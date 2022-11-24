ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sporting News

What channel is Packers vs. Eagles on today? Schedule, time for 'Sunday Night Football' in Week 12

The Packers and Eagles are trending in opposite directions, just like everyone thought. Green Bay was a popular pick to make — and win — Super Bowl 56, but after a "Thursday Night Football" loss to the Titans in Week 11, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are spiraling and are in danger of missing out on the playoffs, unless they can start stringing together some miraculous wins.
GREEN BAY, WI
Sporting News

What time is the NFL game tonight? TV schedule, channel for Steelers vs. Colts in Week 12

"Monday Night Football" in Week 12 features a matchup of two sub.-500 AFC teams as the Steelers and Colts go head-to-head in prime time. The Steelers have one of the worst records in the AFC at 3-7. Pittsburgh was on the wrong end of a back-and-forth affair with the Bengals in Week 11, falling 37-30 to their division rival. Najee Harris rushed for 90 yards and two touchdowns, while rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett threw for 265 yards and a TD.
PITTSBURGH, PA

