wearegreenbay.com
“Here just to finish my Christmas shopping for the kids” : Shoppers use Black Friday to purchase family favorites
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Black Friday is known as one of the busiest days for shopping in America. Shoppers say they don’t mind missing sleep to purchase gifts for their families. “It’s a tradition. We come every year, this is our time to get away from all the...
WBAY Green Bay
Shoppers line up for Black Friday sales
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Holiday customers are facing some of the highest inflation prices in decades, but that’s not stopping many of them from Black Friday shopping today. Heidi Datema, the store director at Meijer in Howard, says there was a line out the door this morning. “We...
wearegreenbay.com
Gerds/Review: Where to see holiday favorites
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In this holiday season, many people find comfort in their favorites. Here are some of the popular titles being performed live in our region this season. Hundreds of our friends and neighbors are preparing to celebrate – on stage – in a wide variety...
Downtown Manitowoc cafe gives out over 250 free Thanksgiving meals
Susie Kay's Cafe in downtown Manitowoc served around 256 free Thanksgiving meals and desserts. It's the fourth year they've given out the dinners.
Thousands line the streets during 34th annual Lakeshore Holiday Parade
Thousands of people lined the streets of downtown Manitowoc for the 34th annual Lakeshore Holiday Parade.
gbnewsnetwork.com
The Great Gift Card Giveaway
The Great Gift Card Giveaway is right around the corner! If you want good Black Friday and Small Business Saturday deals without having to catch an elbow to the eye, come shop at The Heel – 930 Waube Lane, in Ashwaubenon. Spend $100 to Win a Gift Card from...
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in Wisconsin
A popular discount retail chain just opened another new store location in Wisconsin, offering local shoppers a new place to find holiday gifts, decorations, and more. On Saturday, November 19, 2022, the popular discount retail chain HomeGoods opened its newest Wisconsin store in West Bend.
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service.
wapl.com
Green Bay Habitat For Humanity twice hit by thieves
GREEN BAY, Wis–The Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity says it has been the victim of recent thefts. According to a post on the group’s Facebook page, someone stole a large item from a metals recycling bin that would like have been sold for considerable revenue. In another...
Two Wisconsin Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
Two Guernsey Girls Creamery expanding in Freedom
(WFRV) – It is egg nog season at Two Guernsey Girls Creamery in Freedom. The small batch creamery makes milk, flavored milk, and curds at their factory. They have an A2 herd of cows, meaning they only carry the A2 protein which is easier for some people to digest. The business is also expanding thanks […]
94.3 Jack FM
Accidental Shooting At The Fox River Mall
GRAND CHUTE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A 21-year-old Wausau man is recovering after accidentally shooting himself at the Fox River Mall on Black Friday. The Grand Chute Police Department as well as firefighters and paramedics responded to the Fox River Mall parking lot. The initial investigation shows that the man...
wapl.com
Starlite Club in Kaukauna is shutting its doors
The Starlite Club in Kaukauna is closing its doors. The supper club and banquet hall says their final day in business will be December 19th. Starlite plans a “farewell party” for patrons on the 17th, which will mark its 50th anniversary. The Realm of Darkness haunted house will...
WBAY Green Bay
Missing Green Bay woman found safe
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police say Crystal Kraning has been found safe, please disregard the information below. ---THIS STORY HAS BEEN UPDATED; THE PREVIOUS STORY IS BELOW--- The Green Bay Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a 44-year-old Crystal R. Kraning of Green...
WBAY Green Bay
Abandoned cats, kitten found frozen to death in Oshkosh
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Area Humane Society is asking people not to abandon animals, especially in the cold, after 7 cats were left outside in a cage and froze to death. “Our neighboring business came over in a panic,” Jessica Miller recalled. Miller, the executive director at...
WJFW-TV
Lakeland Union drops close one to New London
WAUSAU, Wisc. (WJFW)- Lakeland Union was looking to capitalize off of their first win of the season when they took on New London in the Tom Kislow memorial Tournament on Saturday. The T-Birds were 1-1 while New London was 0-1 after their loss to Mosinee on Friday. This game came...
WBAY Green Bay
Man dies in Grand Chute duplex fire
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - A 55-year-old man and a dog were found dead after a house fire on S. Olson Ave. Sunday night. The Grand Chute Fire Department says it was alerted to the fire at 7:50 p.m. Firefighters found flames on one side of the single-story duplex on the 600-block of S. Olson.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
You know you are from Kewaskum if…..
Kewaskum, WI – Comedian Jeff Foxworthy has a successful comedy routine that details ways to know if you are a redneck. Some neighbors in Kewaskum came up with one-liners that are drawing a smile. “You know you are from Kewaskum.”. Entries include: You call Fond du Lac Avenue “Main...
Man injured while unloading gun in parking lot of Wisconsin mall
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. — A 21-year-old Wausau man was injured Friday morning when the gun he was unloading in the parking lot of a northeastern Wisconsin shopping mall went off. The incident happened just before 9:10 a.m. at the Fox River Mall in Grand Chute. In a news release, the town’s police department said the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and...
WBAY Green Bay
Wausau man injured by alleged accidental weapon discharge at Fox River Mall parking lot
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities responded to the parking lot of 4301 W. Wisconsin Ave., Fox River Mall, at 9:08 AM on Friday for a report of a man injured from a firearm discharge. A preliminary investigation shows a 21-year-old man from Wausau was unloading a handgun in the...
