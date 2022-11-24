ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ojai, CA

Updated: Ojai man dies in crash on Highway 150 east of Santa Ana Road

By Staff reports
VC Star | Ventura County Star
VC Star | Ventura County Star
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jnONJ_0jM3duR300

A 19-year-old Ojai man died Wednesday night after a crash on Highway 150 near Burnham Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The accident was reported shortly after 6:20 p.m. between Santa Ana and Burnham roads. The 150 is also called Baldwin Road along the stretch east of Lake Casitas that connects to Highway 33.

CHP officials said a Chevrolet Silverado truck was traveling eastbound when a Dodge Challenger coming in the other direction apparently crossed double-yellow lines, going sideways into the truck’s path.

It wasn't immediately clear why the Challenger crossed lanes, officials said, but the car was struck on the right. As of Friday morning, the CHP had not determined whether alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash.

Ventura County firefighters responded to the scene. The driver of the Dodge, identified by the CHP as Eduardo Bautista, was taken to Ventura County Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. Bautista had not been wearing a seat belt, according to the CHP report.

The driver of the Silverado, a 59-year-old Santa Maria man, and his passenger, a teen boy from Santa Maria, both wore seat belts and had no reported injuries.

The incident blocked lanes in both directions for a time.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Updated: Ojai man dies in crash on Highway 150 east of Santa Ana Road

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Los Angeles

Bus Fire Causes Major Backup on the 5 Freeway in Castaic

A bus fire on the Northbound 5 freeway near Castaic caused a major backup Sunday afternoon. According to a CHP incident report, a tour bus caught on fire around 3 p.m. on I-5 south fo Templin Highway. The bus carried about 50-60 people, but all were able to escape. No injuries were reported.
CASTAIC, CA
Key News Network

Freeway Collision Sends Vehicle Crashing Down Embankment; Mother, Child Transported to Hospital

City of Industry, Los Angeles County, CA: A vehicle allegedly racing on a freeway caused an injury traffic collision involving a child Saturday night. The Los Angeles County Fire Department and California Highway Patrol received a call around 10:14 p.m., Nov. 26, regarding a traffic collision on the South 605 Freeway and the 60 freeway in the City of Industry.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Classes at Santa Paula High in Ventura County canceled through Tuesday due to fire

Classes at Santa Paula High School will be canceled through Tuesday due to a fire at the gym, school officials said Sunday. "This is one of the biggest fires we've had in the city of Santa Paula in about 50 years," said Ventura County firefighter Andy Van Sciver.According to officials, the Bryden Gym sustained major damage in the fire on Sunday morning. "Due to the structural damage and the schoolwide impact of the Bryden Gym fire, the Santa Paula Unified School District and Santa Paula High School Administration will be canceling school for Santa Paula High School students on Monday and Tuesday,...
SANTA PAULA, CA
Key News Network

1 Trapped After Car Crashes onto Parked Vehicle

Norwalk, Los Angeles County, CA: A car crash involving a parked vehicle trapped one person rescued by firefighters early Sunday morning. Norwalk Sheriff’s Station and the Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call around 3:33 a.m., Nov. 27, for a traffic collision on the 14400 block of Studebaker Road in the city of Norwalk.
NORWALK, CA
Key News Network

1 Killed in Industry Head-On Traffic Collision

City of Industry, Los Angeles County, CA: One person was killed in a head-on traffic collision Friday afternoon in the City of Industry. The Los Angeles County Fire Department and California Highway Patrol received at call at 3:16 p.m., Nov. 25, for a traffic collision on the 2000 block of Workmen Mill Road and Pellissier Place with one person ejected and laying on the ground.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
kvta.com

Trial Enters Phase 2 For Defendants Convicted In Deadly Ventura Parking Structure Shooting

Updated--The trial for two individuals convicted for their roles in a deadly shooting at the Ventura beachside parking structure will enter a new phase this week. A Ventura County jury spent a week in deliberations before returning guilty verdicts a week ago in connection with a shooting at the structure on Harbor Boulevard almost three years ago that left one person dead and another wounded.
VENTURA, CA
KEYT

Snow N Glow lights up Ventura County Fairgrounds

VENTURA, Calif.- Snow N Glow opened on Sunday afternoon in Ventura. The holiday festival is said to be new and improved with a million glowing lights. There will also be fireworks on select nights. Visitors may rent igloos and visit a S'mores bar. And people are invited to bring unwrapped...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
The Malibu Times

Motorcyclist hospitalized with head trauma after accident

A motorcycle rider was hospitalized with head trauma Saturday after a crash near Cross Creek Road and Pacific Coast Highway. According to authorities, the motorist was not wearing a helmet. The incident was reported around 4:16 p.m. The rider was ejected from the bike, and later airlifted to a nearby hospital. A description of the […] The post Motorcyclist hospitalized with head trauma after accident appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Investigation Ongoing After Westfield Mall Evacuated

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are still investigating a report of a gunshot being heard at the Westfield Valencia Mall Saturday night, which resulted in the mall being evacuated.  At 6:40 p.m. deputies responded to the Westfield Mall on Valencia Boulevard after receiving reports of gunshots fired, according to a post by ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA.com

Classes canceled after fire damages Santa Paula High School gym

Classes at Santa Paula High School in Ventura County are canceled Monday and Tuesday after a fire caused extensive damage to the school’s gymnasium. The fire erupted around 12:42 a.m. Sunday in the Bryden Gymnasium, which was built in the 1930s, authorities said. Fire crews from Ventura County, the...
SANTA PAULA, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Ventura: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Ventura, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Ventura California. Located on the coastline of California, Ventura is a laid back beach town with a variety of fun attractions. It is also near the Channel Islands National Park. A popular landmark in Ventura is the Serra Cross Park. It offers breathtaking views...
VENTURA, CA
CNBC

Making $70K as a "water cop" in Los Angeles County

Fernando Gonzalez, 43, makes $70,000 a year as a water operator based in Calabasas, California, and says he is on track to make close to $100,000 with overtime this year. He is on the frontlines of combatting the historic "megadrought" in the southwestern U.S., and works with customers across parts of Los Angeles County to conserve water in the desert.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Firefighters battle wind-driven brush fire in Sandstone Peak

Ventura County Fire Department firefighters managed to make quick work of a brush fire that broke out near Malibu on Thursday. A 1-2 acre fire was propelled by gusty wind conditions in heavy brush at Yerba Buena Road, near Bettermotor Way.No structures were threatened by the brush fire, which was mostly knocked down by 4 p.m. on Thursday. 
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

Homeowner chases away suspected Thanksgiving Day burglar

A homeowner on the 27000 block of Alta Knoll Drive in Saugus got a rude and frightening awakening on Thanksgiving morning when a suspected burglar entered the home. The incident was confirmed by Deputy Wyatt from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station to have happened at approximately 6:30 a.m. Wyatt said the homeowner had chased the suspect away by the time deputies arrived.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
VC Star | Ventura County Star

VC Star | Ventura County Star

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Ventura County Star is your source breaking local news, sports and entertainment news from Oxnard, Thousand Oaks, Ventura and Simi Valley, California.

 http://vcstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy