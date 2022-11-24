Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man On The Run After Murdering 11 Month Old DaughterStill UnsolvedNaugatuck, CT
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenNewington, CT
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWallingford, CT
A funny story when woman finds Shrek's face in her curry ordered at a curry house in EnfieldMuhammad Junaid MustafaEnfield, CT
Related
NBC Connecticut
Hartford Police Arrest Man Accused of Killing Person in Shooting, Crash
Police have arrested a man that's accused of shooting a person and causing a car crash in Hartford in September. Officers were called to Hillside Avenue just before 1 a.m. on Sept. 13 after getting a ShotSpotter activation with multiple rounds. While heading to the scene, police said they got...
Eyewitness News
Police investigate after crash involving police cruiser in New Haven
Multiple departments responded to Washington Street on the Stonington side of Mystic for a 4-alarm fire at the Seaport Marine Warehouse. A rest stop in North Haven is full of people who didn’t get much sleep after having nightmares of brutal post Thanksgiving traffic. Fire Department responding to fourth...
californiaexaminer.net
FBI Looking For Connecticut Man Suspected Of Killing 11-month-old Daughter Brutally
The Naugatuck Police Department has issued a warrant for Christopher Francisquini, 31, for suspicion of murder with special circumstances and endangering a minor after Camilla, Francisquini’s daughter, was discovered dead from neck compressions and stab wounds on Nov. 18 at his home in Millville Avenue in Naugatuck, a town about 17 miles northwest of New Haven, according to NBC Connecticut.
NBC Connecticut
5 New Haven Police Officers Charged After Man Was Paralyzed While in Police Custody
Criminal charges have been brought against five New Haven police officers after a man was seriously injured and paralyzed while in police custody in June. New Haven Police said Richard “Randy” Cox was in the back of a police van on June 19 for processing on a weapons charge when the driver stopped suddenly to avoid an accident and Cox went headfirst into the wall of the van.
CT Man Accused Of Stalking Same Bridgeport Girl Online Twice
A 52-year-old Connecticut man has been arrested twice for allegedly stalking a teenage girl online. New Haven County resident Christopher Green, of North Branford, was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 23, said Capt. Kevin Gilleran, of the Bridgeport Police. In the summer of 2021, the victim went on a trip out...
NBC Connecticut
Man Killed in Crash on I-95 South in West Haven
A man has died after a crash on Interstate 95 south in West Haven early Saturday morning. State police said a Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling on the highway near exit 42 around 2:30 a.m. when it struck the back of a Dodge Challenger that was in front of it.
NBC Connecticut
Police Look for Driver Who Rammed 2 Cruisers, Fled in Wethersfield
Police are looking for the person who rammed two cruisers after being pulled over in what appears to be a stolen vehicle in Wethersfield. Officers pulled over a silver Jeep Compass that reportedly had a stolen license plate at about 2:30 a.m. Monday. While an officer was speaking with the...
Eyewitness News
Teen arrested after violent armed robbery in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - On Friday, Bridgeport Police responded to Peking Chinese Restaurant on Wood Avenue for a report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they discovered the restaurant had been subject to a violent armed robbery where the owner of the restaurant was shot at twice. The 48-year-old...
NBC Connecticut
State Police Searching for Driver Involved in Deadly Hit & Run on I-95
A Bridgeport man has died following an accident early Saturday morning in West Haven. It occurred just after 2:30 in the morning on I-95 South near Exit 42. State Police say a Jeep Grand Cherokee was reportedly speeding down the highway when it rear ended a Dodge Challenger that was in the far right lane.
Norwich homeowners pin down suspect armed with assault rifle during a home invasion
NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – A man was arrested for allegedly entering a home in Norwich with an assault rifle while a family of 5 was in the house. Police said on Monday just after 5:30 a.m., officers received a 911 call from a homeowner on Cliff Street stating that a man entered their home with […]
Man Charged With DUI After North Haven Resident Killed In Wrong-Way I-95 Crash In Milford
A Fairfield County man has been charged with operating a vehicle under the influence following a fatal, head-on, wrong-way crash on a stretch of I-95 in New Haven County. The "head-on style collision" happened around 2 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26 on the northbound side in Milford in the area of Exit 34 when a 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes, Connecticut State Police said.
Eyewitness News
Woodbridge Police investigate untimely death on Pond Lily Avenue
WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WFSB) - Woodbridge Police say they are investigating an untimely death on Pond Lily Avenue. According to police, the investigation is taking place near the Best Way Inn. State police say they are on scene assisting Woodbridge Police. This is a breaking story. More updates will be provided...
Naugatuck 11-month-old laid to rest as police still search for killer
NAUGATUCK, Conn. — The 11-month-old Naugatuck girl police say was killed by her father was laid to rest on Saturday. Police, who said the toddler was laid to rest in a private ceremony, also released a photo of Camilla Francisquini on behalf of her family. “We recognize that a...
NBC Connecticut
Parents Hold Down Intruder Until Police Arrive After Home Invasion in Norwich
A man with a rifle broke into a home in Norwich early Monday morning while three children were home and the parents held him down until police officers arrived, police said. A second person suspected of being involved has not been found. During the struggle over the rifle, a gunshot...
Eyewitness News
Bridgeport man dies after crash on I-95 south in West Haven
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A Bridgeport man has died after a crash on I-95 southbound in West Haven. Police say a Dodge Challenger with three occupants in the car was traveling on the highway when a speeding Jeep Grand Cherokee struck the rear of their vehicle. The impact caused...
1 Killed, 3 Injured In Norwalk Crash, Police Say
One person was killed and three others injured during a single-car crash in Fairfield County. The crash took place in Norwalk around 8:30 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 27 on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive just south of Lowe Street. Norwalk Police, fire, and Norwalk Hospital EMS responding to the scene found...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Another Person Shot
#Bridgeport CT– On November 26, 2022, at approximately 12:15 pm Bridgeport Police Officers were dispatched to 250 North Bishop Avenue on the report of a shooting that occurred at this location early this morning at approximately 1:15 am. Uniformed police officers located a crime scene outside the building and...
NBC Connecticut
Bridgeport Restaurant Owner Shot at During Armed Robbery
A restaurant owner in Bridgeport was shot at during an armed robbery last week and police have arrested a man in connection to the incident. Dispatchers were notified of someone shot at the Peking Chinese Restaurant on Friday around 5:20 p.m. Officers quickly responded to the scene and said they...
Bristol Press
Bristol woman charged in fatal Bristol beating decides against trial, takes plea deal
BRISTOL – One of two suspects charged in a beating that turned fatal in Bristol in 2019 has had a change of heart. Heather Duperry, 40, of Hawthorne Street, recently changed her mind on pursuing a trial and has pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter. She is...
Connecticut man accused of dragging officer by door after racing
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A Connecticut man is accused of drag racing and then pulling a state trooper who tried to stop him along the road, authorities said Saturday. Nathan Delvalle, 18, of Ansonia, was arrested and charged with violating motor vehicle racing requirements, reckless driving, disobeying the signal of an officer, engaging police in pursuit, illegally striking an officer with a motor vehicle, illegal racing on a highway, interfering with officer/resisting arrest, second-degree breach of peace and second-degree reckless endangerment, Connecticut State Police Trooper Preston Zdrojeski told The Middletown Press.
Comments / 3