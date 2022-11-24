ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

ClutchPoints

Celtics handed worrisome Jayson Tatum injury news

The Boston Celtics are taking a cautious approach to Jayson Tatum’s sprained left ankle, and rightfully so. The team released its injury report for Sunday’s game against the Washington Wizards on Saturday, with the superstar forward listed as out due to his balky left ankle. Tatum was questionable...
BOSTON, MA
LeBron James wanted to ‘do something’ to Zach Collins after bloody Russell Westbrook incident

LeBron James and Russell Westbrook’s relationship has been a source of speculation since midway through last season — particularly during NBA Summer League. On Saturday, however, during the Los Angeles Lakers’ fourth win in five games — a defenseless 143-138 victory over the San Antonio Spurs (L.A.’s third win this week over S.A.) — the […] The post LeBron James wanted to ‘do something’ to Zach Collins after bloody Russell Westbrook incident appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
1 Sixers player who must be traded soon

The Philadelphia 76ers entered the 2022-23 NBA season full of expectations. After failing to reach the Eastern Conference Finals last season, the Sixers want to finally advance further and return to the NBA Finals since the Allen Iverson years. So far, things are been far from perfect. Philadelphia is only...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBA Power Rankings, Week 7: Warriors, Cavs bounce back as Mavs, Jazz fall

In a league like the NBA, depth will eventually make an indelible impact on a team’s fortunes, and we see that here in our Week 7 NBA Power Rankings. That’s also what we have seen as we enter the last few days of November. On one hand, some ballyhooed teams with big names are finally playing to their potential. On the other hand, several teams that started strong are now getting a strong dose of reality. The Warriors, Cavs, and Pelicans are examples of the former, while the Jazz, Mavs, and Blazers represent the latter. As we begin the final month of the calendar year this week, it will certainly be very interesting to see which teams will continue to rise to the top.
Raptors star Fred VanVleet drops Scottie Barnes-Kevin Durant trade take

The Toronto Raptors emerged as one of Kevin Durant’s potential destinations last summer when he demanded a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. This wasn’t just baseless rumors either, as the Raptors were supposedly one of the few teams that actually had a shot to land the former league MVP. KD himself stated in the past that he wanted to play for the Raptors, which only fueled his potential move to Toronto.
Timberwolves’ ugly Warriors loss draws Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns truth bomb from Austin Rivers

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 137-114 on Sunday. It was an underwhelming effort for Minnesota, as Golden State took care of business on the road. Austin Rivers got brutally honest on the Wolves’ most pressing concern following the game, per Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. “If we are going to play (big), we’ve […] The post Timberwolves’ ugly Warriors loss draws Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns truth bomb from Austin Rivers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
LeBron James makes history with unreal game against the Spurs

LeBron James recently returned to the Los Angeles Lakers lineup after dealing with an adductor strain and on Saturday he just added to his list of accomplishments. His statline of 39 points, 11 rebounds and seven made three-pointers made him the oldest player in NBA history to put up a game of at least 35 […] The post LeBron James makes history with unreal game against the Spurs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vin Diesel’s trip to Lakers game turns into a free Britney Griner IG post

Vin Diesel was in attendance for one of the Los Angeles Lakers’ games in the Crypto.com Arena. The Hollywood superstar then decided to use one of his photos from the occasion to send a message on Instagram involving Britney Griner. In his post, Diesel stated how he’s supporting the cause for Griner’s release from a […] The post Vin Diesel’s trip to Lakers game turns into a free Britney Griner IG post appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
LeBron James deletes tweet putting ‘corny’ clout chasers on blast

The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the hottest teams in basketball. Ever since starting out slow with a 2-10 record, the Lakers have won five of their last six and, at 7-11, are just two games back of a play-in spot. After early signs pointed to the possibility of Los Angeles squandering another year of LeBron James’ career, the team has responded in a major way and is right back in the playoff hunt.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2 reasons Lakers’ Russell Westbrook trade with Pacers fell apart before season

The Los Angeles Lakers had long been rumored to be mulling a blockbuster Russell Westbrook trade which would see Pacers’ Buddy Hield and Myles Turner head to L.A. While nothing ever materialized, the trade rumors surrounding Russ, and the likelihood of Indiana as a landing spot, have not ceased. Now, it’s been revealed why the […] The post 2 reasons Lakers’ Russell Westbrook trade with Pacers fell apart before season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
LeBron James drops truth bomb on youth basketball schedules as Bronny, Bryce star

Youth basketball has grown leaps and bounds since Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was in high school 20 years ago. Many athletes now constantly have tournaments to attend and places to travel, and basketball has become a year-round sport for these kids.  James is one of many individuals skeptical of youth basketball schedules and […] The post LeBron James drops truth bomb on youth basketball schedules as Bronny, Bryce star appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Association Episode 3 Review: Funniest moments, easter eggs, & more

It has been more than a month since the current season started and fans are deep down in everything NBA. Along with the action on the court, those who love the game are in for a treat as The Association is back with a new installment this week. With all of what’s happening in the league, on and off the court, there’s really a lot to take in from the latest chapter of this ClutchPoints animated series. We take a look at this The Association episode 3 review, the easter eggs that come with it, and all the funniest moments in between.
Los Angeles, CA
