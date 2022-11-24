Read full article on original website
Birmingham 'Holiday Tree Lighting Block Party' draws large crowd
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Christmas is exactly four weeks away and the city of Birmingham officially kicked off the holiday season on Sunday. The city hosted its "Holiday Tree Lighting Block Party" at Linn Park. There were food trucks spread throughout the park for people to enjoy while they waited for the tree lighting ceremony. There were also concerts and a sampling of "The Brown Sugar Nutcracker."
New Christmas tree farm brings holiday experience to Nauvoo
NAUVOO, Ala. — For the Lomoro family, this year's Christmas tree needed the perfect height and appearance before son Garrett started sawing away Friday. "It's family time. One off at college now, so we don't get to see him as much. So it's time out in nature, spending it together," Debra Lomoro said.
Retail workers facing busy holiday season
LEEDS, Ala. — Retail workers are facing a busy holiday season in Central Alabama as big crowds walk through their doors to shop. Managers are making sure they have enough staff to accommodate the crowds. At the Outlet Shops of Grand River in Leeds, about 25% of their sales...
Local toy store shares details on popular toys this season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Thanksgiving has now passed, we're full swing ahead to Christmas. As the holiday approaches, many parents will be on the lookout for that hottest toy of the season. The manager at Learning Express Toys tell us squishmallows, slime, and tonies box are trendy this year. The...
25 Christmas tree lightings, holiday parades in the Birmingham Metro area
An annual holiday tradition, Bham Now has compiled once again a list of Birmingham area Christmas tree lightings and holiday parades this November and December. Make sure to follow the links in the titles for all the details. Birmingham Christmas Tree Lighting Block Party – November 27. In front...
Christmas 2022: Don’t miss these holiday lights shows in the Birmingham area
Holiday light shows already are sparkling in the Birmingham area. Here are eight festive events meant to delight the eyes, warm the heart and bring cheer during the Christmas season. Some of them can be found right in the metro area; others are within easy driving distance. Season’s greetings and happy viewing!
Birmingham businesses build connections during Small Business Saturday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Businesses and stores across the country are celebrating Small Business Saturday. This marks one of the biggest shopping days of the year. According to Bankrate, 59% of shoppers planned to shop at small businesses. That's 3% more than those who shopped on Black Friday. Birmingham business...
GBHS offering $25 adoption fees for some long-term resident pups
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Greater Birmingham Humane Society is offering $25 adoption fees for nine long-term resident puppies. They say it’s all thanks to a generous sponsor to get these pets a fur-ever home. Chief Program Officer Ivana Sullivan says it’s important to get these dogs adopted as...
Business Happenings - December 2022
Dr. Lindsay Floyd, a Hoover resident who graduated Hoover High School in 1999 and the Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine in 2007, has founded a new business called Compassionate Crossings that offers pet euthanasia services in the home of pets. The service operates primarily on weeknights, weekends and most holidays and give pet owners an option for this service when their primary veterinary clinic is closed. 205-317-6747.
Birmingham to host tree lighting in Linn Park on Sunday Nov. 27
Mayor Randall L. Woodfin, the Birmingham City Council, the Birmingham Park and Rec Board and Coca-Cola UNITED will present the city’s Holiday Tree Lighting Block Party on Sunday, Nov. 27 in front of City Hall on Short 20th Street North. There will be vendors, food trucks, free concerts and a lighting of the Christmas tree.
Crumbl Cookies expanding with two Birmingham-area locations
Jason and Rebecca Dickey opened their first Birmingham-area location of Crumbl Cookies in Vestavia Hills last year. Now, the duo have expanded the gourmet cookie chain to two new locations in the metro area. Jason and Rebecca Dickey opened a second Birmingham-area location of Crumbl Cookies in Alabaster on Nov....
7 restaurants serving delicious fall salads in Birmingham
Overstuffed on Thanksgiving stuffing and need something fresh and light after all those carbs? We’ve rounded up the best fresh fall salads in Birmingham that will satisfy your craving. Keep reading to find out which restaurants made the list. 1. Real & Rosemary. Real & Rosemary is the place...
Tickets Now On Sale For Vulcan's Magical Nights - 5th Annual Holiday Event To Captivate Guests On Select Nights
Vulcan Park & Museum invites the entire community to embrace the holiday spirit in spectacular style. Gather for the 5th Annual Vulcan’s Magical Nights, Dec. 2-4, 9-11 and 16-23 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Vulcan Park & Museum. Vulcan Park and Museum will be transformed into a delightful...
3 Popular Food Spots Closing in the Birmingham Area
Sometimes, the best is yet to come. We hate saying goodbye to these amazing Birmingham spots, but hope to see them again in the future. Read on to learn about four places that recently closed in The Magic City. On Tap Sports Café | Hoover. On Tap Sports Café...
Likely Gusty Winds in West, Central Alabama Prompt Wind Advisory
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a Wind Advisory from Saturday, November 26 starting at 6:00 p.m. until Sunday, November 27 at 6:00 a.m. You can expect south winds from 10 to 15 miles per hour with gusts up to 40 miles per hour. The National Weather Service...
27 New & Coming Soon Homes in Birmingham—Nov. 25-27
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 27 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Brian Boehm at 205-238-8154 or...
'One Roof' organization helps local homeless grandmother find home
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — A local grandmother and her seven grandchildren now have a home thanks to a local organization stepping in to help. "One Roof" offered an emergency voucher for a home in Midfield to help Sherry Bolton. WVTM 13 has more.
Central Alabama employees demand 'Amazon' pay on Black Friday
BESSEMER, Ala. — Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year. More than 80 labor unions and allies across 32 countries used the day to bring attention to what some call poor working conditions in Amazon facilities all over the world — including in central Alabama. Our Revolution, a national grassroots organization, asked the community to stand with employees by not purchasing items from the retail giant.
Gus Pappas, owner of Norton’s Florist, passes away
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Longtime Birmingham-area businessman and florist Gus Pappas has died. Pappas’s family confirmed the news on November 25. Pappas owned several businesses before buying Norton’s Florist in 2001. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email...
Alabama man dies after multi-car accident on Thanksgiving Day
An Alabama man has died after a Thanksgiving night wreck, Alabama state trooper said. The multi-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 6:05 p.m. Thursday and claimed the life of a Pelham, Alabama, man. Stuart J. Norwood Jr., 53, was fatally injured when the 2013 Dodge Durango, in which he was a...
