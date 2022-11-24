Read full article on original website
Human remains found on vacant Knoxville school property
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Human remains were found on a vacant Knoxville school’s property Monday morning, according to the Knoxville Police Department. KPD investigators responded to 2434 E. Fifth Avenue at around 10:20 a.m. on Nov. 28, where human remains were found inside the vacant Knoxville Baptist Christian School property.
Infant, 3 others injured in Blount County camper fire
TALLASSEE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Four people were injured in a Blount County camper fire early Saturday, according to public information officials with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office. The four victims, one of which was an infant, were living in a camper on a Tallassee property when the fire happened,...
‘We know that he’s with God’: Family mourning loss after remains identified as missing man
Dozens of questions remain unanswered for an East Tennessee family. Just last week, remains found in Monroe County were identified as a beloved father and brother who had been missing for several years.
Investigation underway after 2 found dead in Knoxville home
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people were found shot to death inside a Knoxville home Sunday, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Investigators responded to a home in the 900 block of Graves Street around 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 27 to the report that two people were unresponsive inside. Once on the scene, officers located a man and woman inside, both dead from apparent gunshot wounds, KPD spokesperson Scott Erland said.
Victim in fatal Knoxville shooting on Thanksgiving identified
The man found fatally shot in a car on Thanksgiving day has been identified by the Knoxville Police Department.
Memorial services announced for Madisonville mother who was found dead after disappearing
MADISONVILLE, Tenn. — A Madisonville mother who disappeared and was later found dead will be remembered on Saturday. Biereley-Hale Funeral Home announced arrangements for Chelsie Walker's memorial service. The Madisonville funeral home said it will hold a memorial service at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26 in its chapel at 4650 Highway 411.
Two people were found dead from gunshot wounds during an investigation at an East Knoxville home Sunday morning.
Tenn. sheriff's office unveils drone command vehicle
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A new drone command van unveiled last week is set to help Hamilton County first responders streamline search and rescue missions, crime scene investigations and other operations. The vehicle is the first of its kind to be used by law enforcement in Tennessee, according to...
Operation Thunder Chicken leads to 13 arrested in Anderson County
Thirteen people were arrested in a warrant roundup in Anderson County, according to the Sheriff's Office.
KPD responds to officer-involved crash
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to an officer-involved crash on North Peters Road Sunday afternoon, according to a KPD spokesperson with the department. An officer was responding to a call when the crash occurred. Spokesperson Scott Erland told WVLT News that witnesses reported a...
The Knoxville Police Department responded to a motor vehicle crash involving an officer. The crash happened on North Peters Road on Sunday afternoon. The crash witnesses said that a Ford truck pulled out in front of the officer at Market Place Blvd. Exit.
Investigators identify human remains found in Monroe County
Amanda Hara, anchor of WVLT’s evening newscasts, will be taking on a new role within Gray Television. No closure for family after discovery of human remains found in Monroe Co. Updated: 6 hours ago. After missing for three years, Luke Michael Butler was identified as the human remains found...
East Tenn. police arrest 13 people in ‘Operation Thunder Chicken’
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thirteen individuals were arrested by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office in a warrant roundup called “Operation Thunder Chicken.”. ACSO deputies said those who were arrested had charges from felony violation of probation to vehicular homicide. Those arrested included:. Melissa Cox - violation of probation...
Monday marks six years since 2016 wildfire in Sevier County that killed 14 people
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — On November 28, 2016, wildfires started to spread into populated areas across Sevier County. Those fires changed thousands of lives and left a mark on East Tennessee. Winds gusting more than 60 miles per hour fanned the flames and pushed the wildfires into Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge...
Fire burns hole in West Knox County home
A fire damaged the inside of a West Knox County home Saturday afternoon, according to Rural Metro Fire - Knox County Public Information Officer Jeff Bagwell.
Knox Co. Sheriff's Office made 253 retail-related arrests in the last month
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Shoppers are filling stores across the U.S. for Black Friday, and so are law enforcement officers. Officials with the Knox County Organized Retail Crime Unit said they made at least 253 arrests during the month of November. The Knox County Sheriff's Office also reported that...
Remains found in rural Monroe Co. identified as man who disappeared in 2019
MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — Monroe County deputies said they have found the remains of a man who disappeared more than three years ago. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said a hunter found human remains in a rural wooded area just outside the city of Madisonville on Oct. 31. Monroe County deputies and the Knox County Regional Forensic Center were called to investigate.
The remains of a man missing for more than three years have been identified after a hunter discovered them in late October.
16-Year-Old Martin Domingo Still Missing
The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office continues to search for 16-year-old Martin Domingo. On November 14, the Sheriff’s Office posted to Facebook that Martin left home for school but did not show up. Martin is believed to be hiding out with work associates. Relatives in Guatemala have been in contact with him. He is believed to be in Cumberland County.
Man found shot to death in car on McConnell Street
A man was found shot to death in a car on McConnell Street.
