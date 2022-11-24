ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, TN

wvlt.tv

Human remains found on vacant Knoxville school property

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Human remains were found on a vacant Knoxville school’s property Monday morning, according to the Knoxville Police Department. KPD investigators responded to 2434 E. Fifth Avenue at around 10:20 a.m. on Nov. 28, where human remains were found inside the vacant Knoxville Baptist Christian School property.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Infant, 3 others injured in Blount County camper fire

TALLASSEE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Four people were injured in a Blount County camper fire early Saturday, according to public information officials with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office. The four victims, one of which was an infant, were living in a camper on a Tallassee property when the fire happened,...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Investigation underway after 2 found dead in Knoxville home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people were found shot to death inside a Knoxville home Sunday, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Investigators responded to a home in the 900 block of Graves Street around 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 27 to the report that two people were unresponsive inside. Once on the scene, officers located a man and woman inside, both dead from apparent gunshot wounds, KPD spokesperson Scott Erland said.
KNOXVILLE, TN
police1.com

Tenn. sheriff's office unveils drone command vehicle

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A new drone command van unveiled last week is set to help Hamilton County first responders streamline search and rescue missions, crime scene investigations and other operations. The vehicle is the first of its kind to be used by law enforcement in Tennessee, according to...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

KPD responds to officer-involved crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to an officer-involved crash on North Peters Road Sunday afternoon, according to a KPD spokesperson with the department. An officer was responding to a call when the crash occurred. Spokesperson Scott Erland told WVLT News that witnesses reported a...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Investigators identify human remains found in Monroe County

Amanda Hara, anchor of WVLT’s evening newscasts, will be taking on a new role within Gray Television. No closure for family after discovery of human remains found in Monroe Co. Updated: 6 hours ago. After missing for three years, Luke Michael Butler was identified as the human remains found...
wvlt.tv

East Tenn. police arrest 13 people in ‘Operation Thunder Chicken’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thirteen individuals were arrested by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office in a warrant roundup called “Operation Thunder Chicken.”. ACSO deputies said those who were arrested had charges from felony violation of probation to vehicular homicide. Those arrested included:. Melissa Cox - violation of probation...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Knox Co. Sheriff's Office made 253 retail-related arrests in the last month

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Shoppers are filling stores across the U.S. for Black Friday, and so are law enforcement officers. Officials with the Knox County Organized Retail Crime Unit said they made at least 253 arrests during the month of November. The Knox County Sheriff's Office also reported that...
WBIR

Remains found in rural Monroe Co. identified as man who disappeared in 2019

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — Monroe County deputies said they have found the remains of a man who disappeared more than three years ago. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said a hunter found human remains in a rural wooded area just outside the city of Madisonville on Oct. 31. Monroe County deputies and the Knox County Regional Forensic Center were called to investigate.
MONROE COUNTY, TN
waewradio.com

16-Year-Old Martin Domingo Still Missing

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office continues to search for 16-year-old Martin Domingo. On November 14, the Sheriff’s Office posted to Facebook that Martin left home for school but did not show up. Martin is believed to be hiding out with work associates. Relatives in Guatemala have been in contact with him. He is believed to be in Cumberland County. ​
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN

