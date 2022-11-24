ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Shorthanded Pistons end West Coast trip with loss to Suns

The Pistons closed out their six-game West Coast road swing with a 108-102 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Friday night. Like their previous five road games, the Pistons remained competitive throughout the game against the team with the best record in the Western Conference despite being down four starters.
Pistons wither down the stretch, run out of gas in 102-94 loss to Cavaliers

Detroit — The Pistons, fresh off their longest road trip of the season, hosted their first game inside Little Caesars Arena in 12 days. It was a quick turnaround for Detroit, which spent most of the last two weeks navigating pacific and mountain time zones, only to return home to host one of the best teams in the league on Sunday.
Red Wings stretch win streak to four games on Dylan Larkin's shootout goal

Detroit — The Red Wings keep stringing together victories. They reached the first-quarter mark of the NHL season Saturday working a little longer, but ultimately defeating the Arizona Coyotes, 4-3, in a shootout. Dylan Larkin scored the lone goal in the shootout, after Arizona had tied the game late...
Bruins set NHL record: 12 straight home wins to start season

Boston — The Boston Bruins set the NHL record for most home victories to start a season with their 12th straight, topping the Carolina Hurricanes, 3-2, in overtime on Friday with a power-play goal from David Pastrnak. The Bruins broke the mark of 11 that was set by the...
Michigan State tumbles in Associated Press Top 25 college basketball poll

After debuting in the Associated Press Top 25 college basketball poll last week, Michigan State took a tumble Monday. The Spartans dropped eight spots to No. 20 in this week's poll, following a 2-1 showing at the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Oregon. Michigan State, playing without regulars Jaden Akins...
