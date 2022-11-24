Read full article on original website
Victims of Des Plaines crash identified as father and daughter
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The victims of a crash in Des Plaines have been identified as a father and daughter who were killed while walking to their car. Kimberly Karsen, 41, and her dad Neal Greenfield, 80, were struck and killed by a vehicle as it left the roadway and crashed into a building. Police have identified that driver as Buncen Morales, 71, of Des Plaines.
ISP investigate shooting on southbound I-55 near California Avenue
CHICAGO (CBS) – Illinois State Police are investigating an expressway shooting that happened early Sunday morning. District Chicago troopers responded to the shooting around 2:57 a.m. on I-55 southbound near California Avenue. No injuries were reported. The ramp from California Avenue to I-55 southbound was closed for investigation. All...
Four injured, one critically, in Far South Side crash
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four people were injured when three cars collided Friday afternoon on the Far South Side.Police said a 75-year-old man was driving west on 103rd Street around 3:50 p.m., when another vehicle headed north on Cottage Grove Avenue turned in front of him, causing a collision between the two cars and a third vehicle.The 75-year-old man was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in fair condition. The 16-year-old girl who was driving the SUV that pulled in front of that man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.A 24-year-old woman in the third vehicle was...
'It's a fire!': Witness describes speeding Chatham crash that killed 2
CHICAGO (CBS) – About 24 hours since a fiery crash on the South Side killed two people and sent several kids and adults to the hospital, we're learning more about the car, stolen out of Markham, that caused the mangled mess in Chatham.CBS 2's Lauren Victory had more on the new video of the speed car and an update on the victims.The crash sent a 15-year-old, 4-year-old, and 10-month-old to the emergency room at Comer Children's Hospital. They were all listed in good condition at last check.Police said since the beginning that speed was a huge factor in the accident....
Woman dies after being found shot, lying in roadway in Waukegan
WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) – Waukegan police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed early Sunday morning. Police said around 1 a.m., officers responded to the 500 block of May Street for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a woman that had been shot and laying in...
2 dead, 16 injured in Chicago stolen car crash
Two people are dead and at least 16 have been injured after a major accident in oncoming lanes of traffic involving a stolen vehicle in Chicago on Wednesday afternoon, officials confirmed.
Speeding stolen car crashes, kills 2, injures 16 in Chatham
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A stolen car speeding in Chatham Wednesday evening crashed into several other vehicles, resulting in the deaths of two people and injuring of several others.Chopper 2 was over the scene at 87th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue in the immediate aftermath of the crash, which happened at 5 p.m. Multiple cars were spotted in the middle of the street with severe damage and several emergency vehicles."How could this have happened?" said Karen Wilson. "Look at the scene."Cars flipped, caught fire, and landed on top of each other."I don't think they had time to react," Wilson said. "It...
3 teens arrested after disturbance involving loaded gun inside Cinemark theater in Joliet
JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) – Three teens were arrested Saturday following a disturbance inside a movie theater in Joliet, according to police. Around 7:44 p.m., an officer working as security at the Louis Joliet Mall, located at 3340 Mall Loop Drive, was notified by security about a disturbance taking place in a Cinemark movie theater.
Florida man charged after claiming to have bomb in bag at O'Hare Airport
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is charged after claiming to have a bomb in his bag at O'Hare Airport Friday, according to CPD director of communications Tom Ahern. Gilberto Killingbeck, 72, of Boynton Beach, Florida was arrested in Terminal 1 of the airport after jokingly telling TSA that there was a bomb in his bag.The Chicago Police Bomb and Arson detectives investigated and found no explosives in his bag. Killingbeck has been charged with one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct for the incident.
Your Illinois License Plate Gets Stolen–Are You In Trouble?
You'd think that this would be an easily answered question. If my plate, or plates were stolen, I'd probably think of myself as being the victim in that scenario. However, an Aurora man found out that things sometimes are just not that clear-cut. Welcome to the weird world of license...
1 dead after small plane crashes near Galt Airport in Wonder Lake
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A pilot died after a small plane crashed Friday evening near Galt Airport in northwest suburban Wonder Lake.Around 5:15 p.m., an EA-300/LC plane crashed in a wooded area about a half mile east of the airport, according to the McHenry County Sheriff's Office and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).The pilot, who was the only person on board, was pronounced dead at the scene.NTSB investigators will be at the crash site Saturday morning to investigate the cause of the crash.
Illinois State Police need your help finding an endangered missing person
The Illinois State Police has activated an Endangered Missing Person Advisory. The Chicago Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating Jeffrey Wadsworth. Wadsworth, 56, is described as a white male, 5’6″ and 135 pounds. Wadsworth has grey hair and was last seen wearing a black winter hat, glasses, black jacket, blue sweater vest and grey pants. According to reports, Wadsworth was last seen in the 3200 block of West Potomac Ave., Chicago, at 7:45 a.m. on November 22. He was driving a black 2017 Buick Encore utility with Illinois license BK30003. Wadwsworth has a condition that places him in danger.
Have you seen this man? Will County Sheriff’s Office, family seek public’s help in finding missing father
FRANKFORT, Ill. — The Will County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s help in finding a man from Frankfort who went missing Monday. Luis Padilla, 55, was last seen leaving his home in the 7700 block of West North Avenue in Frankfort on a blue mountain bike in his Chef Claus Country Cookin’ uniform […]
Would-be robber shot dead by customer at South Shore store; clerk also dies
CHICAGO (CBS) – A customer with a concealed carry license shot and killed a man trying to rob a grocery store in South Shore Friday night.A beloved store clerk has also died from his injuries following the shooting.The shooting took place at the El Barakah Supermarket on 73rd Street off South Shore Drive, on the ground floor of the 7300 Venture Apartments building.A man attempted to rob the supermarket at gunpoint right before closing time around 6:20 p.m., according to Chicago Police.The robber pointed the gun at the 64-year-old clerk who is also believed to be the owner of the...
17 shots fired at house after man yells out window at catalytic converter thieves
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Adrian Munoz heard something out the window of his West Lawn neighborhood house early Thursday – and he went and looked to find out what the commotion was.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, that almost cost Munoz his life. Thieves blasted his home with shot after shot.A total of 17 bullets were fired into the house after Munoz got up and looked out the window in the middle of the night. He saw someone trying to steal a catalytic converter from a neighbor's car parked out front – and the violent response from the thieves left his...
Siblings killed after SUV crashes into school bus in Kane County
CHICAGO (CBS) – New details about a crash that left two people dead and two others injured in Kane County on Monday.We've learned a brother and sister were the two people who died in the crash.A GoFundMe page identifies them as Grace Diewald, 20, and Emil Diewald, 19. Kane County Sheriff's deputies and Campton Hills police officers were called to the scene Monday on Empire Road near Kingswood Drive in unincorporated Campton Township.A 2013 Lexus SUV was headed east on Empire Road when it slammed into the back of a school bus. The bus had 24 students and one bus driver on board at the time.The school bus driver and students were not hurt. Two other people in the SUV were injured. The crash remains under investigation.
