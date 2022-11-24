ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski County, GA

wgxa.tv

Macon Christmas Light Extravaganza kicks off sixth year with expansion

MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- The Macon Christmas Light Extravaganza truly returned this year bigger and better than ever. Nearly a million lights will now greet downtown visitors during this holiday season with the addition of another block of lights on Third St. between Poplar St. and Plum St. The display will...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Billy's Clubhouse holds Thanksgiving potluck in Macon

MACON, Ga. — At Billy's Clubhouse in Macon folks rolled in starting at 7 on Thursday night for the 6th annual Thanksgiving potluck. Club managers asked people to bring a dish to share, while they provided the drinks and music. "Man in the Box" helped out with a special...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (Nov. 21-27)

MACON, Ga. — 1. Macon church feeding families for Thanksgiving. One Macon church is filling stomachs for Thanksgiving. The Greater Turner Tabernacle A.M.E Church is having their annual Thanksgiving meal giveaway Thursday, November 24. The church has been doing this for nearly 10 years on Third Street in downtown Macon.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Smell of Christmas: tree shopping at the farmers market

MACON, Ga. — This holiday season you could be paying up to $400 for a Christmas tree. However, some families say they still prefer the real thing. "When you walk in everyday, put fresh water in it, and you get that Christmas-y smell that lasts all December,' says Red Ezelle.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Warner Robins auto shop owner accused of theft

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Editor's note: Video is from previous coverage. A Warner Robins auto shop owner accused of bilking customers has been arrested. According to the Warner Robins Police Department, they've arrested owner Randall Simmons on six theft charges. Houston County jail records show that Simmons was arrested...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

VIP Homeless Festival in Macon helps those in need

MACON, Ga. — At Carolyn Crayton Park on Sunday people were able to get warm covers and even warmer food. Angela's Anointed Angels partnered with the free masons to give away clothes, blankets and more to those in need from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This was the first...
MACON, GA
WALB 10

2 siblings arrested in Cordele shooting

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Two siblings have been arrested after a Saturday altercation led to a shooting, according to the Cordele Police Department. Police responded to the area of Greer Street and 16th Avenue Saturday afternoon after a shooting. The two siblings were arrested for shooting at each other after...
CORDELE, GA
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

