Jefferson County, AL

Birmingham 'Holiday Tree Lighting Block Party' draws large crowd

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Christmas is exactly four weeks away and the city of Birmingham officially kicked off the holiday season on Sunday. The city hosted its "Holiday Tree Lighting Block Party" at Linn Park. There were food trucks spread throughout the park for people to enjoy while they waited for the tree lighting ceremony. There were also concerts and a sampling of "The Brown Sugar Nutcracker."
BIRMINGHAM, AL
New Christmas tree farm brings holiday experience to Nauvoo

NAUVOO, Ala. — For the Lomoro family, this year's Christmas tree needed the perfect height and appearance before son Garrett started sawing away Friday. "It's family time. One off at college now, so we don't get to see him as much. So it's time out in nature, spending it together," Debra Lomoro said.
NAUVOO, AL
Retail workers facing busy holiday season

LEEDS, Ala. — Retail workers are facing a busy holiday season in Central Alabama as big crowds walk through their doors to shop. Managers are making sure they have enough staff to accommodate the crowds. At the Outlet Shops of Grand River in Leeds, about 25% of their sales...
LEEDS, AL
Local toy store shares details on popular toys this season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Thanksgiving has now passed, we're full swing ahead to Christmas. As the holiday approaches, many parents will be on the lookout for that hottest toy of the season. The manager at Learning Express Toys tell us squishmallows, slime, and tonies box are trendy this year. The...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Birmingham businesses build connections during Small Business Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Businesses and stores across the country are celebrating Small Business Saturday. This marks one of the biggest shopping days of the year. According to Bankrate, 59% of shoppers planned to shop at small businesses. That's 3% more than those who shopped on Black Friday. Birmingham business...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
GBHS offering $25 adoption fees for some long-term resident pups

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Greater Birmingham Humane Society is offering $25 adoption fees for nine long-term resident puppies. They say it’s all thanks to a generous sponsor to get these pets a fur-ever home. Chief Program Officer Ivana Sullivan says it’s important to get these dogs adopted as...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Business Happenings - December 2022

Dr. Lindsay Floyd, a Hoover resident who graduated Hoover High School in 1999 and the Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine in 2007, has founded a new business called Compassionate Crossings that offers pet euthanasia services in the home of pets. The service operates primarily on weeknights, weekends and most holidays and give pet owners an option for this service when their primary veterinary clinic is closed. 205-317-6747.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Birmingham to host tree lighting in Linn Park on Sunday Nov. 27

Mayor Randall L. Woodfin, the Birmingham City Council, the Birmingham Park and Rec Board and Coca-Cola UNITED will present the city’s Holiday Tree Lighting Block Party on Sunday, Nov. 27 in front of City Hall on Short 20th Street North. There will be vendors, food trucks, free concerts and a lighting of the Christmas tree.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Crumbl Cookies expanding with two Birmingham-area locations

Jason and Rebecca Dickey opened their first Birmingham-area location of Crumbl Cookies in Vestavia Hills last year. Now, the duo have expanded the gourmet cookie chain to two new locations in the metro area. Jason and Rebecca Dickey opened a second Birmingham-area location of Crumbl Cookies in Alabaster on Nov....
BIRMINGHAM, AL
7 restaurants serving delicious fall salads in Birmingham

Overstuffed on Thanksgiving stuffing and need something fresh and light after all those carbs? We’ve rounded up the best fresh fall salads in Birmingham that will satisfy your craving. Keep reading to find out which restaurants made the list. 1. Real & Rosemary. Real & Rosemary is the place...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
3 Popular Food Spots Closing in the Birmingham Area

Sometimes, the best is yet to come. We hate saying goodbye to these amazing Birmingham spots, but hope to see them again in the future. Read on to learn about four places that recently closed in The Magic City. On Tap Sports Café | Hoover. On Tap Sports Café...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
27 New & Coming Soon Homes in Birmingham—Nov. 25-27

Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 27 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Brian Boehm at 205-238-8154 or...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Central Alabama employees demand 'Amazon' pay on Black Friday

BESSEMER, Ala. — Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year. More than 80 labor unions and allies across 32 countries used the day to bring attention to what some call poor working conditions in Amazon facilities all over the world — including in central Alabama. Our Revolution, a national grassroots organization, asked the community to stand with employees by not purchasing items from the retail giant.
BESSEMER, AL
Gus Pappas, owner of Norton’s Florist, passes away

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Longtime Birmingham-area businessman and florist Gus Pappas has died. Pappas’s family confirmed the news on November 25. Pappas owned several businesses before buying Norton’s Florist in 2001. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

