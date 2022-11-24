CHICAGO (CBS) – About 24 hours since a fiery crash on the South Side killed two people and sent several kids and adults to the hospital, we're learning more about the car, stolen out of Markham, that caused the mangled mess in Chatham.CBS 2's Lauren Victory had more on the new video of the speed car and an update on the victims.The crash sent a 15-year-old, 4-year-old, and 10-month-old to the emergency room at Comer Children's Hospital. They were all listed in good condition at last check.Police said since the beginning that speed was a huge factor in the accident....

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO