosions, gunfire at Sawmill Training Complex

For the second time in four years, the Sawmill Training Complex near Laurens has been brought before the County Council for complaints about noise and flying bullets. This time, it was because of an event titled The All-American Machine Gun Show, originally held at a site in Kentucky that has been shut down. It was Oct. 14 and 15. Owners said when they were informed about problems on Friday, they made changes and there were no adverse reports on Saturday.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Greenville County Schools offer free drive-thru flu, COVID-19 testing

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Greenville County Schools is now offering free drive-thru flu and COVID-19 testing. The free testing started Monday and is available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the following locations: Fountain Inn High School, Mt. Anderson Support Center and Northside Park.
GREENVILLE, SC
WITN

Memorial services scheduled for WBTV pilot Chip Tayag

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Memorial services for WBTV Chip Tayag have been scheduled for next week following the tragic helicopter crash that took his life and that of meteorologist Jason Myers this past Tuesday. Visitation is set for Tuesday, Nov. 29, from 6-8 p.m. at the Palmetto Funeral Home on...
FORT MILL, SC
Aviation International News

First F-16 Fighter Rolls Out at New Greenville Assembly Line

Lockheed Martin has rolled out the first new-build F-16C/D Block 70/72 fighter. The aircraft is also the first F-16 to be produced at the new factory in Greenville, South Carolina. The aircraft, which is also the first of 16 Block 70 aircraft on order for the Royal Bahraini Air Force...
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

41K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy