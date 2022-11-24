Hawaii County and Maui police see more public interest in active shooter training

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It was a deadly week of mass shootings in the country, with nearly a dozen lives taken too soon from shootings inside businesses. These incidents happened thousands of miles away from Hawaii, but the danger that this could happen at any place, at any time is very real.

Five patrons at an LGBTQ+ bar in Colorado were killed Sunday morning; and a few days later, six others were shot and killed at a Walmart in Virginia.

The police departments on Hawaii County and Maui said they are getting more requests for active shooter training from the community in recent days.

Hawaii County Police Department Lt. James Gusman said, “It does put that in the back of your mind. If this happens, what my options are? And, I think anybody that has any kind of training is more likely to react accordingly.”

The Hawaii County Police Department provides community presentations at businesses, schools and other public spaces. The lessons go over how to react if faced with a dangerous situation.

The Maui Police Department also provides presentations; but in recent years, those presentations have evolved to real-life-like active shooter exercises. Police officers in plain clothes will play good and bad guys and shoot blanks. MPD Lt. Jan Pontanilla said these scenarios recreate the sounds, nerves and adrenaline one would experience under these situations.

Pontanilla said, “My opinion is if you don’t go through an actual exercise like that, you lose a lot of what you need to go through. A kind of reality-based training to prepare a person, in the event that something happens.”

There are usually three choices when facing danger: run, hide or fight. Officials said patrons who fought the gunman in Colorado Springs ultimately saved lives.

MPD Capt. Joy Medeiros said she wants people who have taken their active shooter presentation and exercise to be able to react under pressure and get others to also act quickly.

Medeiros said, “If something like this happens, they can run, they can yell out, RUN, HIDE or FIGHT. And almost everybody will understand what those action words mean.”

Police said the chances of encountering a mass shooting remain very low; but even from a distance, these tragedies leave a lasting impact.

Medeiros said, “Instead of thinking that these incidents will never happen here, think rather, it’s a matter of when it happens here. And when it does, we’ll be ready.”