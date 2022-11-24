ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harford County, MD

Maryland Reporter

State Roundup: Hogan racks up $220K+ in travel security for 2022; how Howard County turned blue; Hoyer ponders future outside Dem leadership

HOGAN’s SECURITY DETAIL FOR TRAVEL TOPS $220,000 FOR 2022: Maryland taxpayers paid $236,584.80 for Gov. Larry Hogan’s security detail on out-of-state and out-of-country trips from January through September of this year, according to information provided by the Maryland State Police. Some of Hogan’s out-of-Maryland trips were on official business but many more were for personal political business. Pamela Wood/The Baltimore Banner.
MARYLAND STATE
98online.com

Maryland Perspectives: Harford County Public Library

The Harford County Public Libraries continue to be a source of information, learning and community spaces that use an innovative approach for all ages with technology updates to make sure all of their branches are on the digital forefront. CEO Mary Hastler talks about their newest branch, the new children’s section in Aberdeen and what their virtual cooking show has to offer for the holidays.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Mayor Scott to decide fate of the pension plan bill

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An 8 to 5 vote on November 21st passed the Pension Plan Bill, the legislation allowing city council members to receive a pension after only eight years in office. This bill has been supported by the city council president, Nick Mosby, saying it was a direct...
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

Turner Station residents fear rising tides will leave their homes underwater without action

Editor's Note: This is WYPR’s first story in ongoing coverage of the environment in Maryland known as Climate Change In Your Backyard. As Olivia Lomax rode around the streets of Turner Station, a historically Black neighborhood which sits on a peninsula near Dundalk in Baltimore County, she remembered when floodwaters threatened her daughter’s home nearby.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Pilot and Passenger Identified; Maryland State Police Release Additional Information on Sunday Night Plane Crash in Gaithersburg/Montgomery Village

Per the Maryland State Police: Maryland State Police are on the scene of a single engine plane crash in Montgomery County where rescue efforts are underway. The plane involved is a Mooney Mike 20P single engine plane. The pilot is identified as Patrick Merkle, 65, of Washington, D.C. The passenger is identified as Jan Williams, 66, of Louisiana. Both the pilot and the passenger are reportedly unharmed inside the aircraft awaiting rescue.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Pilot, passenger rescued from plane that hit power lines

UPDATE, Nov. 28, 8:30 a.m. — Montgomery County Public Schools said that as of 4 a.m., Pepco had restored power to all schools and offices. After the power outages, staff needed to assess all buildings for their safety and other systems readiness such as heat, water and network connectivity. They were to do that throughout […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Towerlight

Towson to remain smoke free despite forthcoming marijuana legalization; future of non-smoking consumption remains unknown

While many Towson University students say they support the state’s forthcoming recreational marijuana legalization, university officials say the campus will remain smoke-free and it’s too early to make decisions on non-smoking consumption. Sixty-seven percent of Marylanders voted on Nov. 8 to adopt an amendment to the state’s constitution...
TOWSON, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Five houses targeted for demolition in Mount Vernon historic district

Five large rowhouses in the Mount Vernon historic district would be torn down to make way for a prayer garden, if Baltimore’s preservation commission approves an application it received this month. An attorney for the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation, the owner of the five houses, said in...
BALTIMORE, MD
Lancaster Farming

A Mexican Rodeo in Maryland Helps People Find Common Ground

The first Maryland International Agriculture & Environment Conference was held at Rancho Los Magueyes in Odenton, Maryland, last month. Born of the relationship between agricultural professionals from Maryland, and its sister city, Jalisco, Mexico, the conference came complete with an authentic Mexican style lunch, Mariachi Band, and a Charreada — a traditional Mexican rodeo-like event that involves competitive equestrian classes.
ODENTON, MD
Baltimore Times

​​Beauty School Founder, Master Cosmetologist Offers Free, Holiday Makeover for a Cancer Survivor

When Consquilla Carey was 16 years old, she participated in an apprenticeship at a hair salon in her hometown of Farmville, Virginia. Carey—who was born in Baltimore, Maryland— became interested in styling hair at the age of five. After styling her doll’s hair, she advanced to taking photos of her work to create a photo album book. Next, Carey began monetizing her skills by charging family and friends for doing their hair.
BALTIMORE, MD

