Third woman accuses Naples doctor of sexual battery, police say

A third woman has come forward, claiming a Naples doctor sexually battered her. The accusation comes just two days after the doctor was arrested for allegedly raping two other women.

On Wednesday night, police told Fox 4 the third victim accused Dr. Eric Salata of sexual battery. Naples police records show two other separate incidents allegedly taking place at the Pura Vida Medical Spa on 5th Avenue South.

The police report says the two victims, ages 51 and 72, came in for cosmetic procedures between October and November of this year.

In the report, both women were sedated using laughing gas. Details about the third victim's accusation are not known at this time.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Naples doctor accused of drugging, sexually abusing patients

The 51-year-old victim came forward on October 24, claiming she was given alprazolam (Xanax) and laughing gas prior to the procedure. She alleges that Dr. Salata grabbed her genitals and "[shook] her with force," and later offered her tequila "to help with the pain."

In the police report, the 72-year-old victim says Salata offered her laughing gas to deal with the pain related to her procedure.

Dr. Salata was arrested Monday and charged with two counts of sexual battery upon a "physically helpless" person.

Salata made his first appearance before a judge Tuesday before posting $200,000 bond that same day. Salata has no criminal history, according to his defense attorney or a records search by Fox 4.

According to Florida Department of Health records, there have been no complaints or disciplinary action taken against Salata prior to his arrest.

Another court appearance for Salata is scheduled for December 19.

