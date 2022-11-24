ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

WBAY Green Bay

Shoppers line up for Black Friday sales

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Holiday customers are facing some of the highest inflation prices in decades, but that’s not stopping many of them from Black Friday shopping today. Heidi Datema, the store director at Meijer in Howard, says there was a line out the door this morning. “We...
HOWARD, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Gerds/Review: Where to see holiday favorites

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In this holiday season, many people find comfort in their favorites. Here are some of the popular titles being performed live in our region this season. Hundreds of our friends and neighbors are preparing to celebrate – on stage – in a wide variety...
GREEN BAY, WI
gbnewsnetwork.com

The Great Gift Card Giveaway

The Great Gift Card Giveaway is right around the corner! If you want good Black Friday and Small Business Saturday deals without having to catch an elbow to the eye, come shop at The Heel – 930 Waube Lane, in Ashwaubenon. Spend $100 to Win a Gift Card from...
ASHWAUBENON, WI
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service.
WISCONSIN STATE
wapl.com

Green Bay Habitat For Humanity twice hit by thieves

GREEN BAY, Wis–The Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity says it has been the victim of recent thefts. According to a post on the group’s Facebook page, someone stole a large item from a metals recycling bin that would like have been sold for considerable revenue. In another...
GREEN BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

Two Guernsey Girls Creamery expanding in Freedom

(WFRV) – It is egg nog season at Two Guernsey Girls Creamery in Freedom. The small batch creamery makes milk, flavored milk, and curds at their factory. They have an A2 herd of cows, meaning they only carry the A2 protein which is easier for some people to digest. The business is also expanding thanks […]
FREEDOM, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Accidental Shooting At The Fox River Mall

GRAND CHUTE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A 21-year-old Wausau man is recovering after accidentally shooting himself at the Fox River Mall on Black Friday. The Grand Chute Police Department as well as firefighters and paramedics responded to the Fox River Mall parking lot. The initial investigation shows that the man...
GRAND CHUTE, WI
wapl.com

Starlite Club in Kaukauna is shutting its doors

The Starlite Club in Kaukauna is closing its doors. The supper club and banquet hall says their final day in business will be December 19th. Starlite plans a “farewell party” for patrons on the 17th, which will mark its 50th anniversary. The Realm of Darkness haunted house will...
KAUKAUNA, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Missing Green Bay woman found safe

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police say Crystal Kraning has been found safe, please disregard the information below. ---THIS STORY HAS BEEN UPDATED; THE PREVIOUS STORY IS BELOW--- The Green Bay Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a 44-year-old Crystal R. Kraning of Green...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Abandoned cats, kitten found frozen to death in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Area Humane Society is asking people not to abandon animals, especially in the cold, after 7 cats were left outside in a cage and froze to death. “Our neighboring business came over in a panic,” Jessica Miller recalled. Miller, the executive director at...
OSHKOSH, WI
WJFW-TV

Lakeland Union drops close one to New London

WAUSAU, Wisc. (WJFW)- Lakeland Union was looking to capitalize off of their first win of the season when they took on New London in the Tom Kislow memorial Tournament on Saturday. The T-Birds were 1-1 while New London was 0-1 after their loss to Mosinee on Friday. This game came...
NEW LONDON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Man dies in Grand Chute duplex fire

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - A 55-year-old man and a dog were found dead after a house fire on S. Olson Ave. Sunday night. The Grand Chute Fire Department says it was alerted to the fire at 7:50 p.m. Firefighters found flames on one side of the single-story duplex on the 600-block of S. Olson.
GRAND CHUTE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

You know you are from Kewaskum if…..

Kewaskum, WI – Comedian Jeff Foxworthy has a successful comedy routine that details ways to know if you are a redneck. Some neighbors in Kewaskum came up with one-liners that are drawing a smile. “You know you are from Kewaskum.”. Entries include: You call Fond du Lac Avenue “Main...
KEWASKUM, WI

