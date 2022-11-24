BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Christmas is exactly four weeks away and the city of Birmingham officially kicked off the holiday season on Sunday. The city hosted its "Holiday Tree Lighting Block Party" at Linn Park. There were food trucks spread throughout the park for people to enjoy while they waited for the tree lighting ceremony. There were also concerts and a sampling of "The Brown Sugar Nutcracker."

