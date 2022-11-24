Hopefully, these past few weeks haven’t stressed you out too much. The Philadelphia Eagles are 10-1 following 12 weeks and 11 games. Had we been guaranteed that at the beginning of training camp, we all would have signed up, so we should be satisfied to some degree, correct? Where is all of the negativity coming from? Perhaps a home win versus the Tennessee Titans will do the trick.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 HOUR AGO