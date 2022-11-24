Read full article on original website
‘Every child deserves a good Christmas’: Leesburg family light show turns into 28-year tradition
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Holiday cheer is making its way across South Georgia. One Lee County family has jumped into an early Christmas with over a decades-long tradition. The Clay Christmas light show in Leesburg turned into a 28-year tradition this year but there’s more to the early display of joy as it’s also giving back to the community.
Local shopping boom: Macon businesses see influx of holiday shoppers
MACON, Ga. — Thanksgiving may be over, but the holiday traffic is only getting started in downtown Macon. Some businesses in the area have received an influx of customers over the past 5 days. Barefoot Tavern in downtown Macon is one of them. They say they had their work...
'Still lacking in communication': People in east Macon neighborhood react to school speeding cameras resuming
MACON, Ga. — Drivers, you'll want to listen up. Macon-Bibb County will start back ticketing using speeding cameras in front of several county schools beginning Monday. That's after the county gave drivers a two-week long grace period. 13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha spoke with one woman who was affected by this...
Macon Christmas Light Extravaganza kicks off sixth year with expansion
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- The Macon Christmas Light Extravaganza truly returned this year bigger and better than ever. Nearly a million lights will now greet downtown visitors during this holiday season with the addition of another block of lights on Third St. between Poplar St. and Plum St. The display will...
'You never get over': Macon family battles holiday blues with Thanksgiving 5K to honor late mother, Bellvue restaurant owner
MACON, Ga. — Many families deal with grief over lost loved ones on the holidays. Macon's Lockett family is no different. This year, they want to turn their grief into holiday joy with a 5K to honor cancer patients and their families. "She never walked in the room and...
'Much joy and family': Macon Christmas Light Extravaganza kicks off for biggest year yet
MACON, Ga. — Now that Thanksgiving is over, many people view Black Friday as the start of the holiday season. In downtown Macon, the season kicked off Friday with the 6th annual Christmas Light Extravaganza. It's become a Macon tradition, and this year is the biggest edition ever. The...
Billy's Clubhouse holds Thanksgiving potluck in Macon
MACON, Ga. — At Billy's Clubhouse in Macon folks rolled in starting at 7 on Thursday night for the 6th annual Thanksgiving potluck. Club managers asked people to bring a dish to share, while they provided the drinks and music. "Man in the Box" helped out with a special...
Sticker Search: Macon promotes small business Saturday with prize
MACON, Ga. — It was very busy in downtown Macon today, as shoppers were out and about for small business Saturday. But while folks were shopping for deals, some were looking for a different items - stickers hidden in some of the stores. Newtown Macon partnered with more than...
'I'm glad it was allowed': Bibb County one of few Central Georgia locations to offer Saturday voting
MACON, Ga. — Starting Monday November 28, all Georgia counties will offer early voting for the U.S Senate runoff race between Democratic Incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker. However, depending on the county you live in, some Georgians got a head start. That's after a recent court...
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (Nov. 21-27)
MACON, Ga. — 1. Macon church feeding families for Thanksgiving. One Macon church is filling stomachs for Thanksgiving. The Greater Turner Tabernacle A.M.E Church is having their annual Thanksgiving meal giveaway Thursday, November 24. The church has been doing this for nearly 10 years on Third Street in downtown Macon.
7-year-old Macon girl wants to make sure no child goes cold this winter
MACON, Ga. — We all know what its like to be painfully cold. Some Central Georgia families may not be able to afford coats for their children this winter. Ava Hardy is working to provide just a little warmth for those less fortunate in this story that comes straight from the heart!
American Legion post 594 committed to continued community service
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — "Service before self " is the motto of Warner Robins American legion post 594. They say they’ve aimed to exemplify that year-round and they have no plans on slowing down. "We served for a reason, because we gave of ourselves and we're still giving...
Smell of Christmas: tree shopping at the farmers market
MACON, Ga. — This holiday season you could be paying up to $400 for a Christmas tree. However, some families say they still prefer the real thing. "When you walk in everyday, put fresh water in it, and you get that Christmas-y smell that lasts all December,' says Red Ezelle.
Albany, Leesburg kick off Christmas parades on Saturday as towns big and small line up for holiday tradition
ALBANY — It’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas, and a plethora of parades, a surfeit of celebrations and a full calendar of festivals are on tap to spread the season’s spirit in southwest Georgia. Albany’s 32nd annual Celebration of Lights on Saturday will deliver a...
Warner Robins auto shop owner accused of theft
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Editor's note: Video is from previous coverage. A Warner Robins auto shop owner accused of bilking customers has been arrested. According to the Warner Robins Police Department, they've arrested owner Randall Simmons on six theft charges. Houston County jail records show that Simmons was arrested...
'It's still a thriving population': Crawford County to celebrate 200 years with historic festivities
KNOXVILLE, Ga. — In 1822, Crawford became Crawford County with help from the high school, the chamber of commerce, and the Bicentennial Committee. They have put together a week of events for you to learn about the history. "We're going to have food trucks, things for the kids to...
Sorry automobiles!: Warner Robins hosts Planes & Trains event
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — All aboard! The Planes and Trains event took flight on Saturday in Warner Robins, as many people showed up to view miniature model planes, trains, and more. November is national rain month, and each year the Middle Georgia Railroad Club hosts this event to celebrate.
VIP Homeless Festival in Macon helps those in need
MACON, Ga. — At Carolyn Crayton Park on Sunday people were able to get warm covers and even warmer food. Angela's Anointed Angels partnered with the free masons to give away clothes, blankets and more to those in need from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This was the first...
2 siblings arrested in Cordele shooting
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Two siblings have been arrested after a Saturday altercation led to a shooting, according to the Cordele Police Department. Police responded to the area of Greer Street and 16th Avenue Saturday afternoon after a shooting. The two siblings were arrested for shooting at each other after...
Macon Bibb Fire Department gives tips on safely frying turkey this holiday
MACON, Ga. — If you haven't already started unthawing your Thanksgiving turkey, Bibb County Fire Safety officials say you should start. Fire Safety Education Officer, Jeremy Webb, says around Thanksgiving they see a big increase in cooking fires. Tuesday afternoon, the Macon Bibb Fire Department held a live turkey...
