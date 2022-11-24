Read full article on original website
Braun Strowman Suffers First Loss Since WWE Return, SmackDown World Cup Finals Set
In an upset of monstrous proportions, Braun Strowman suffered a pinfall loss to Ricochet in the semi-final of the "SmackDown" World Cup on Friday's show, his first defeat since returning to WWE in September. As a result, Ricochet advanced to the final of the tourney, where he will wrestle Santos Escobar, who defeated Butch in the other semi-final bout earlier in the show.
Result Of Team Bianca Vs. Team Damage CTRL Survivor Series: WarGames Match
Saturday night's WWE Survivor Series: WarGames is the final main roster premium live event of the year for WWE. Tonight's premium live event is also the first-ever WarGames matches on the main roster. The event kicked off with the Women's WarGames match, Team Bianca ("Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Alexa...
Update On Talks Between WWE And Sasha Banks
Last night's WWE Survivor Series WarGames event saw the crowd loudly call for Sasha Banks, according to some people who were at the show. However, the chants were reportedly piped down by WWE's production team due to the current relationship between both parties. On the latest edition of "Wrestling Observer...
Ricky Steamboat Recalls Working With A Young Triple H In WCW
Predicting the next superstar in wrestling is never an easy feat, but Ricky Steamboat knew he was in the presence of a future great when he encountered a young and unknown wrestler working under the ring name Jean-Paul Lévesque. In an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor...
Stephanie McMahon Touts New WWE Signee
WWE Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter on Sunday evening and shared about chatting with new WWE signee and "Cheer" star Gabi Butler at Saturday's WWE premium live event, Survivor Series: WarGames. "It was great to chat with WWE's newest signee, @GabiButlerCheer, before #SurvivorSeries #WarGames. I can't wait to see...
Roman Reigns Reportedly Upset With Kevin Owens After WWE WarGames Match
WWE Survivor Series WarGames saw the end of the dissension between The Bloodline, as Sami Zayn showed his loyalty to the group, turning on his former best friend Kevin Owens in the process, leaving way for Jey Uso to earn the victory in the match. Although the ending of the match seemed to go off without a hitch to fans watching the shows close, according to Fightful Select, that wasn't necessarily the case.
Dustin Rhodes Addresses Whether He'll Ever Wrestle Cody Rhodes Again
Dustin Rhodes is celebrating 35 years as a professional wrestler. He recently appeared on "Talk Is Jericho" to reflect on various stories, one of which included the time he faced his brother Cody Rhodes at AEW's very first pay-per-view in 2019. While the brothers were still in WWE, Dustin pitched...
Sami Zayn Addresses The Bloodline's Pecking Order After WWE Survivor Series
Sami Zayn is the toast of the wrestling world, and arguably the most popular Superstar in all of WWE right now, but The Honorary Uce views himself as nothing more than a team player and a cog in the wheel of The Bloodline. Speaking to reporters after helping The Bloodline...
WWE SmackDown Results (11/25) - WarGames Advantage Match, Bianca Belair Names Fifth Member Of Her Team, World Cup Tournament Semi-Finals
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results for "WWE SmackDown" for November 25, 2022, coming to you live from the Amica Mutual Pavillion in Providence, Rhode Island!. The go-home show for Survivor Series: WarGames will feature a WarGames Advantage Match, as The Brawling Brutes' Sheamus and "The Scottish Warrior" Drew McIntyre will go head-to-head with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos. Sheamus, his Brawling Brutes teammates, Butch and Ridge Holland, McIntyre, and Kevin Owens will be squaring off with The Usos, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, "The Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn, an Solo Sikoa as WarGames comes to the main roster for the first time ever. The winning team will be able to enter the WarGames match first to ensure they are never outnumbered by the opposing team. Who will gain the advantage?
WWE Hall Of Famer Would Hit Matt Riddle's Bong
WWE has kept up with the changing of the times in a myriad of ways, like the noticeable difference in the company's approach to marijuana. Not only did WWE change its wellness policy to omit marijuana use as an offense, as referenced by Booker T earlier this year, but the company has also become a lot more comfortable with cannabis humor being on television. Matt Riddle is a crucial factor in that change and has taken on most of the 420 humor during his time on "Raw," whether solo or in RK-Bro with the sidelined Randy Orton. Another WWE Hall of Famer – Teddy Long – recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman about his views on the differences between this current era and his time with the company.
Roman Reigns Names WWE Opponent He Was Most Nervous Against
Roman Reigns is the Head of the Table and WWE's Undisputed Universal Champion, but that doesn't mean he's immune to getting nervous. His nerves reached a boiling point in 2020 at Clash of Champions. It was during the thick of the pandemic and there was no live audience — just a ring, referee Charles Robinson, Reigns, and his opponent, Jey Uso. Recently, the Tribal Chief looked back fondly on that evening (via The Ringer) and what it did for his cousin especially.
Becky Lynch Was 'Terrified' For Big Spot During WarGames Match
In her first match back from a separated shoulder, Becky Lynch put caution to the wind and leaped off the top of the WarGames structure at Saturday's Survivor Series, taking out both Dakota Kai and IYO SKY – who were perched on a table – with a leg drop. The Man would subsequently pin Kai to secure the win for Team Belair.
Update On William Regal's AEW Contract Status And WWE Interest
Following his actions that caused Jon Moxley to lose his title to Maxwell Jacob Friedman at AEW Full Gear, many have started to speculate about the future of "Lord" William Regal in All Elite Wrestling. With Mox telling his mentor to "run far away, as far as you can, and you never, ever come back," could this mean that the "Gentleman Villain" is gearing up for a return to WWE now that the Blackpool Combat Club is coming apart at the seams? According to Dave Meltzer, it's not quite as simple as that.
Jeff Jarrett Hates That This AEW Star Is His Son's Favorite
WWE and TNA Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett returned to the ring at the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view on November 19, teaming with Jay Lethal in a losing effort against Sting and Darby Allin in a no-disqualification tag team match. Jarrett, who recently joined AEW as Director of Business Development, had his son, Kody, with him throughout the weekend's AEW festivities in Newark, N.J. He discussed an awkward conversation he had with his son after bumping into a WWE talent at the airport.
Bianca Belair Reveals Future WrestleMania Plans She Wants Realized
Bianca Belair has had two matches on the main card at WrestleMania thus far, winning a championship in both matches. On night one of WrestleMania 37, Belair competed in the main event against Sasha Banks — a match Belair won which meant she became the new "SmackDown" Women's Champion. On night one of WrestleMania 38, Belair defeated Becky Lynch for the "Raw" Women's Championship.
The Elite Once Again Includes Profane CM Punk Chant On Being The Elite
If The Elite and CM Punk have felt inseparable of late, it may be because Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks — Matt and Nick Jackson — continue to stir the pot. What all started with a Punk pipe bomb, of sorts, following AEW's All Out event back in September, continued with an internal investigation. With his future still up in the air, Punk hasn't made an appearance for AEW since, but The Elite did return at Full Gear and were embraced by loud "F*** CM Punk!" chants. The following week on "Dynamite," they soaked themselves in more Punk ribbing that included Omega biting Pac's arm, Matt Jackson pretending to botch the Buckshot Lariat, and Omega hitting Pac with the GTS — Punk's finishing move.
Chelsea Green's Entire Wrestling Timeline Explained
WWE released dozens of performers and backstage personnel during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The women's division was especially hurt, losing individuals like Toni Storm, Dakota Kai, Taya Valkyrie, Mia Yim, and many others. Chelsea Green was in the same position, released from the company on April 15, 2021. Green's release was a surprise, as she seemed to fit the mold of what WWE looks for in its superstars.
Reported Plans For Roman Reigns' Royal Rumble Opponent
For two and a half years Roman Reigns has ruled over WWE. "The Tribal Chief" made his return at SummerSlam 2020, and has been on a nonstop roll ever since, capturing the WWE Universal and WWE Heavyweight Championships. Reigns has speared through multiple opponents during his title run, defeating names like Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, Edge, John Cena, and even his own blood in Jey Uso. As "The Head of the Table's" reign continues, it appears that his next challenger is going to be a stunner.
Dustin Rhodes Wishes This Wrestler Was Still With AEW
Dustin Rhodes admits there is one former AEW star who he wishes was still with the company. AEW has brought in a fair amount of talent, but there is a small group of performers who helped get the promotion off the ground. One of those names is Cody Rhodes, who left AEW earlier this year to return to WWE.
WWE Hall Famer Makes In-Ring Return At Indie Event With FTR
WWE Hall of Famer Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat made his in-ring return on Sunday. Steamboat teamed with the ROH, AAA, and IWGP Tag Team Champions FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) to defeat Jay Lethal, Nick Aldis, and Brock Anderson. The match happened at Big Time Wrestling's "Return of the Dragon" event in Raleigh, North Carolina.
