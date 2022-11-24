ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Thanksgiving travelers trek through Tuscaloosa

By Jen Cardone
CBS 42
CBS 42
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m5eia_0jM3efTb00

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Whether by plane or by car, millions across the U.S. will be traveling on the roads within the next few days.

Wednesday marked one of the busiest travel days of the year – with drivers hitting the roads to get to their holiday destinations. CBS 42 caught up with drivers fueling up at Quick Trip off I-20/59.

“For us this year we said we just want to travel so just all going together to do it,” Kimmy Leboeuf said, traveling with her family and family friends on their trip from Louisiana to Ruby Falls in Tennessee.

State troopers urge drivers to be careful on Thanksgiving

“We travel a lot, that’s how we bond,” Bre Jones said on her trip from Louisiana to Tennessee.

These travelers, bonded by trekking through Alabama to get home in time for a Thanksgiving feast.

AAA spokesperson Clay Ingram said gas prices are not a concern this holiday. Instead, he advises drivers to be aware and alert while traveling on this third busiest Thanksgiving weekend ever.

“Plan ahead as best as you can that’s pretty much the secret to everything,” Ingram said. “With this level of traffic, there’s more cars on the road, your reaction time is less, your margin of error is less so distractions become much, much more dangerous this time of year.”

Drivers like Daniel Hynum haven’t traveled since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. He is traveling from South Carolina to Mississippi.

“Kids are getting older, some folks are getting ready to graduate high school and others are two or three years old that we haven’t gotten to see yet so we are looking forward to getting together as a family,” Hynum said.

No matter which direction these drivers go, their intention on the road has not slowed.

“That’s what makes it special is it’s family time and we’re on the dirt not under the dirt,” Sylvester Bradford said on his drive from Mississippi to Georgia.

Ingram said Sunday afternoon is expected to be just as busy, so be sure to plan for that.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 42

Alabama fans tailgate in Tuscaloosa for Iron Bowl

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Thousands of football fans are in Tuscaloosa tailgating for Iron Bowl weekend. Valerie Thigpen and her husband are from Florence and are tailgating with three other families at Coaches Corner RV Park. Thigpen says a Bama win would be fantastic. “Auburn is going to bring it they always do, I don’t […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WKRG News 5

Iron Bowl block party in downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — If you can’t be in Tuscaloosa for the 87th Iron Bowl Saturday but you’re also ready to get out of the house after Thanksgiving, Mobile Parks and Recreation is hosting an Iron Bowl block party in downtown Mobile for Tigers and Crimson Tide fans alike. Pre-game party kicks-off at 12:30 p.m. […]
MOBILE, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Major Alabama LB target returning to UA for Iron Bowl

Alabama football’s 2023 linebacker target, Arion Carter will return to Tuscaloosa this weekend to attend the Iron Bowl Saturday after recently de-committing from Memphis. Carter is a product of Smyrna High School in Tennessee. He garners a four-star rating from multiple recruiting sites. Alabama football is considered one of the favorites to land Carter now that he is available.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

UAB announces bowl game destination

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With Saturday’s 37-27 win over LA Tech, UAB improves to 6-6 on the season and is bowl eligible. The Blazers’ didn’t have to wait long to find out where they will be playing during bowl season. UAB (6-6, 4-4) will travel to Nassau,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Central Alabama employees demand 'Amazon' pay on Black Friday

BESSEMER, Ala. — Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year. More than 80 labor unions and allies across 32 countries used the day to bring attention to what some call poor working conditions in Amazon facilities all over the world — including in central Alabama. Our Revolution, a national grassroots organization, asked the community to stand with employees by not purchasing items from the retail giant.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS 42

The city of Birmingham kicks off Christmas season with a bang

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Christmas mode is officially activated throughout Birmingham. City officials led the community in kicking off the Christmas season with a bang at this year’s Holiday Tree Lighting Block Party. Visitors say the event was important for the community, bringing them together to celebrate the start of the holiday season. “I think […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mark May, Lou Holtz predict the score of the Iron Bowl

The Iron Bowl between bitter in-state rivals Alabama and Auburn is set for 2:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. ET in Tuscaloosa. Ahead of kickoff, Mark May and Lou Holtz shared their analysis of the rivalry game and offered predictions. Holtz delivered a hot take that Alabama is improperly ranked despite 2...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Holidays on the Plaza opens for the season in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Tuscaloosa, as the annual Holidays on the Plaza is underway. Families get to see lots of decorated Christmas trees at the Tinsel Trail and can lace up their skates to go ice skating. Nicole Moreno-Lacalle says the annual holiday event is perfect […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Truckers work to keep America moving this Thanksgiving

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – For many, the road leads home on Thanksgiving Day, but for others the road is home. Many spend the holiday with family, but truckers spend hours on the highway making sure all packages and products are transported. CBS42 spoke with several truckers who say working on holidays like today is never […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Kerry & Gary Challenge launches to benefit ALS patients in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Former Alabama football player Kerry Goode and Auburn Basketball player Gary Godfrey are teaming up to beat ALS ahead of this year’s Iron Bowl weekend. The alumni duo have created the Kerry and Gary Challenge to “defeat ALS”, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, by raising funds for families in Alabama facing […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Tuscaloosa restaurant feeds hundreds for Thanksgiving

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — More than 2,000 free meals were served to families on Thanksgiving day in Tuscaloosa at downtown restaurant Chuck’s Fish. 155 volunteers spent the day at Chuck’s to help staff feed everyone who came inside for a Thanksgiving meal. Erin Barfield is the restaurant’s manager and says the business prepares for the annual […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
birminghamtimes.com

11 of the Best Breakfast Places to Try in Birmingham

Did you know Birmingham is full of delicious breakfast places? From French toast to pancakes and eggs, we have you covered with a guide to the best breakfast places around Birmingham. Keep reading to find out where you need to eat breakfast next. Big Bad Breakfast. Looking for the perfect...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

70K+
Followers
15K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy