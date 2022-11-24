E-40 makes recruiting pitch for Aaron Judge to come to Giants

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) — The San Francisco Giants’ push to sign reigning American League MVP Aaron Judge is on. MLB Network captured video of Judge in a San Francisco hotel on Monday and reported that Judge met with the team on Tuesday.

While the Giants’ front office is working to get the slugger in orange and black, a primary member of its fan base is doing the same.

Bay Area rapper E-40 made his pitch to Judge on Twitter , writing, “Doors open mane @TheJudge44 come on in!” The tweet is a reference to E-40’s song “ Tell Me When To Go ,” in which he repeats the phrase, “Doors open, mane” several times.

Giants players have also done their part to recruit Judge. Outfielder Joc Pederson posted an Instagram story on Tuesday telling Judge, “We’re ready when u are.” NBC Sports even reported that the Giants put Judge in touch with Steph Curry’s camp.

The fit for Judge in San Francisco makes sense from both sides. Judge is a native of Linden, CA, a city about 100 miles east of San Francisco, and grew up a Giants fan . The Giants struggled in 2022, their first year since star catcher Buster Posey retired, and could use a mega-star to draw fans to Oracle Park.

MLB Network insider Jon Morosi recapped Judge’s meeting with the Giants on Wednesday. He called the meeting “productive” and shed insight into who Judge talked to with the Giants.

“I’m told this was a day of multiple meetings,” Morosi said. “I’m told that the meetings went all the way up to the ownership level… There were a lot of conversations for Aaron Judge with the Giants of course going back to his home state of California and the team he grew up following.”

The Giants will certainly have competition for Judge. The New York Yankees have expressed interest in bringing their star outfielder back, and the Giants’ rival Los Angeles Dodgers have been linked to him as well.

