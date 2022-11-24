Updated: Ojai man dies in crash on Highway 150 east of Santa Ana Road

A 19-year-old Ojai man died Wednesday night after a crash on Highway 150 near Burnham Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The accident was reported shortly after 6:20 p.m. between Santa Ana and Burnham roads. The 150 is also called Baldwin Road along the stretch east of Lake Casitas that connects to Highway 33.

CHP officials said a Chevrolet Silverado truck was traveling eastbound when a Dodge Challenger coming in the other direction apparently crossed double-yellow lines, going sideways into the truck’s path.

It wasn't immediately clear why the Challenger crossed lanes, officials said, but the car was struck on the right. As of Friday morning, the CHP had not determined whether alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash.

Ventura County firefighters responded to the scene. The driver of the Dodge, identified by the CHP as Eduardo Bautista, was taken to Ventura County Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. Bautista had not been wearing a seat belt, according to the CHP report.

The driver of the Silverado, a 59-year-old Santa Maria man, and his passenger, a teen boy from Santa Maria, both wore seat belts and had no reported injuries.

The incident blocked lanes in both directions for a time.

