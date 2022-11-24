Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Detroit Police Commissioners Blame Each Other Over Failure to Legally Fill Two Key PositionsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Detroit, MI
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
MI Hindus give back to the CommunityRajender SandadiDetroit, MI
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
Detroit News
Pistons' Bojan Bogdanovic avoids serious injury: 'Not as bad as it seemed'
Detroit — The Pistons suffered another blow to their starting lineup when Bojan Bogdanovic went down with a leg injury with 24 seconds left in the Pistons' loss to the Phoenix Suns on Friday. Bogdanovic was about to initiate a fast break when Suns forward Torrey Craig stepped on...
Detroit News
Shorthanded Pistons end West Coast trip with loss to Suns
The Pistons closed out their six-game West Coast road swing with a 108-102 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Friday night. Like their previous five road games, the Pistons remained competitive throughout the game against the team with the best record in the Western Conference despite being down four starters.
Detroit News
Pistons wither down the stretch, run out of gas in 102-94 loss to Cavaliers
Detroit — The Pistons, fresh off their longest road trip of the season, hosted their first game inside Little Caesars Arena in 12 days. It was a quick turnaround for Detroit, which spent most of the last two weeks navigating pacific and mountain time zones, only to return home to host one of the best teams in the league on Sunday.
Detroit News
Red Wings stretch win streak to four games on Dylan Larkin's shootout goal
Detroit — The Red Wings keep stringing together victories. They reached the first-quarter mark of the NHL season Saturday working a little longer, but ultimately defeating the Arizona Coyotes, 4-3, in a shootout. Dylan Larkin scored the lone goal in the shootout, after Arizona had tied the game late...
Detroit News
Red Wings — most of them, anyway — revel in Michigan's victory over Ohio State
Detroit — Dylan Larkin was in a good mood Sunday after practice as the media began to stroll into the Red Wings' locker room. Larkin's cheerfulness wasn't surprising. There was, after all, Michigan's 45-23 victory Saturday over Ohio State, and Larkin being a former Michigan Wolverine. Which also led...
Detroit News
Bruins set NHL record: 12 straight home wins to start season
Boston — The Boston Bruins set the NHL record for most home victories to start a season with their 12th straight, topping the Carolina Hurricanes, 3-2, in overtime on Friday with a power-play goal from David Pastrnak. The Bruins broke the mark of 11 that was set by the...
Detroit News
Michigan State tumbles in Associated Press Top 25 college basketball poll
After debuting in the Associated Press Top 25 college basketball poll last week, Michigan State took a tumble Monday. The Spartans dropped eight spots to No. 20 in this week's poll, following a 2-1 showing at the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Oregon. Michigan State, playing without regulars Jaden Akins...
Comments / 0