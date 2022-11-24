Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
What channel is Packers vs. Eagles on today? Schedule, time for 'Sunday Night Football' in Week 12
The Packers and Eagles are trending in opposite directions, just like everyone thought. Green Bay was a popular pick to make — and win — Super Bowl 56, but after a "Thursday Night Football" loss to the Titans in Week 11, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are spiraling and are in danger of missing out on the playoffs, unless they can start stringing together some miraculous wins.
Sporting News
NFL standings: Updated AFC, NFC playoff picture for Week 12 of 2022 season
The 2022 NFL season is down to the final six weeks Although the playoff picture for the AFC and NFC won't be finalized until Week 18, it's time to keep looking at the updated standings and what teams would be in the playoffs if the season ended in Week 12.
NFL games today: Steelers vs Colts on Monday Night Football ends Week 12
Bookmark. Save. Favorite. Do your thing. This is the one-stop shop for everything NFL schedule-related heading into the 2022 season.
NFL Week 13 schedule, television information: How to watch Week 13 NFL games
NFL Week 13 begins with an AFC East showdown between the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football and it concludes with a Monday Night Football game between NFC South rivals in the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Check out our rundown of games from Thursday through Monday...
Sporting News
What time is the NFL game tonight? TV schedule, channel for Steelers vs. Colts in Week 12
"Monday Night Football" in Week 12 features a matchup of two sub.-500 AFC teams as the Steelers and Colts go head-to-head in prime time. The Steelers have one of the worst records in the AFC at 3-7. Pittsburgh was on the wrong end of a back-and-forth affair with the Bengals in Week 11, falling 37-30 to their division rival. Najee Harris rushed for 90 yards and two touchdowns, while rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett threw for 265 yards and a TD.
Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots odds: NFL Week 13 point spread, moneyline, total
The Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots play on Thursday Night Football in a game on the NFL Week 13 schedule. The Bills are a 5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The Bills are -220 on the moneyline in the game. The Patriots are +190. The over/under for the game...
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Atlanta Falcons odds: NFL Week 13 point spread, moneyline, total
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Atlanta Falcons play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 13 schedule. The Falcons are a 2-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The Falcons are -125 on the moneyline in the game. The Steelers are +105. The over/under for the game is set at...
Miami Dolphins vs. San Francisco 49ers odds: NFL Week 13 point spread, moneyline, total
The Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 13 schedule. The 49ers are a 3.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The 49ers are -180 on the moneyline in the game. The Dolphins are +155. The over/under for the game is set...
Indianapolis Colts vs. Dallas Cowboys odds: NFL Week 13 point spread, moneyline, total
The Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys play on Sunday Night Football in a game on the NFL Week 13 schedule. The Cowboys are a 9.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The Cowboys are -450 on the moneyline in the game. The Colts are +360. The over/under for the game is...
Washington Commanders vs. New York Giants odds: NFL Week 13 point spread, moneyline, total
The Washington Commanders and New York Giants play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 13 schedule. The Commanders are a 2.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The Commanders are -130 on the moneyline in the game. The Giants are +110. The over/under for the game is set...
Cleveland Browns vs. Houston Texans odds: NFL Week 13 point spread, moneyline, over/under
The Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 13 schedule. The Browns are a 7-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The Browns are -320 on the moneyline in the game. The Texans are +260. The over/under for the game is set at...
CBS Sports
How to watch 49ers vs. Saints: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
Current Records: New Orleans 4-7; San Francisco 6-4 The New Orleans Saints will square off against the San Francisco 49ers on the road at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins. The Saints were able to grind out...
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals odds: NFL Week 13 point spread, moneyline, total
The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 13 schedule. The Chiefs are a 2.5 point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook.The Chiefs are -135 on the moneyline in the game. The Bengals are +115. The over/under for the game is set...
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders odds: NFL Week 13 point spread, moneyline, total
The Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 13 schedule. The Chargers are a 2.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The Chargers are -130 on the moneyline in the game. The Raiders are +110. The over/under for the game is...
Comments / 0