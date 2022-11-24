Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania state lawmakers form House Freedom Caucus in Harrisburg
(WHTM) – Pennsylvania House Republicans have created their own version of the Freedom Caucus promising to “stand on freedom and liberties.” The group was introduced on Monday in Harrisburg with U.S. Congressman and the Chair of the Congressional Freedom Caucus Scott Perry on hand. “What you’re seeing behind me is an inspired group of leaders,” […]
Pence calls on Trump to apologize for dinner with antisemite
Former Vice President Mike Pence on Monday said Donald Trump “demonstrated profoundly poor judgment” and called on him to apologize after the former president had dinner last week with a Holocaust-denying white nationalist and the rapper formerly known as Kanye West days after launching his third campaign for the White House.
