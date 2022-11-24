Read full article on original website
Celtics handed worrisome Jayson Tatum injury news
The Boston Celtics are taking a cautious approach to Jayson Tatum’s sprained left ankle, and rightfully so. The team released its injury report for Sunday’s game against the Washington Wizards on Saturday, with the superstar forward listed as out due to his balky left ankle. Tatum was questionable...
Ja Morant’s 10-word call-out of Klay Thompson, Ben Simmons haters
Ja Morant may be one of the NBA’s most prominent trash-talkers today. The Memphis Grizzlies star point guard is a menace on the court, due to his trash talking antics. It backfires on him sometimes, but at the end of the day, Morant just wants to talk smack against his fellow competitors.
Jaylen Brown fires stern Celtics warning to NBA after latest win without Jayson Tatum
The Boston Celtics continue to prove they are the best team in the NBA after their latest win against the Washington Wizards, but Jaylen Brown thinks they have yet to reach their peak. Brown has every reason to say that, though, as the Celtics took down the Bradley Beal-led Wizards...
Austin Reaves roasts LeBron James after 39-point outburst in Lakers win vs. Spurs
The Los Angeles Lakers are finally starting to show some promise. They have won five of their last six games, including a tight win over the San Antonio Spurs. LeBron James delivered a masterpiece with a season-high 39 points on 11-21 shooting. James came through with a massive performance against...
LeBron James wanted to ‘do something’ to Zach Collins after bloody Russell Westbrook incident
LeBron James and Russell Westbrook’s relationship has been a source of speculation since midway through last season — particularly during NBA Summer League. On Saturday, however, during the Los Angeles Lakers’ fourth win in five games — a defenseless 143-138 victory over the San Antonio Spurs (L.A.’s third win this week over S.A.) — the […] The post LeBron James wanted to ‘do something’ to Zach Collins after bloody Russell Westbrook incident appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ja Morant goes 100% Jordan with insane reverse layup hops; Twitter goes wild
Ja Morant has more than his share of highlight reel plays in his early career and on Sunday he added one more. In the Memphis Grizzlies game against the New York Knicks, Morant drove baseline, was met at the rim by two defenders, hung in the air as he sailed between both of them and completed the reverse layup.
LeBron James reacts to former Lakers teammate Ivica Zubac nearly dropping a 30-30 game
LeBron James’ debut season with the Los Angeles Lakers didn’t go as planned. James missed considerable time due to a groin injury, and the Lakers, in desperation mode to bolster the team’s shooting, traded away promising third-year center Ivica Zubac (along with Michael Beasley) in exchange for Mike Muscala.
1 Sixers player who must be traded soon
The Philadelphia 76ers entered the 2022-23 NBA season full of expectations. After failing to reach the Eastern Conference Finals last season, the Sixers want to finally advance further and return to the NBA Finals since the Allen Iverson years. So far, things are been far from perfect. Philadelphia is only...
Lakers star LeBron James’ monster alley-oop jam from Russell Westbrook has NBA Twitter going crazy
LeBron James turned back the clock on Saturday night with a vintage performance for the Los Angeles Lakers against the San Antonio Spurs. One play summed up his incredible display of athleticism, though, and that’s when he rose in the second quarter for a monster alley-oop slam. Naturally the...
NBA Power Rankings, Week 7: Warriors, Cavs bounce back as Mavs, Jazz fall
In a league like the NBA, depth will eventually make an indelible impact on a team’s fortunes, and we see that here in our Week 7 NBA Power Rankings. That’s also what we have seen as we enter the last few days of November. On one hand, some ballyhooed teams with big names are finally playing to their potential. On the other hand, several teams that started strong are now getting a strong dose of reality. The Warriors, Cavs, and Pelicans are examples of the former, while the Jazz, Mavs, and Blazers represent the latter. As we begin the final month of the calendar year this week, it will certainly be very interesting to see which teams will continue to rise to the top.
Myles Turner makes change that will have Lakers fans raising eyebrows amid trade rumors
Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner has been the subject of trade rumors for years now. That noise has never been stronger with LeBron James’ Los Angeles Lakers reportedly hot on his trail. Amidst what’s been a career-best season for Myles Turner thus far, the value of his services is...
Raptors star Fred VanVleet drops Scottie Barnes-Kevin Durant trade take
The Toronto Raptors emerged as one of Kevin Durant’s potential destinations last summer when he demanded a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. This wasn’t just baseless rumors either, as the Raptors were supposedly one of the few teams that actually had a shot to land the former league MVP. KD himself stated in the past that he wanted to play for the Raptors, which only fueled his potential move to Toronto.
Timberwolves’ ugly Warriors loss draws Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns truth bomb from Austin Rivers
The Golden State Warriors defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 137-114 on Sunday. It was an underwhelming effort for Minnesota, as Golden State took care of business on the road. Austin Rivers got brutally honest on the Wolves’ most pressing concern following the game, per Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. “If we are going to play (big), we’ve […] The post Timberwolves’ ugly Warriors loss draws Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns truth bomb from Austin Rivers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James makes history with unreal game against the Spurs
LeBron James recently returned to the Los Angeles Lakers lineup after dealing with an adductor strain and on Saturday he just added to his list of accomplishments. His statline of 39 points, 11 rebounds and seven made three-pointers made him the oldest player in NBA history to put up a game of at least 35 […] The post LeBron James makes history with unreal game against the Spurs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Odds: Cavaliers vs. Raptors prediction, odds and pick – 11/28/2022
The Cleveland Cavaliers will travel across the border to take on the Toronto Raptors in a Monday night NBA matchup at Scotiabank Arena. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Cavaliers-Raptors prediction and pick, laid out below. Cleveland has...
Vin Diesel’s trip to Lakers game turns into a free Britney Griner IG post
Vin Diesel was in attendance for one of the Los Angeles Lakers’ games in the Crypto.com Arena. The Hollywood superstar then decided to use one of his photos from the occasion to send a message on Instagram involving Britney Griner. In his post, Diesel stated how he’s supporting the cause for Griner’s release from a […] The post Vin Diesel’s trip to Lakers game turns into a free Britney Griner IG post appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James deletes tweet putting ‘corny’ clout chasers on blast
The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the hottest teams in basketball. Ever since starting out slow with a 2-10 record, the Lakers have won five of their last six and, at 7-11, are just two games back of a play-in spot. After early signs pointed to the possibility of Los Angeles squandering another year of LeBron James’ career, the team has responded in a major way and is right back in the playoff hunt.
2 reasons Lakers’ Russell Westbrook trade with Pacers fell apart before season
The Los Angeles Lakers had long been rumored to be mulling a blockbuster Russell Westbrook trade which would see Pacers’ Buddy Hield and Myles Turner head to L.A. While nothing ever materialized, the trade rumors surrounding Russ, and the likelihood of Indiana as a landing spot, have not ceased. Now, it’s been revealed why the […] The post 2 reasons Lakers’ Russell Westbrook trade with Pacers fell apart before season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James drops truth bomb on youth basketball schedules as Bronny, Bryce star
Youth basketball has grown leaps and bounds since Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was in high school 20 years ago. Many athletes now constantly have tournaments to attend and places to travel, and basketball has become a year-round sport for these kids. James is one of many individuals skeptical of youth basketball schedules and […] The post LeBron James drops truth bomb on youth basketball schedules as Bronny, Bryce star appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Association Episode 3 Review: Funniest moments, easter eggs, & more
It has been more than a month since the current season started and fans are deep down in everything NBA. Along with the action on the court, those who love the game are in for a treat as The Association is back with a new installment this week. With all of what’s happening in the league, on and off the court, there’s really a lot to take in from the latest chapter of this ClutchPoints animated series. We take a look at this The Association episode 3 review, the easter eggs that come with it, and all the funniest moments in between.
