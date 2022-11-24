Read full article on original website
State Roundup: Hogan racks up $220K+ in travel security for 2022; how Howard County turned blue; Hoyer ponders future outside Dem leadership
HOGAN’s SECURITY DETAIL FOR TRAVEL TOPS $220,000 FOR 2022: Maryland taxpayers paid $236,584.80 for Gov. Larry Hogan’s security detail on out-of-state and out-of-country trips from January through September of this year, according to information provided by the Maryland State Police. Some of Hogan’s out-of-Maryland trips were on official business but many more were for personal political business. Pamela Wood/The Baltimore Banner.
We can declare a winner in the Maryland Matters election contest!
This fall's election contest came down to the first of two tie-breakers. The post We can declare a winner in the Maryland Matters election contest! appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Analysis: Howard County turns Blue; Anne Arundel swings slightly Purple, but trending Blue
An earlier version of this column appears in the December issue of The Business Monthly serving Howard and Anne Arundel counties. Is Howard County Blue or Purple? The results of the November election say it is definitely Democrat Blue. Neighboring Anne Arundel County still swings slightly Purple but is trending...
98online.com
Maryland Perspectives: Harford County Public Library
The Harford County Public Libraries continue to be a source of information, learning and community spaces that use an innovative approach for all ages with technology updates to make sure all of their branches are on the digital forefront. CEO Mary Hastler talks about their newest branch, the new children’s section in Aberdeen and what their virtual cooking show has to offer for the holidays.
foxbaltimore.com
Mayor Scott to decide fate of the pension plan bill
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An 8 to 5 vote on November 21st passed the Pension Plan Bill, the legislation allowing city council members to receive a pension after only eight years in office. This bill has been supported by the city council president, Nick Mosby, saying it was a direct...
wypr.org
Turner Station residents fear rising tides will leave their homes underwater without action
Editor's Note: This is WYPR’s first story in ongoing coverage of the environment in Maryland known as Climate Change In Your Backyard. As Olivia Lomax rode around the streets of Turner Station, a historically Black neighborhood which sits on a peninsula near Dundalk in Baltimore County, she remembered when floodwaters threatened her daughter’s home nearby.
honeygrow restaurant opens in Bel Air
Harford County will be home to the third Baltimore-area location for honeygrow, a Philadelphia-based restaurant.
Owner of new Md. winery giving ‘new life’ to tasting room, property with loads of history
It has been more than five years since the tasting room at 17912 York Road in Parkton, Maryland, was welcoming visitors to sit down and sample some wine. Jessica Shearer, the owner and operator of Bull House Winery, is eager to give people a reason to come back. “I chose...
mocoshow.com
Pilot and Passenger Identified; Maryland State Police Release Additional Information on Sunday Night Plane Crash in Gaithersburg/Montgomery Village
Per the Maryland State Police: Maryland State Police are on the scene of a single engine plane crash in Montgomery County where rescue efforts are underway. The plane involved is a Mooney Mike 20P single engine plane. The pilot is identified as Patrick Merkle, 65, of Washington, D.C. The passenger is identified as Jan Williams, 66, of Louisiana. Both the pilot and the passenger are reportedly unharmed inside the aircraft awaiting rescue.
americanmilitarynews.com
Naval Academy breaks ground on Farragut Field sea wall climate resilience project
Last October, the United States Naval Academy experienced historic flooding from a combination of seasonal high tides, a full moon and a tropical storm stalled off the Eastern Seaboard. Now, it’s embarking on a series of climate resilience projects to protect the storied institution. Academy officials held a small...
Pilot, passenger rescued from plane that hit power lines
UPDATE, Nov. 28, 8:30 a.m. — Montgomery County Public Schools said that as of 4 a.m., Pepco had restored power to all schools and offices. After the power outages, staff needed to assess all buildings for their safety and other systems readiness such as heat, water and network connectivity. They were to do that throughout […]
foxbaltimore.com
Looking ahead to the new year as Baltimore plans to take action with squeegeeing issues
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Mayor Brandon Scott said beginning Jan. 10, Baltimore city will be taking a number of steps, including banning squeegeeing at six major corridors in the city. New video obtained by FOX45 News shows a Baltimore police officer sitting at the corner of Light and Conway streets...
Towerlight
Towson to remain smoke free despite forthcoming marijuana legalization; future of non-smoking consumption remains unknown
While many Towson University students say they support the state’s forthcoming recreational marijuana legalization, university officials say the campus will remain smoke-free and it’s too early to make decisions on non-smoking consumption. Sixty-seven percent of Marylanders voted on Nov. 8 to adopt an amendment to the state’s constitution...
foxbaltimore.com
Hogan: Some Baltimore leaders 'deserve pink slips' not 'pay raises' as pension plan OKed
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — After a fractured Baltimore City Council moved a plan to change the pension requirements for themselves, Gov. Larry Hogan pushed back on the vote and said the leadership inside City Hall should look at the problems facing the city before voting to help each other earn a pension sooner.
foxbaltimore.com
Former Baltimore Mayor Dixon speaks out against City Council's vote on the pension plan
Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — Former Baltimore Mayor Sheila Dixon is speaking out against the City Council's vote on the pension plan this week. According to Dixon, when the council voted they were not aware of a particular city charter at best or simply, ignored it, at worst. The new pension...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Five houses targeted for demolition in Mount Vernon historic district
Five large rowhouses in the Mount Vernon historic district would be torn down to make way for a prayer garden, if Baltimore’s preservation commission approves an application it received this month. An attorney for the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation, the owner of the five houses, said in...
Lancaster Farming
A Mexican Rodeo in Maryland Helps People Find Common Ground
The first Maryland International Agriculture & Environment Conference was held at Rancho Los Magueyes in Odenton, Maryland, last month. Born of the relationship between agricultural professionals from Maryland, and its sister city, Jalisco, Mexico, the conference came complete with an authentic Mexican style lunch, Mariachi Band, and a Charreada — a traditional Mexican rodeo-like event that involves competitive equestrian classes.
Baltimore County Fire battles commercial blaze in Owings Mills Saturday
Baltimore County Fire is investigating the cause of a commercial fire Saturday in Owings Mills. Crews responded to the 12000 block of Owings Mills Boulevard for a report of cars and a building fire.
baltimorebrew.com
Mosby’s pension bill approved amid objections it was rushed and smacks of self-dealing
With people in the chamber shouting “shame” and “selfish money grab,” the Council sends the measure on to Mayor Brandon Scott. Despite a last-minute attempt at an amendment, the City Council tonight approved Council President Nick Mosby’s bill making elected officials eligible for pensions after eight years instead of 12 years.
Baltimore Times
Beauty School Founder, Master Cosmetologist Offers Free, Holiday Makeover for a Cancer Survivor
When Consquilla Carey was 16 years old, she participated in an apprenticeship at a hair salon in her hometown of Farmville, Virginia. Carey—who was born in Baltimore, Maryland— became interested in styling hair at the age of five. After styling her doll’s hair, she advanced to taking photos of her work to create a photo album book. Next, Carey began monetizing her skills by charging family and friends for doing their hair.
